Camerado Media Announces Global Jazz Release "Needle on the Rim" by Robert Marleigh, Launching the Shared Frequency Initiative
Inaugural volume bridges global divides, unifying classic jazz standards with a cinematic "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic.
Los Angeles, CA, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- What is the Shared Frequency Initiative? The Shared Frequency Initiative is a multimedia and music production series produced by Camerado, which brings together artists working across continents, borders, and areas of conflict and diplomatic friction. The first volume features crooner Robert Marleigh (pronounced mar-LAY), who delivers vintage vocal jazz standards with a "cyber-Indochine" future noir aesthetic.
The inaugural EP, Needle on the Rim, releases on all streaming platforms March 27th, 2026, featuring international collaborations across Indochina, Europe and the USA. Visit the official release page for tracks and updates: https://www.camerado.com/needle-on-the-rim
Featuring an international ensemble spanning five countries, this remarkable creative jazz EP is a testament to borderless collaboration, captured in this first volume against the backdrop of the fragile 2025–2026 Thailand-Cambodia border détente.
Vocal artist and producer Robert Marleigh, known as ‘The 25th Century Crooner,’ is a dual US-UK citizen working in the US and Indochina. For his latest project, Marleigh assembled a distributed ensemble using modern remote production tools while regional borders remained physically closed. Contributors for this volume included two French and one American émigré based in Cambodia, a Thai session artist in Bangkok, the US-UK vocalist in Phnom Penh, a Thai diaspora musician in New Orleans, and a player in Italy.
The result is a six-track EP record that proves that jazz didn’t require a single studio, or a single country, to build a community and bring people together.
The Standard Frequency Initiative
The Shared Frequency Initiative is a Camerado Media project and production framework designed to facilitate collaboration across geopolitical divides. Functioning as a digital bridge, SFI connects creatives and thought leaders working in active conflict zones and regions of high diplomatic tension, with collaborators in stable creative hubs around the world.
Looking beyond jazz, the Initiative’s scope extends to film, interactive media, and other collaborative creative projects, all produced with a hybrid local-remote workflow. By establishing neutral digital ground, SFI demonstrates that shared creative frequencies can bypass regional friction to sustain a compelling entertainment, educational content, and global cultural dialogue.
“Music functions best when it ignores the map,” says Marleigh. “Whether it’s a track sent across a border or a session assembled across time zones, the goal is finding the right soul for the sound.”
The SOund: Timeless Standards Meet Cinematic Aesthetics
Needle on the Rim, a pioneering Jazz EP record, defines a new aesthetic while fusing a high-tech, international production workflow with the neon-lit gumshoe atmosphere of mid-century Indochine & Southeast Asia. Yet it remains firmly rooted in the jazz tradition. The six-track EP balances classic jazz standards with bold reinterpretations.
The Standards: Marleigh delivers velvet-toned renditions of “Pennies from Heaven,” “Angel Eyes,” and a playful “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” grounding the EP’s experimental edges in timeless vocal jazz.
Other tracks include:
“Black Hole Sun”: A 1920s-styled, “speakeasy” transformation of the Soundgarden classic.
“Bad Guys” (original): An alt-rock piece reimagined as a swing powerhouse. Marleigh employed AI-augmented conceptual frameworking to map out the complex big-band architecture, which was then brought to life with live players and organic instrumentation.
“Needle on the Rim” (original): A closing title track featuring a musical mashup and spoken-word performance inspired by the gritty future noir of William Burroughs and Raymond Chandler.
About Robert Marleigh
Robert Marleigh is an NYC-trained light baritone and a veteran of international remote recording and production. This unique US-UK vocal artist and producer bridges the standards of jazz with a modern, independent voice and practice. Under the Camerado label’s Shared Frequency Initiative, his new record ‘Needle on the Rim’ assembles world-class talent across borders and time zones, proving that great musical collaborations no longer require a traditional studio…and can bypass border closures, conflict, and international diplomatic obstacles while reaching a global audience.
The inaugural EP, Needle on the Rim, releases on all streaming platforms March 27th, 2026, featuring international collaborations across Indochina, Europe and the USA. Visit the official release page for tracks and updates: https://www.camerado.com/needle-on-the-rim
Featuring an international ensemble spanning five countries, this remarkable creative jazz EP is a testament to borderless collaboration, captured in this first volume against the backdrop of the fragile 2025–2026 Thailand-Cambodia border détente.
Vocal artist and producer Robert Marleigh, known as ‘The 25th Century Crooner,’ is a dual US-UK citizen working in the US and Indochina. For his latest project, Marleigh assembled a distributed ensemble using modern remote production tools while regional borders remained physically closed. Contributors for this volume included two French and one American émigré based in Cambodia, a Thai session artist in Bangkok, the US-UK vocalist in Phnom Penh, a Thai diaspora musician in New Orleans, and a player in Italy.
The result is a six-track EP record that proves that jazz didn’t require a single studio, or a single country, to build a community and bring people together.
The Standard Frequency Initiative
The Shared Frequency Initiative is a Camerado Media project and production framework designed to facilitate collaboration across geopolitical divides. Functioning as a digital bridge, SFI connects creatives and thought leaders working in active conflict zones and regions of high diplomatic tension, with collaborators in stable creative hubs around the world.
Looking beyond jazz, the Initiative’s scope extends to film, interactive media, and other collaborative creative projects, all produced with a hybrid local-remote workflow. By establishing neutral digital ground, SFI demonstrates that shared creative frequencies can bypass regional friction to sustain a compelling entertainment, educational content, and global cultural dialogue.
“Music functions best when it ignores the map,” says Marleigh. “Whether it’s a track sent across a border or a session assembled across time zones, the goal is finding the right soul for the sound.”
The SOund: Timeless Standards Meet Cinematic Aesthetics
Needle on the Rim, a pioneering Jazz EP record, defines a new aesthetic while fusing a high-tech, international production workflow with the neon-lit gumshoe atmosphere of mid-century Indochine & Southeast Asia. Yet it remains firmly rooted in the jazz tradition. The six-track EP balances classic jazz standards with bold reinterpretations.
The Standards: Marleigh delivers velvet-toned renditions of “Pennies from Heaven,” “Angel Eyes,” and a playful “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby?” grounding the EP’s experimental edges in timeless vocal jazz.
Other tracks include:
“Black Hole Sun”: A 1920s-styled, “speakeasy” transformation of the Soundgarden classic.
“Bad Guys” (original): An alt-rock piece reimagined as a swing powerhouse. Marleigh employed AI-augmented conceptual frameworking to map out the complex big-band architecture, which was then brought to life with live players and organic instrumentation.
“Needle on the Rim” (original): A closing title track featuring a musical mashup and spoken-word performance inspired by the gritty future noir of William Burroughs and Raymond Chandler.
About Robert Marleigh
Robert Marleigh is an NYC-trained light baritone and a veteran of international remote recording and production. This unique US-UK vocal artist and producer bridges the standards of jazz with a modern, independent voice and practice. Under the Camerado label’s Shared Frequency Initiative, his new record ‘Needle on the Rim’ assembles world-class talent across borders and time zones, proving that great musical collaborations no longer require a traditional studio…and can bypass border closures, conflict, and international diplomatic obstacles while reaching a global audience.
Contact
Camerado MediaContact
Jason Rosette
855 011 736 206
www.camerado.com
Jason Rosette
855 011 736 206
www.camerado.com
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