Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer

HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes.