Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Honors Lewis A. Weiss with the Global Achievement Award
Mahwah, NJ, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was honored with the Global Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss founded Manufacturing Talk Radio in 2013 and serves as its host and CEO. His goal with the show is to encourage interest in manufacturing among younger generations. The program covers news and provides insights into the manufacturing sector across the United States. With more than five decades of experience in radio broadcasting, Weiss has developed significant expertise in business marketing and leadership.
He is also the president of All Metals & Forge Group, a company that produces open die forgings and seamless rolled rings. Since 1987, Weiss has been publishing Metals & Manufacturing Outlook, which was previously known as MetalsWatch.
Weiss is recognized asa valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide and was named one of the Top Ten Men of the Year for both 2025 and 2026. He also received the Professional of the Year award in both 2025 and 2026, and his achievements were highlighted on billboards in Times Square. Times Square, located in the heart of the Broadway Theater District, is known as one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world, attracting around 330,000 people daily.
A graduate of Queens College, Weiss earned a B.S. in business marketing. He is the president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group and is affiliated with N.M.A. Outside of work, Lewis likes to travel, spend time with his family, keep up with global news, and pursue photography.
For more information, visit Manufacturing Talk Radio.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Lewis A. Weiss
Lewis A. Weiss founded Manufacturing Talk Radio in 2013 and serves as its host and CEO. His goal with the show is to encourage interest in manufacturing among younger generations. The program covers news and provides insights into the manufacturing sector across the United States. With more than five decades of experience in radio broadcasting, Weiss has developed significant expertise in business marketing and leadership.
He is also the president of All Metals & Forge Group, a company that produces open die forgings and seamless rolled rings. Since 1987, Weiss has been publishing Metals & Manufacturing Outlook, which was previously known as MetalsWatch.
Weiss is recognized asa valued member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide and was named one of the Top Ten Men of the Year for both 2025 and 2026. He also received the Professional of the Year award in both 2025 and 2026, and his achievements were highlighted on billboards in Times Square. Times Square, located in the heart of the Broadway Theater District, is known as one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the world, attracting around 330,000 people daily.
A graduate of Queens College, Weiss earned a B.S. in business marketing. He is the president emeritus of All Metals and Forge Group and is affiliated with N.M.A. Outside of work, Lewis likes to travel, spend time with his family, keep up with global news, and pursue photography.
For more information, visit Manufacturing Talk Radio.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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