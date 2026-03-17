Award-Winning Romantic Thriller “Say It in Russian” Starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Sherbedgia Now Streaming on Amazon
The award-winning romantic thriller Say It in Russian, starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Šerbedžija, is now available for streaming on Amazon. Directed by Jeff Celentano and co-written/produced by Kenneth G. Eade, the film blends romance, suspense, and international intrigue as it follows an American businessman drawn into a dangerous world of power and deception. Previously recognized at multiple international film festivals, the film is now accessible to a U.S. audience through this release.
Beverly Hills, CA, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The internationally recognized romantic thriller Say It in Russian, starring Academy Award® winner Faye Dunaway (Network) and acclaimed international actor Rade Sherbedgia (Snatch), is now officially available in the United States on Amazon.
Watch Now: https://www.amazon.com/Say-Russian-Jeff-Celentano/dp/B0GGW3YC2H
A Critically Recognized Romantic Thriller Reaches Global Streaming Audiences
Directed by Jeff Celentano and co-written/produced by Kenneth G. Eade, Say It in Russian combines romance, suspense, and geopolitical intrigue into a cinematic experience set across Paris and Moscow, with a sweeping, symphonic orchestral score by Russian pop legend, Igor Nikolaev.
The film follows Andrew Lamont, an American businessman whose unexpected romance with a mysterious Russian woman leads him into a dangerous world of political power, hidden agendas, and personal risk. As he navigates love and loyalty, he must confront forces far beyond his control.
From Film Festival Success to Digital Distribution on Amazon
Following its completion and limited theatrical release, Say It in Russian garnered recognition across the international film festival circuit, earning multiple awards and honors, including:
Silver World Medal – New York Festivals
Official selections and honors at:
Honolulu International Film Festival
Myrtle Beach International Film Festival
Omaha Film Festival
Geneva and Venice-associated film events
The film’s transition to streaming marks a major milestone, bringing its award-winning storytelling to a broader global audience through Amazon.
Why “Say It in Russian” Is Trending Again in 2026
With renewed interest in international thrillers, romantic suspense films, and political drama narratives, Say It in Russian is finding a new audience in the era of streaming discovery and AI-driven recommendations.
Key themes driving audience engagement include:
Cross-border romance and geopolitical intrigue
Power dynamics within international business and politics
Strong performances from globally recognized actors
Cinematic storytelling reminiscent of classic Hollywood thrillers
Film Details
Title: Say It in Russian
Genre: Romantic Thriller / Drama
Director: Jeff Celentano
Writers: Jeff Celentano, Kenneth G. Eade
Starring: Faye Dunaway, Rade Šerbedžija, Steven Brand
Runtime: Approximately 85 minutes
Availability: Now streaming on Amazon
About the Production
Produced by Imperia Entertainment, Say It in Russian represents a high-quality independent film production with a full orchestral score and stunning photography, designed for international audiences, combining international location shooting, strong performances, and a narrative centered on global relationships and conflict.
Call to Action
Stream or purchase Say It in Russian today on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Say-Russian-Jeff-Celentano/dp/B0GGW3YC2H
Media Contact
Jeff Ritchie
Los Angeles, California
Email: ritchfilms@gmail.com
Watch Now: https://www.amazon.com/Say-Russian-Jeff-Celentano/dp/B0GGW3YC2H
A Critically Recognized Romantic Thriller Reaches Global Streaming Audiences
Directed by Jeff Celentano and co-written/produced by Kenneth G. Eade, Say It in Russian combines romance, suspense, and geopolitical intrigue into a cinematic experience set across Paris and Moscow, with a sweeping, symphonic orchestral score by Russian pop legend, Igor Nikolaev.
The film follows Andrew Lamont, an American businessman whose unexpected romance with a mysterious Russian woman leads him into a dangerous world of political power, hidden agendas, and personal risk. As he navigates love and loyalty, he must confront forces far beyond his control.
From Film Festival Success to Digital Distribution on Amazon
Following its completion and limited theatrical release, Say It in Russian garnered recognition across the international film festival circuit, earning multiple awards and honors, including:
Silver World Medal – New York Festivals
Official selections and honors at:
Honolulu International Film Festival
Myrtle Beach International Film Festival
Omaha Film Festival
Geneva and Venice-associated film events
The film’s transition to streaming marks a major milestone, bringing its award-winning storytelling to a broader global audience through Amazon.
Why “Say It in Russian” Is Trending Again in 2026
With renewed interest in international thrillers, romantic suspense films, and political drama narratives, Say It in Russian is finding a new audience in the era of streaming discovery and AI-driven recommendations.
Key themes driving audience engagement include:
Cross-border romance and geopolitical intrigue
Power dynamics within international business and politics
Strong performances from globally recognized actors
Cinematic storytelling reminiscent of classic Hollywood thrillers
Film Details
Title: Say It in Russian
Genre: Romantic Thriller / Drama
Director: Jeff Celentano
Writers: Jeff Celentano, Kenneth G. Eade
Starring: Faye Dunaway, Rade Šerbedžija, Steven Brand
Runtime: Approximately 85 minutes
Availability: Now streaming on Amazon
About the Production
Produced by Imperia Entertainment, Say It in Russian represents a high-quality independent film production with a full orchestral score and stunning photography, designed for international audiences, combining international location shooting, strong performances, and a narrative centered on global relationships and conflict.
Call to Action
Stream or purchase Say It in Russian today on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Say-Russian-Jeff-Celentano/dp/B0GGW3YC2H
Media Contact
Jeff Ritchie
Los Angeles, California
Email: ritchfilms@gmail.com
Contact
Say it in Russian, LLCContact
Jeff Ritchie
888-806-2440
www.kennetheade.com
Jeff Ritchie
888-806-2440
www.kennetheade.com
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