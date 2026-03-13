Rhodora B. Lacap Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Escondido, CA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rhodora B. Lacap of Escondido, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health services. Lacap will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Rhodora B. Lacap
Rhodora B. Lacap is director of nursing at Torrey Pines Senior Living. With expertise in nursing leadership and management, she is dedicated to providing exceptional care and support in the areas of senior care, senior services, and senior housing. Through her leadership, Lacap works to ensure the delivery of high-quality health services and the well-being of residents under her supervision.
Lacap holds an M.S. in management and human resources from National Louis University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
