Award-Winning Romantic Thriller “Say It in Russian” Starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Sherbedgia Now Streaming on Amazon

The award-winning romantic thriller Say It in Russian, starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Šerbedžija, is now available for streaming on Amazon. Directed by Jeff Celentano and co-written/produced by Kenneth G. Eade, the film blends romance, suspense, and international intrigue as it follows an American businessman drawn into a dangerous world of power and deception. Previously recognized at multiple international film festivals, the film is now accessible to a U.S. audience through this release.