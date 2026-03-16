Slash AI Energy by 99.5%. rolvsparse© Delivers 20–177× Speedup — Compared to Vendor Optimized Dense and Sparse Libraries

rolv, LLC announces rolvsparse©, a software breakthrough delivering 20–177× AI inference speedups and up to 99.5% energy savings on unmodified models, compared to vendor optimized libraries. Validated by the University of Miami, it optimizes existing hardware for sustainable AI, with applications in LLMs, edge computing, and more. Available now at rolv.ai.