Akehurst Landscape Service Celebrates 150 Years of Service, Innovation, and Community Impact

Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. has served a discerning clientele for over 150 years, providing commercial grounds maintenance, landscaping, and snow and ice removal. Family‑owned and operated for six generations, the company delivers exceptional quality, expertise, and integrity using the best materials, modern techniques, expert knowledge, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment.