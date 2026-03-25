PureShowers Encourages Switch from Plastic Shower Puffs with Eco-Friendly Cotton Puff Giveaway

PureShowers is encouraging consumers to rethink plastic bathroom accessories with a new initiative promoting reusable alternatives. The UK shower filtration company is offering a free Organic Eco Shower Puff with every shower filter order to highlight how small everyday changes can help reduce plastic waste. The campaign also raises awareness of microplastics and the environmental impact of common plastic products used in daily routines.