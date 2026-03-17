Official Tribute Band Hall of Fame Announces Premiere Event at Corbin Bowl
The original 2025 Non-Profit organization establishes its Los Angeles roots with a landmark event at the legendary Corbin Bowl.
Los Angeles, CA, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Tribute Band Hall of Fame, the original non-profit organization established in 2025 to recognize excellence in the tribute industry, is proud to announce its Official Premiere event on June 27, 2026. Taking place at the legendary Corbin Bowl in Los Angeles, this landmark evening marks the formal launch of the Hall’s mission to honor the musicians keeping the legends of rock and pop alive.
Founded as a non-profit institution, the Tribute Band Hall of Fame serves as the definitive authority for tribute artistry. The Premiere will feature a variety of world-class tribute artists, serving as the foundation for the upcoming December 2026 Induction Ceremony.
"Our mission is to provide a world-class home for these incredible performers," says Lauri Keck, Vice President. "This event at Corbin Bowl is the first chapter in a long history of celebrating musical legacy."
For more information, Tributor Tiers, and event updates, visit the official website at tributehall.org/
Media Contact: Lauri Keck | Tributebandhof@gmail.com
Founded as a non-profit institution, the Tribute Band Hall of Fame serves as the definitive authority for tribute artistry. The Premiere will feature a variety of world-class tribute artists, serving as the foundation for the upcoming December 2026 Induction Ceremony.
"Our mission is to provide a world-class home for these incredible performers," says Lauri Keck, Vice President. "This event at Corbin Bowl is the first chapter in a long history of celebrating musical legacy."
For more information, Tributor Tiers, and event updates, visit the official website at tributehall.org/
Media Contact: Lauri Keck | Tributebandhof@gmail.com
Contact
Tribute Band Hall of fameContact
Lauri Keck
214-551-7237
tributehall.org
Lauri Keck
214-551-7237
tributehall.org
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Tribute Band Hall of Fame: Organizational Background
Established in 2025, the Tribute Band Hall of Fame is the original institution dedicated to tribute excellence. As the definitive authority for the industry, the Hall provides a world-class home and permanent archive for the elite musicians who keep the legends alive for all future generations.
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