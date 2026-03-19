Liz Ash Launches Reputation Management Service Grounded in Her Reputation Capital Framework
Brand strategist and creative director Liz Ash has launched a new Reputation Management service rooted in Reputation Capital, a concept she has established as an essential dimension of branding. The service is designed around the idea that reputation is not separate from brand value, but one of its most important and consequential forms.
Washington, DC, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Liz Ash today announced the launch of Reputation Management, a new advisory service built on Reputation Capital, a branding concept she has defined as the accumulated value created when trust, credibility, visibility, consistency, and public perception work together over time.
The new offering is designed for founder-led brands, executives, firms, and growth-stage businesses that understand reputation is no longer a passive byproduct of success. It is an active force in how a brand is understood, chosen, trusted, and remembered.
Ash’s Reputation Capital framework treats reputation as an essential dimension of branding rather than a separate communications concern. In her view, branding is not only what a company says about itself visually or verbally. It is also the degree to which the market believes it, repeats it, and assigns value to it.
“Reputation is not a soft outcome,” said Liz Ash. “It is one of the most consequential assets a brand can build. A brand may have visibility, but if it lacks trust, credibility, or coherence, that visibility does not compound. Reputation Capital is the value created when perception begins to work in your favor.”
The service arrives at a moment when trust, perception, and business performance are increasingly linked. Edelman’s 2024 Brand Trust findings said consumers who fully trust a brand are more likely to purchase it, stay loyal to it, and advocate for it. PwC’s 2024 Trust in US Business Survey found that 93% of business executives believe building and maintaining trust improves the bottom line, while also documenting a major perception gap between what executives believe customers feel and what customers actually report. Burson’s 2026 research on the “Reputation Economy” argued that strong reputations can correlate with measurable financial return, including up to 4.78% in additional unexpected annual shareholder returns among companies studied.
Ash said those findings support what branding leaders have often sensed intuitively: that reputation is not just an abstract impression, but a value-bearing layer of the brand itself. Her Reputation Management service was built to help clients assess that layer more deliberately and strengthen it across the touchpoints where modern reputation is actually formed, including messaging, founder presence, digital footprint, visibility strategy, public language, and brand consistency.
“Most businesses still treat reputation as something to manage only when something goes wrong,” Ash said. “I believe that is too late. The most valuable brands build reputation before a crisis, before a launch, before a transition, and before public attention arrives. They treat it as capital.”
The new service includes strategic audits, perception analysis, positioning refinement, narrative and messaging review, visibility assessment, founder and executive positioning, and recommendations designed to strengthen trust and authority across the public-facing brand system.
Ash defines Reputation Capital as the compounding market value of being believed. It is the return a brand earns when people do not merely recognize its name, but attach confidence, relevance, seriousness, and consistency to it. In that sense, Reputation Management is not positioned as cosmetic image work. It is a strategic discipline concerned with how brand perception affects business value.
For more information, please contact info@lizash.com.
The new offering is designed for founder-led brands, executives, firms, and growth-stage businesses that understand reputation is no longer a passive byproduct of success. It is an active force in how a brand is understood, chosen, trusted, and remembered.
Ash’s Reputation Capital framework treats reputation as an essential dimension of branding rather than a separate communications concern. In her view, branding is not only what a company says about itself visually or verbally. It is also the degree to which the market believes it, repeats it, and assigns value to it.
“Reputation is not a soft outcome,” said Liz Ash. “It is one of the most consequential assets a brand can build. A brand may have visibility, but if it lacks trust, credibility, or coherence, that visibility does not compound. Reputation Capital is the value created when perception begins to work in your favor.”
The service arrives at a moment when trust, perception, and business performance are increasingly linked. Edelman’s 2024 Brand Trust findings said consumers who fully trust a brand are more likely to purchase it, stay loyal to it, and advocate for it. PwC’s 2024 Trust in US Business Survey found that 93% of business executives believe building and maintaining trust improves the bottom line, while also documenting a major perception gap between what executives believe customers feel and what customers actually report. Burson’s 2026 research on the “Reputation Economy” argued that strong reputations can correlate with measurable financial return, including up to 4.78% in additional unexpected annual shareholder returns among companies studied.
Ash said those findings support what branding leaders have often sensed intuitively: that reputation is not just an abstract impression, but a value-bearing layer of the brand itself. Her Reputation Management service was built to help clients assess that layer more deliberately and strengthen it across the touchpoints where modern reputation is actually formed, including messaging, founder presence, digital footprint, visibility strategy, public language, and brand consistency.
“Most businesses still treat reputation as something to manage only when something goes wrong,” Ash said. “I believe that is too late. The most valuable brands build reputation before a crisis, before a launch, before a transition, and before public attention arrives. They treat it as capital.”
The new service includes strategic audits, perception analysis, positioning refinement, narrative and messaging review, visibility assessment, founder and executive positioning, and recommendations designed to strengthen trust and authority across the public-facing brand system.
Ash defines Reputation Capital as the compounding market value of being believed. It is the return a brand earns when people do not merely recognize its name, but attach confidence, relevance, seriousness, and consistency to it. In that sense, Reputation Management is not positioned as cosmetic image work. It is a strategic discipline concerned with how brand perception affects business value.
For more information, please contact info@lizash.com.
Contact
Liz AshContact
646-825-1911
www.lizash.com
646-825-1911
www.lizash.com
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