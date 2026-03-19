Momentum Builds for 2026 Women in Business Conference as Regional Leaders Prepare to Convene
Atlanta, GA, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Momentum is rapidly building for the 2026 Women in Business Conference, hosted by Southern Crescent Women In Business (SCWIB), set to take place on Thursday, March 26, 2026. With strong early interest from across metro Atlanta and the Southern Crescent region, the conference is positioning itself as a must-attend experience for women leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals focused on growth, influence, and economic advancement.
Held during Women’s History Month, the conference is designed to bring together a powerful cross-section of women who are actively shaping industries, building businesses, and driving economic impact in their communities.This year’s conference will feature timely and forward-focused conversations across key sectors including film and media, wealth building, technology, franchising and business exits, and real estate development—all critical pathways for women seeking to expand their reach and build long-term success.
Sponsors include Georgia Power, Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. et al, Select Stockbridge, CSG Wealth Management, and Denmark, Ashby & Matricardi Law Firm.
Attendees can expect:
- High-level panel discussions with industry leaders
- Strategic insights on scaling businesses and building wealth
- Opportunities to explore ownership, investment, and expansion
- Intentional networking with decision-makers and collaborators
“The energy surrounding this year’s conference reflects a larger shift—women are not just participating in the economy, we are building it,” said Ariel Shaw, Founder and President of Southern Crescent Women In Business. “This convening is about access, alignment, and ensuring women are positioned to lead and thrive across every major industry.”
The conference continues to serve as a platform where women can connect with peers, gain actionable knowledge, and access opportunities that support both personal and professional advancement.With attendance expected to increase and seating limited, early registration is strongly encouraged.
Conference Details
Women in Business Conference 2026
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Register on Eventbrite
For media inquiries, speaking opportunities, or sponsorship information, please contact Southern Crescent Women In Business.
About Southern Crescent Women In Business
Southern Crescent Women In Business is committed to advancing women through strategic programming, media visibility, and economic development initiatives that support entrepreneurs, executives, and leaders across the Southern Crescent region.
Held during Women’s History Month, the conference is designed to bring together a powerful cross-section of women who are actively shaping industries, building businesses, and driving economic impact in their communities.This year’s conference will feature timely and forward-focused conversations across key sectors including film and media, wealth building, technology, franchising and business exits, and real estate development—all critical pathways for women seeking to expand their reach and build long-term success.
Sponsors include Georgia Power, Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc. et al, Select Stockbridge, CSG Wealth Management, and Denmark, Ashby & Matricardi Law Firm.
Attendees can expect:
- High-level panel discussions with industry leaders
- Strategic insights on scaling businesses and building wealth
- Opportunities to explore ownership, investment, and expansion
- Intentional networking with decision-makers and collaborators
“The energy surrounding this year’s conference reflects a larger shift—women are not just participating in the economy, we are building it,” said Ariel Shaw, Founder and President of Southern Crescent Women In Business. “This convening is about access, alignment, and ensuring women are positioned to lead and thrive across every major industry.”
The conference continues to serve as a platform where women can connect with peers, gain actionable knowledge, and access opportunities that support both personal and professional advancement.With attendance expected to increase and seating limited, early registration is strongly encouraged.
Conference Details
Women in Business Conference 2026
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Register on Eventbrite
For media inquiries, speaking opportunities, or sponsorship information, please contact Southern Crescent Women In Business.
About Southern Crescent Women In Business
Southern Crescent Women In Business is committed to advancing women through strategic programming, media visibility, and economic development initiatives that support entrepreneurs, executives, and leaders across the Southern Crescent region.
Contact
Southern Crescent Women In Business Inc.Contact
Ariel Shaw
678-554-5210
www.scwibga.org
Ariel Shaw
678-554-5210
www.scwibga.org
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