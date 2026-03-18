Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer
HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes.
Denver, CO, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HealthBook+, the clinical intelligence solution that transforms fragmented health records into actionable insights, announced the appointment of Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer (CCSO). In this role, Dr. Mechley will lead HealthBook+’s clinical and enterprise health strategy, oversee medical governance and quality, and guide how its Agentic Medical Partner supports care teams and patients.
Across healthcare, clinicians and care navigators are overwhelmed by scattered records, manual chart review, and disconnected systems. HealthBook+ synchronizes patient data and delivers personalized insights that reduce administrative burden and streamline workflows, freeing clinicians to spend more time with their patients.
Dr. Mechley is a nationally recognized physician executive with nearly three decades of clinical and leadership experience. Dual board certified in Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, she serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine and the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine. Throughout her career, she has led care model innovation, employer health initiatives, and technology-enabled primary care transformation, aligning clinical excellence with operational performance.
As CCSO, Dr. Mechley will help advance PaiGE, HealthBook+’s Agentic Medical Partner, further strengthening the company’s clinical intelligence engine by collaborating closely with the Medical Advisory Board and ensuring that its models are clinically validated, ethically governed, and aligned with measurable outcomes across diverse care settings.
“Clinicians struggle with siloed and disjointed information that slows decision-making and contributes to burnout,” said Dr. Mechley. “PaiGE was designed to be a trusted medical partner that helps clinicians return to what they love most — caring for patients. It brings together the data that matters and translates it into practical, evidence-based guidance, saving them hours of manual work each week. With the right insights at the right time, care teams can make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and ultimately deliver better outcomes.”
HealthBook+ has already demonstrated meaningful clinical and operational impact. For clinicians, the solution saves approximately five hours per week in data review and documentation time. In one care coordination organization, HealthBook+ increased nurse navigator productivity by 300% and generated a 4x return on investment by significantly reducing the time required to gather and interpret patient records.
“Dr. Mechley brings the clinical credibility, operational insight, and empathy that HealthBook+ needs as we scale,” said Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer of HealthBook+. “Clinical intelligence isn’t about delivering more data; it’s about delivering clarity. When clinicians are better prepared and less burdened, patients receive better care.”
Dr. Mechley’s appointment underscores HealthBook+’s commitment to building AI-powered clinical intelligence solutions grounded in real-world practice, so healthcare professionals can focus on what matters most: their patients.
About HealthBook+
Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Athens, Greece, HealthBook+ is the market leader in clinical intelligence. HealthBook+ helps clinicians, care teams, and employees make better health decisions by turning longitudinal health data into actionable insights. Built in partnership with clinicians, HealthBook+ unifies clinical records with daily health data, including sleep, activity, nutrition, and mood, to create a complete health profile that travels with the individual across every stage of life.
At the center of HealthBook+ is PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner (AMP) that identifies meaningful correlations across complex data and turns them into personalized insights. For people who want to get to their best health, it means clearer guidance and confidence in daily decisions. For clinicians, it means directing patients to the right care sooner and having more time to focus on care rather than manual data review. And for employees, it provides a single front door to understand their benefits, navigate care, and make smarter health decisions.
Our AI models are continuously reviewed by a Medical Advisory Board and draw from comprehensive health information, including provider-hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers, and self-reported data. HealthBook+ is committed to the highest standards of security, privacy, and governance, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. HealthBook+ is secure and private, putting our members in control of how their information is shared.
For more information, visit healthbookplus.ai.
PR Contact: Renatt.Brodsky@healthbookplus.ai
Across healthcare, clinicians and care navigators are overwhelmed by scattered records, manual chart review, and disconnected systems. HealthBook+ synchronizes patient data and delivers personalized insights that reduce administrative burden and streamline workflows, freeing clinicians to spend more time with their patients.
Dr. Mechley is a nationally recognized physician executive with nearly three decades of clinical and leadership experience. Dual board certified in Family Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine, she serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine and the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine. Throughout her career, she has led care model innovation, employer health initiatives, and technology-enabled primary care transformation, aligning clinical excellence with operational performance.
As CCSO, Dr. Mechley will help advance PaiGE, HealthBook+’s Agentic Medical Partner, further strengthening the company’s clinical intelligence engine by collaborating closely with the Medical Advisory Board and ensuring that its models are clinically validated, ethically governed, and aligned with measurable outcomes across diverse care settings.
“Clinicians struggle with siloed and disjointed information that slows decision-making and contributes to burnout,” said Dr. Mechley. “PaiGE was designed to be a trusted medical partner that helps clinicians return to what they love most — caring for patients. It brings together the data that matters and translates it into practical, evidence-based guidance, saving them hours of manual work each week. With the right insights at the right time, care teams can make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and ultimately deliver better outcomes.”
HealthBook+ has already demonstrated meaningful clinical and operational impact. For clinicians, the solution saves approximately five hours per week in data review and documentation time. In one care coordination organization, HealthBook+ increased nurse navigator productivity by 300% and generated a 4x return on investment by significantly reducing the time required to gather and interpret patient records.
“Dr. Mechley brings the clinical credibility, operational insight, and empathy that HealthBook+ needs as we scale,” said Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer of HealthBook+. “Clinical intelligence isn’t about delivering more data; it’s about delivering clarity. When clinicians are better prepared and less burdened, patients receive better care.”
Dr. Mechley’s appointment underscores HealthBook+’s commitment to building AI-powered clinical intelligence solutions grounded in real-world practice, so healthcare professionals can focus on what matters most: their patients.
About HealthBook+
Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Athens, Greece, HealthBook+ is the market leader in clinical intelligence. HealthBook+ helps clinicians, care teams, and employees make better health decisions by turning longitudinal health data into actionable insights. Built in partnership with clinicians, HealthBook+ unifies clinical records with daily health data, including sleep, activity, nutrition, and mood, to create a complete health profile that travels with the individual across every stage of life.
At the center of HealthBook+ is PaiGE, the Agentic Medical Partner (AMP) that identifies meaningful correlations across complex data and turns them into personalized insights. For people who want to get to their best health, it means clearer guidance and confidence in daily decisions. For clinicians, it means directing patients to the right care sooner and having more time to focus on care rather than manual data review. And for employees, it provides a single front door to understand their benefits, navigate care, and make smarter health decisions.
Our AI models are continuously reviewed by a Medical Advisory Board and draw from comprehensive health information, including provider-hosted EHR systems, personal health trackers, and self-reported data. HealthBook+ is committed to the highest standards of security, privacy, and governance, including ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2. HealthBook+ is secure and private, putting our members in control of how their information is shared.
For more information, visit healthbookplus.ai.
PR Contact: Renatt.Brodsky@healthbookplus.ai
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HealthBook+Contact
Renatt Brodsky
9177564235
healthbookplus.ai
Renatt Brodsky
9177564235
healthbookplus.ai
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