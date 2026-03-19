From Trauma to Truth: Aiyahla Lo’Qtus Explores Feminine Power, Healing, and Global Awakening in “Freedom”

“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” by Aiyahla Lo’Qtus is a deeply personal memoir and spiritual guide for women—and all beings—ready for liberation. Connecting personal healing with global transformation, the book explores trauma, abuse, and social conditioning as gateways to conscious power. In a time of crumbling systems and rising truth, “Freedom” offers a compassionate path toward wholeness, balance, and embodied awakening.