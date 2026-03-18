ADS and Gamma Scientific Release Joint White Paper on Practical Path to NHTSA ADB Compliance
Rockville, MD, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A forward-compatible framework for OEMs and test labs bridging IIHS headlamp testing and U.S. ADB regulatory requirements.
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) and Gamma Scientific today announced the release of a joint white paper titled “Adapting Illumina Tramp™ for NHTSA ADB Compliance,” outlining a practical approach for automotive OEMs, test laboratories, and proving grounds preparing to support the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) regulation under FMVSS No. 108.
As ADB systems are introduced into the U.S. market, both OEMs and test facilities must navigate a fundamental shift in headlamp evaluation. The long-established Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) protocol relies on dynamic testing and demerit-based scoring, while NHTSA’s ADB framework introduces fixed scenarios, absolute illuminance thresholds, stricter track geometry requirements, and binary pass/fail compliance. Supporting both standards simultaneously presents technical, operational, and investment challenges across development and validation workflows.
The white paper describes how the Illumina Tramp headlamp testing system originally developed for IIHS compliance can be extended to support NHTSA ADB testing primarily through software-driven evaluation updates and modular integration, rather than wholesale hardware replacement. This approach allows OEMs and test labs to preserve existing IIHS-aligned infrastructure while adding support for NHTSA-defined scenarios, simulated vehicle fixtures, and threshold-based compliance assessment.
A key focus of the paper is measurement confidence under absolute regulatory thresholds. The Illumina Tramp system incorporates high-accuracy photometric sensors from Gamma Scientific that exceed NHTSA’s minimum requirements for spectral fidelity and cosine response. This higher classification reduces measurement uncertainty, improving repeatability and confidence in pass/fail determinations particularly when glare levels approach regulatory limits.
In addition to addressing instrumentation and data evaluation, the paper discusses operational considerations such as track levelness, scenario configuration, timing constraints, and integration with customer-provided simulated vehicles. It emphasizes forward compatibility, recognizing ongoing industry discussion around the interpretation and long-term evolution of the ADB rule.
“OEMs and test labs are being asked to support two fundamentally different testing models at the same time,” said Jason Harwerth of Acquired Data Solutions. “This paper outlines a realistic path forward that protects existing IIHS investments while enabling credible support for NHTSA ADB compliance.”
“When compliance decisions are based on absolute illuminance limits, measurement quality matters,” said JP Wang of Gamma Scientific. “Higher-accuracy photometry improves consistency and reduces uncertainty across facilities, which benefits both manufacturers and test labs.”
The white paper is intended for automotive OEM engineering and compliance teams, lighting suppliers, test laboratories, and proving grounds seeking a scalable, defensible approach to supporting both IIHS and NHTSA headlamp testing requirements.
Check out the White Paper: https://acquiredata.com/ads-and-gamma-scientific-release-joint-white-paper-on-practical-path-to-nhtsa-adb-compliance/
About ADS
Acquired Data Solutions, Inc. (ADS) is an engineering company and a certified small business. We have over 25 years’ experience providing technology solutions for the engineering life cycle to industry and government agencies. Our expertise spans across test, integration, automation and cybersecurity. Our solutions regularly exceed our customers’ requirements for cyber security assessments and system & test engineering. As an ISO 9001 certified organization, our mission is to consistently provide the highest quality products and services to align with customer and regulatory requirements.
About Gamma Scientific
For over 60 years, Gamma Scientific has been a trusted leader in precision light measurement solutions for manufacturers and users of light sources, sensors, and displays. The company collaborates closely with international standards organizations and National Metrology Institutes to provide state-of-the-art optical radiation testing, measurement, and calibration solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Gamma Scientific operates a USA-based ISO/IEC 17025 NVLAP-accredited laboratory for calibration and testing.
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) and Gamma Scientific today announced the release of a joint white paper titled “Adapting Illumina Tramp™ for NHTSA ADB Compliance,” outlining a practical approach for automotive OEMs, test laboratories, and proving grounds preparing to support the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) regulation under FMVSS No. 108.
As ADB systems are introduced into the U.S. market, both OEMs and test facilities must navigate a fundamental shift in headlamp evaluation. The long-established Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) protocol relies on dynamic testing and demerit-based scoring, while NHTSA’s ADB framework introduces fixed scenarios, absolute illuminance thresholds, stricter track geometry requirements, and binary pass/fail compliance. Supporting both standards simultaneously presents technical, operational, and investment challenges across development and validation workflows.
The white paper describes how the Illumina Tramp headlamp testing system originally developed for IIHS compliance can be extended to support NHTSA ADB testing primarily through software-driven evaluation updates and modular integration, rather than wholesale hardware replacement. This approach allows OEMs and test labs to preserve existing IIHS-aligned infrastructure while adding support for NHTSA-defined scenarios, simulated vehicle fixtures, and threshold-based compliance assessment.
A key focus of the paper is measurement confidence under absolute regulatory thresholds. The Illumina Tramp system incorporates high-accuracy photometric sensors from Gamma Scientific that exceed NHTSA’s minimum requirements for spectral fidelity and cosine response. This higher classification reduces measurement uncertainty, improving repeatability and confidence in pass/fail determinations particularly when glare levels approach regulatory limits.
In addition to addressing instrumentation and data evaluation, the paper discusses operational considerations such as track levelness, scenario configuration, timing constraints, and integration with customer-provided simulated vehicles. It emphasizes forward compatibility, recognizing ongoing industry discussion around the interpretation and long-term evolution of the ADB rule.
“OEMs and test labs are being asked to support two fundamentally different testing models at the same time,” said Jason Harwerth of Acquired Data Solutions. “This paper outlines a realistic path forward that protects existing IIHS investments while enabling credible support for NHTSA ADB compliance.”
“When compliance decisions are based on absolute illuminance limits, measurement quality matters,” said JP Wang of Gamma Scientific. “Higher-accuracy photometry improves consistency and reduces uncertainty across facilities, which benefits both manufacturers and test labs.”
The white paper is intended for automotive OEM engineering and compliance teams, lighting suppliers, test laboratories, and proving grounds seeking a scalable, defensible approach to supporting both IIHS and NHTSA headlamp testing requirements.
Check out the White Paper: https://acquiredata.com/ads-and-gamma-scientific-release-joint-white-paper-on-practical-path-to-nhtsa-adb-compliance/
About ADS
Acquired Data Solutions, Inc. (ADS) is an engineering company and a certified small business. We have over 25 years’ experience providing technology solutions for the engineering life cycle to industry and government agencies. Our expertise spans across test, integration, automation and cybersecurity. Our solutions regularly exceed our customers’ requirements for cyber security assessments and system & test engineering. As an ISO 9001 certified organization, our mission is to consistently provide the highest quality products and services to align with customer and regulatory requirements.
About Gamma Scientific
For over 60 years, Gamma Scientific has been a trusted leader in precision light measurement solutions for manufacturers and users of light sources, sensors, and displays. The company collaborates closely with international standards organizations and National Metrology Institutes to provide state-of-the-art optical radiation testing, measurement, and calibration solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Gamma Scientific operates a USA-based ISO/IEC 17025 NVLAP-accredited laboratory for calibration and testing.
Contact
Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.Contact
Jean Bartlett
301-984-4193
www.acquiredata.com
Jean Bartlett
301-984-4193
www.acquiredata.com
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