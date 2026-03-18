Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions.
East Hartford, CT, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Craig Margelony, entrepreneur and founder of CamCap LLC, is continuing to make a name for himself in the business funding space by helping small business owners access working capital when traditional banks say no.
Through CamCap, Margelony has built a funding platform focused on speed, transparency, and real solutions for business owners who need capital to grow, stabilize, or recover. The company specializes in merchant cash advances, term loans, and creative funding strategies tailored to each client’s situation.
“We’re not just pushing deals through,” Margelony said. “We’re helping business owners understand their options and make smart decisions with their capital.”
In addition to his work in finance, Margelony recently launched the Fail Forward Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on helping individuals rebuild their lives through structure, support, and opportunity. The foundation is rooted in the belief that setbacks can become comebacks with the right guidance and environment.
His approach blends business, personal development, and community impact, creating a model that goes beyond traditional lending.
Margelony continues to expand his reach through digital platforms, educational content, and strategic partnerships, positioning himself as both a funding expert and an advocate for growth-minded entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit:
www.CraigMargelony.org
www.CamCapLLC.com
www.FailForwardFoundation.org
Through CamCap, Margelony has built a funding platform focused on speed, transparency, and real solutions for business owners who need capital to grow, stabilize, or recover. The company specializes in merchant cash advances, term loans, and creative funding strategies tailored to each client’s situation.
“We’re not just pushing deals through,” Margelony said. “We’re helping business owners understand their options and make smart decisions with their capital.”
In addition to his work in finance, Margelony recently launched the Fail Forward Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on helping individuals rebuild their lives through structure, support, and opportunity. The foundation is rooted in the belief that setbacks can become comebacks with the right guidance and environment.
His approach blends business, personal development, and community impact, creating a model that goes beyond traditional lending.
Margelony continues to expand his reach through digital platforms, educational content, and strategic partnerships, positioning himself as both a funding expert and an advocate for growth-minded entrepreneurs.
For more information, visit:
www.CraigMargelony.org
www.CamCapLLC.com
www.FailForwardFoundation.org
Contact
Fail Forward FoundationContact
Craig A. Margelony
860-837-0181
failforwardfoundation.org
Craig A. Margelony
860-837-0181
failforwardfoundation.org
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