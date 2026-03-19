From Trauma to Truth: Aiyahla Lo’Qtus Explores Feminine Power, Healing, and Global Awakening in “Freedom”
“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” by Aiyahla Lo’Qtus is a deeply personal memoir and spiritual guide for women—and all beings—ready for liberation. Connecting personal healing with global transformation, the book explores trauma, abuse, and social conditioning as gateways to conscious power. In a time of crumbling systems and rising truth, “Freedom” offers a compassionate path toward wholeness, balance, and embodied awakening.
New York, NY, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In a moment when long-standing systems are unraveling and hidden truths are rising to the surface, “Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” arrives as both a personal reckoning and a collective call. Written for women—and all beings—ready to step into a deeper freedom, Aiyahla Lo’Qtus offers a compassionate, illuminating path through trauma, social conditioning, and abuse toward conscious power and embodied truth.
Blending memoir with spiritual initiation, “Freedom” reframes personal healing as a revolutionary act. As global structures crumble and the world confronts revelations of abuse, corruption, and imbalance, Aiyahla draws a powerful parallel between the wounds carried within individuals and those shaping humanity at large. Her message is clear and resonant: as we free what is bound within us, we free the world.
Formerly known as Yasmine McDougall Sterea, Aiyahla left a successful fashion career at Vogue to answer a deeper calling—freedom for herself, her daughter, and the collective. As founder of Free Free, a global movement rooted in creativity, consciousness, and action, she weaves ancient wisdom with lived experience, offering readers a grounded yet expansive vision for healing in turbulent times.
Through fierce honesty and luminous grace, “Freedom” reveals the author’s journey through heartbreak, loss, and rebirth, guided by sixteen truths that illuminate the path from separation to Oneness. Trauma is not something to bypass or conquer, Aiyahla argues, but something to meet with awareness and love—transforming pain into purpose and awakening conscious power.
Both intimate and universal, the book speaks directly to women navigating their own freedom journeys while inviting a rebalancing of the feminine and masculine as a way forward for humanity. “Freedom” is not only a memoir or a guide—it is a mirror, a map, and a movement.
“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” is published by Free Free Press and distributed by Bublish. It is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook ISBN: 979-8-89989-087-1 – $4.99
Paperback ISBN: 979-8-89989-088-8 – $18.99
Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-89989-089-5 – coming soon!
Learn more about Aiyahla Lo’Qtus at freefreeworld.com and follow her on Instagram @yasminesterea. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at bublish.com.
Blending memoir with spiritual initiation, “Freedom” reframes personal healing as a revolutionary act. As global structures crumble and the world confronts revelations of abuse, corruption, and imbalance, Aiyahla draws a powerful parallel between the wounds carried within individuals and those shaping humanity at large. Her message is clear and resonant: as we free what is bound within us, we free the world.
Formerly known as Yasmine McDougall Sterea, Aiyahla left a successful fashion career at Vogue to answer a deeper calling—freedom for herself, her daughter, and the collective. As founder of Free Free, a global movement rooted in creativity, consciousness, and action, she weaves ancient wisdom with lived experience, offering readers a grounded yet expansive vision for healing in turbulent times.
Through fierce honesty and luminous grace, “Freedom” reveals the author’s journey through heartbreak, loss, and rebirth, guided by sixteen truths that illuminate the path from separation to Oneness. Trauma is not something to bypass or conquer, Aiyahla argues, but something to meet with awareness and love—transforming pain into purpose and awakening conscious power.
Both intimate and universal, the book speaks directly to women navigating their own freedom journeys while inviting a rebalancing of the feminine and masculine as a way forward for humanity. “Freedom” is not only a memoir or a guide—it is a mirror, a map, and a movement.
“Freedom: From Trauma to Conscious Power” is published by Free Free Press and distributed by Bublish. It is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
eBook ISBN: 979-8-89989-087-1 – $4.99
Paperback ISBN: 979-8-89989-088-8 – $18.99
Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-89989-089-5 – coming soon!
Learn more about Aiyahla Lo’Qtus at freefreeworld.com and follow her on Instagram @yasminesterea. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at bublish.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Aiyahla Lo'Qtus
info@freefreeworld.org
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Aiyahla Lo'Qtus
info@freefreeworld.org
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