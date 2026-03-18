Author Don Mosbaugh's New Audiobook, "The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven," Explores the Book of Revelation’s Prophecies Concerning the New Jerusalem
Recent audiobook release “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” from Audiobook Network author Don Mosbaugh is a comprehensive guide to understanding New Jerusalem, or the eternal home promised to God’s children in Heaven. Drawing on Scriptural prophecies and theological research, Mosbaugh aims to help listeners gain a deeper understanding of eternal life.
Joplin, MO, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Don Mosbaugh, a Bible teacher for many years, has completed his new audiobook, “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven”: an enlightening and compelling guide to understanding the vision of eternal life in Heaven as found in the Bible.
“‘The New Jerusalem in Heaven’ is God's Jewish Kingdom,” writes Mosbaugh. “We may even speak Hebrew. Jesus Christ is the only common denominator of truth and righteousness of any probability. ‘God doesn't roll the dice.’ The Holy Bible gives it many other names throughout scripture, full of Jewish names. Such as Paradise or the Holy of Holies. Do you find it interesting that there is a ‘New Jerusalem’ in heaven and a ‘Jerusalem’ on earth? They are both associated with the inhabitants of this world and are God's capital cities of the Universe and the Earth.
“Scripture tells us that the New Jerusalem is 1,500 miles tall and wide at its pyramid base. Its transparent walls are 75 yards thick. It has 12 foundations of transparent mineral stones of different colors, each 125 miles tall. When viewed from Earth, it will glow like a rainbow because God's light will shine through its walls. It will look like a precious jewel in the sky.
“The King James version of our Holy Bible tells us we will receive a blessing when we read the Book of Revelation. This is where we find the 12 Pearly Gates, our mansions, streets of Transparent gold, the Tree of Life, the River of Life, the Lamb's Book of Life, the Thrones of the Father and Son (Jesus), and the 24 elders. Our minds can't comprehend what God has in store for us in His Kingdom.
“Prophecy tells us that one day, God will bring down this New Jerusalem from heaven and establish it as a new planet in our sky (Rev.21:10). It is the same size as our moon. God placed the stars, the Earth, the Sun, the Moon, Noah's Ark, and even Moses as a baby in a basket, and He will also set the New Jerusalem exactly where He wants it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Don Mosbaugh’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to work as a recruiter for Jesus Christ, encouraging listeners from all walks of life to join him on his journey of faith to better understand the Heavenly home God has promised to his people.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” by Don Mosbaugh through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘The New Jerusalem in Heaven’ is God's Jewish Kingdom,” writes Mosbaugh. “We may even speak Hebrew. Jesus Christ is the only common denominator of truth and righteousness of any probability. ‘God doesn't roll the dice.’ The Holy Bible gives it many other names throughout scripture, full of Jewish names. Such as Paradise or the Holy of Holies. Do you find it interesting that there is a ‘New Jerusalem’ in heaven and a ‘Jerusalem’ on earth? They are both associated with the inhabitants of this world and are God's capital cities of the Universe and the Earth.
“Scripture tells us that the New Jerusalem is 1,500 miles tall and wide at its pyramid base. Its transparent walls are 75 yards thick. It has 12 foundations of transparent mineral stones of different colors, each 125 miles tall. When viewed from Earth, it will glow like a rainbow because God's light will shine through its walls. It will look like a precious jewel in the sky.
“The King James version of our Holy Bible tells us we will receive a blessing when we read the Book of Revelation. This is where we find the 12 Pearly Gates, our mansions, streets of Transparent gold, the Tree of Life, the River of Life, the Lamb's Book of Life, the Thrones of the Father and Son (Jesus), and the 24 elders. Our minds can't comprehend what God has in store for us in His Kingdom.
“Prophecy tells us that one day, God will bring down this New Jerusalem from heaven and establish it as a new planet in our sky (Rev.21:10). It is the same size as our moon. God placed the stars, the Earth, the Sun, the Moon, Noah's Ark, and even Moses as a baby in a basket, and He will also set the New Jerusalem exactly where He wants it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Don Mosbaugh’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to work as a recruiter for Jesus Christ, encouraging listeners from all walks of life to join him on his journey of faith to better understand the Heavenly home God has promised to his people.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Mountain of the New Jerusalem in Heaven” by Don Mosbaugh through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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