Author Don Mosbaugh's New Audiobook, "The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven," Explores the Book of Revelation’s Prophecies Concerning the New Jerusalem

Recent audiobook release “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” from Audiobook Network author Don Mosbaugh is a comprehensive guide to understanding New Jerusalem, or the eternal home promised to God’s children in Heaven. Drawing on Scriptural prophecies and theological research, Mosbaugh aims to help listeners gain a deeper understanding of eternal life.