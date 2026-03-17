Turf Tek Expands, Names Bethpage Athletic Director John Franchi to Business Development Role
Franchi joins Turf Tek as the company expands its outdoor and synthetic turf solutions.
Commack, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Turf Tek, a leading provider of premium synthetic turf systems in the New York tri-state area, is pleased to announce that John Franchi has joined the company as Director of Business Development. Franchi will help Turf Tek expand its growing athletic, recreational, and commercial projects while strengthening partnerships with schools, municipalities, and athletic organizations across Long Island and beyond.
Franchi brings more than 33 years of experience in education, coaching, and athletic administration, including over two decades as Athletic Director for the Bethpage School District. He has extensive experience managing large-scale projects, guiding teams, and creating high-quality athletic environments, making him well-suited for this new role.
“John’s expertise in athletic programs and facility development aligns perfectly with our mission to provide durable, high-performance synthetic turf solutions for a wide range of applications,” said Chris Triolo, Managing Partner at Turf Tek. “As demand grows for outdoor solutions that combine safety, performance, and low maintenance, John will play a key role in helping our clients bring their projects to life.”
A graduate of C.W. Post College, Franchi earned his Bachelor of Science in 1991, followed by a Master’s Degree in Health Education and a second Master’s Degree in School Administration. His leadership and service throughout his career have been widely recognized. He is a former President of the Section 8 High School Athletic Association, a recipient of the New York State Athletic Director of the Year Award, and a longtime member of the Section 8 Athletic Council and Executive Committee.
In addition to his administrative work, Franchi helped lead the development of state-of-the-art athletic facilities in the Bethpage School District. His ability to oversee complex projects and translate vision into high-quality results complements Turf Tek’s NextGen Field System, the company’s proprietary installation method that delivers safe, long-lasting, and high-performance athletic fields.
“I’m thrilled to join Turf Tek and help communities, schools, and organizations create outdoor spaces that maximize performance and usability,” said Franchi. “The company’s focus on innovative synthetic turf solutions makes this a great opportunity to bring meaningful, lasting results to a wide range of projects.”
In his role, Franchi will lead business development, foster partnerships with school districts, municipalities, and commercial clients, and support the design and implementation of Turf Tek’s innovative systems.
About Turf Tek
Turf Tek is a premier provider of synthetic turf systems and specialty outdoor solutions serving the New York tri-state markets. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and service, Turf Tek specializes in athletic fields, playgrounds, landscaping, and commercial surfaces, using proprietary installation methods to deliver durable, high-performance, and low-maintenance solutions tailored to client needs.
Franchi brings more than 33 years of experience in education, coaching, and athletic administration, including over two decades as Athletic Director for the Bethpage School District. He has extensive experience managing large-scale projects, guiding teams, and creating high-quality athletic environments, making him well-suited for this new role.
“John’s expertise in athletic programs and facility development aligns perfectly with our mission to provide durable, high-performance synthetic turf solutions for a wide range of applications,” said Chris Triolo, Managing Partner at Turf Tek. “As demand grows for outdoor solutions that combine safety, performance, and low maintenance, John will play a key role in helping our clients bring their projects to life.”
A graduate of C.W. Post College, Franchi earned his Bachelor of Science in 1991, followed by a Master’s Degree in Health Education and a second Master’s Degree in School Administration. His leadership and service throughout his career have been widely recognized. He is a former President of the Section 8 High School Athletic Association, a recipient of the New York State Athletic Director of the Year Award, and a longtime member of the Section 8 Athletic Council and Executive Committee.
In addition to his administrative work, Franchi helped lead the development of state-of-the-art athletic facilities in the Bethpage School District. His ability to oversee complex projects and translate vision into high-quality results complements Turf Tek’s NextGen Field System, the company’s proprietary installation method that delivers safe, long-lasting, and high-performance athletic fields.
“I’m thrilled to join Turf Tek and help communities, schools, and organizations create outdoor spaces that maximize performance and usability,” said Franchi. “The company’s focus on innovative synthetic turf solutions makes this a great opportunity to bring meaningful, lasting results to a wide range of projects.”
In his role, Franchi will lead business development, foster partnerships with school districts, municipalities, and commercial clients, and support the design and implementation of Turf Tek’s innovative systems.
About Turf Tek
Turf Tek is a premier provider of synthetic turf systems and specialty outdoor solutions serving the New York tri-state markets. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and service, Turf Tek specializes in athletic fields, playgrounds, landscaping, and commercial surfaces, using proprietary installation methods to deliver durable, high-performance, and low-maintenance solutions tailored to client needs.
Contact
Turf TekContact
Melissa Mandel
631-651-5777
www.turftek.com
Melissa Mandel
631-651-5777
www.turftek.com
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