The Locals Vibe of Palm Beach Brings a New Networking Format to Jupiter’s Local Business Community
Jupiter, FL, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A new networking concept focused on relationship-building and community engagement is gaining momentum among business owners in Jupiter and Palm Beach County. Known as The Locals Vibe of Palm Beach, the event series brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, and local business leaders in an environment designed to encourage natural conversation and collaboration.
The Locals Vibe was created by Dana, a local real estate professional, and Haylee, a property insurance specialist, who saw an opportunity to provide an alternative to traditional networking formats. Rather than emphasizing formal presentations or sales-driven interactions, the events are structured to create a relaxed setting where business owners can connect organically.
“We wanted to create something that reflects the lifestyle and community culture of Jupiter,” said Dana, co-founder of The Locals Vibe. “Our goal was to bring people together in a setting where they can build real relationships without feeling like they’re attending a traditional networking event.”
The Locals Vibe events typically feature local venues, music, and a social atmosphere intended to encourage conversation among attendees from a variety of industries. Participants include entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, small business owners, and other members of the regional business community.
Haylee, who works in property insurance, said the concept was built around making networking more approachable for business owners who value authentic connections.
“People often attend networking events with the expectation that they need to sell something,” Haylee said. “We wanted to create a space where people could simply meet others in the community, share ideas, and build relationships that may naturally lead to collaboration.”
The events have attracted attendees from across Palm Beach County, reflecting the region’s growing entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem. Organizers say the gatherings are intended to support local professionals while strengthening connections within the community.
Organizers say the goal of the initiative is to continue expanding opportunities for professionals in Jupiter and surrounding areas to connect with others who are active in the local economy.
“We’re proud to see the local business community coming together in this way,” Dana said. “The idea has always been to create an environment where people can meet, build relationships, and support one another.”
As The Locals Vibe continues to host events in the Jupiter area, organizers plan to maintain a focus on community-driven networking that reflects the collaborative spirit of Palm Beach County’s business environment.
The Locals Vibe was created by Dana, a local real estate professional, and Haylee, a property insurance specialist, who saw an opportunity to provide an alternative to traditional networking formats. Rather than emphasizing formal presentations or sales-driven interactions, the events are structured to create a relaxed setting where business owners can connect organically.
“We wanted to create something that reflects the lifestyle and community culture of Jupiter,” said Dana, co-founder of The Locals Vibe. “Our goal was to bring people together in a setting where they can build real relationships without feeling like they’re attending a traditional networking event.”
The Locals Vibe events typically feature local venues, music, and a social atmosphere intended to encourage conversation among attendees from a variety of industries. Participants include entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, small business owners, and other members of the regional business community.
Haylee, who works in property insurance, said the concept was built around making networking more approachable for business owners who value authentic connections.
“People often attend networking events with the expectation that they need to sell something,” Haylee said. “We wanted to create a space where people could simply meet others in the community, share ideas, and build relationships that may naturally lead to collaboration.”
The events have attracted attendees from across Palm Beach County, reflecting the region’s growing entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem. Organizers say the gatherings are intended to support local professionals while strengthening connections within the community.
Organizers say the goal of the initiative is to continue expanding opportunities for professionals in Jupiter and surrounding areas to connect with others who are active in the local economy.
“We’re proud to see the local business community coming together in this way,” Dana said. “The idea has always been to create an environment where people can meet, build relationships, and support one another.”
As The Locals Vibe continues to host events in the Jupiter area, organizers plan to maintain a focus on community-driven networking that reflects the collaborative spirit of Palm Beach County’s business environment.
Contact
The Locals Vibe of Palm BeachContact
Dana Keuning
561-351-7121
Haylee Renae (772) 919-5179
Dana Keuning
561-351-7121
Haylee Renae (772) 919-5179
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