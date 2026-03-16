Akehurst Landscape Service Celebrates 150 Years of Service, Innovation, and Community Impact
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. has served a discerning clientele for over 150 years, providing commercial grounds maintenance, landscaping, and snow and ice removal. Family‑owned and operated for six generations, the company delivers exceptional quality, expertise, and integrity using the best materials, modern techniques, expert knowledge, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment.
Joppa, MD, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Akehurst Landscape Service, a trusted leader in the commercial landscape industry, proudly announces the celebration of its 150th anniversary, marking a century and a half of commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation.
Founded in 1876, Akehurst Landscape Service has grown from its humble beginnings into a respected organization serving customers, partners, and communities across Maryland. Throughout its 150-year history, the company has continuously adapted to changing times while remaining true to its core values.
“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of the communities the Company serves,” said John Akehurst, President. “For 150 years, the Company has focused on doing what’s right, investing in people, and building a business that stands the test of time.”
Over the decades, Akehurst Landscape Service has achieved numerous milestones, from starting as a nursery growing roses to where the Company is today with 3 locations and the areas go-to company for commercial landscaping needs, while maintaining a strong focus on working together, as a team, to provide the best service for their clientele while ensuring the financial stability of the company, a secure working environment, and a higher standard of living for their employees and their families. The company’s longevity reflects its ability to evolve while honoring the traditions and principles on which it was founded.
As part of the anniversary celebration, Akehurst Landscape Service plans to hold multiple events to celebrate with its employees and the community throughout the year. These activities will honor the company’s past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future.
“While the Company takes pride in its history, our focus remains firmly on what’s next,” added John. “The Company is excited to continue serving future generations with the same dedication and excellence that have defined us for 150 years.”
About Akehurst Landscape Service
Founded in 1876, Akehurst Landscape Service is a commercial landscape company headquartered in Joppa, MD. With a legacy built on creating landscapes that are aesthetic, functional and environmentally friendly, honoring God to the highest ethical standards, respecting everyone with courtesy and dignity, inspiring our employees to do their work with care, concern, and expertise, satisfying our clientele, and working together as a company, the company continues to deliver quality commercial landscaping needs such as grounds maintenance, snow removal, landscape installations, and more that meet the evolving needs of its customers.
For more information about Akehurst Landscape Service and its 150th anniversary, visit www.Akehurst.com or follow Akehurst Landscape Service on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Founded in 1876, Akehurst Landscape Service has grown from its humble beginnings into a respected organization serving customers, partners, and communities across Maryland. Throughout its 150-year history, the company has continuously adapted to changing times while remaining true to its core values.
“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of the communities the Company serves,” said John Akehurst, President. “For 150 years, the Company has focused on doing what’s right, investing in people, and building a business that stands the test of time.”
Over the decades, Akehurst Landscape Service has achieved numerous milestones, from starting as a nursery growing roses to where the Company is today with 3 locations and the areas go-to company for commercial landscaping needs, while maintaining a strong focus on working together, as a team, to provide the best service for their clientele while ensuring the financial stability of the company, a secure working environment, and a higher standard of living for their employees and their families. The company’s longevity reflects its ability to evolve while honoring the traditions and principles on which it was founded.
As part of the anniversary celebration, Akehurst Landscape Service plans to hold multiple events to celebrate with its employees and the community throughout the year. These activities will honor the company’s past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future.
“While the Company takes pride in its history, our focus remains firmly on what’s next,” added John. “The Company is excited to continue serving future generations with the same dedication and excellence that have defined us for 150 years.”
About Akehurst Landscape Service
Founded in 1876, Akehurst Landscape Service is a commercial landscape company headquartered in Joppa, MD. With a legacy built on creating landscapes that are aesthetic, functional and environmentally friendly, honoring God to the highest ethical standards, respecting everyone with courtesy and dignity, inspiring our employees to do their work with care, concern, and expertise, satisfying our clientele, and working together as a company, the company continues to deliver quality commercial landscaping needs such as grounds maintenance, snow removal, landscape installations, and more that meet the evolving needs of its customers.
For more information about Akehurst Landscape Service and its 150th anniversary, visit www.Akehurst.com or follow Akehurst Landscape Service on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Contact
Akehurst Landscape Serivce, Inc.Contact
John C. Akehurst
410-538-4018
www.akehurst.com
John C. Akehurst
410-538-4018
www.akehurst.com
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