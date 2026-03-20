bypodr Updates Platform with AI Livestream and Dropshipping Tools for Cross-Border Sellers
New system combines product sourcing, livestream features, and fulfillment support in one platform.
Silicon Valley, CA, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- bypodr Inc., a technology company based in Silicon Valley, has announced an update to its e-commerce platform, introducing integrated tools that combine AI-supported livestreaming with a global dropshipping network.
Founded in 2017, the company has focused on developing solutions for cross-border e-commerce operations. The latest update aims to provide sellers with a more centralized system for managing product selection, online promotion, and order fulfillment.
The platform includes an AI-supported livestream function that enables users to run continuous online sessions using virtual hosts. These hosts can present product information, assist with basic customer interaction, and support multiple languages.
In addition, the system offers a product selection feature that uses data from suppliers and market trends. This tool is designed to help users identify suitable products based on pricing, demand, and target regions.
bypodr also provides access to a network of suppliers and logistics partners. This network supports order processing and delivery across regions such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The system includes basic tracking functions to help users monitor fulfillment status.
According to the company, the updated platform is intended to simplify workflows for sellers operating in different markets by reducing the need for multiple tools and manual coordination.
The platform is currently available to users in product categories including consumer electronics, home goods, and personal care. The company has also introduced a limited onboarding program for users who wish to test the platform and provide feedback.
About bypodr Inc.
bypodr Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that develops tools for cross-border e-commerce. Its platform focuses on combining AI-supported features with supply chain connectivity to assist online sellers in managing their operations.
Founded in 2017, the company has focused on developing solutions for cross-border e-commerce operations. The latest update aims to provide sellers with a more centralized system for managing product selection, online promotion, and order fulfillment.
The platform includes an AI-supported livestream function that enables users to run continuous online sessions using virtual hosts. These hosts can present product information, assist with basic customer interaction, and support multiple languages.
In addition, the system offers a product selection feature that uses data from suppliers and market trends. This tool is designed to help users identify suitable products based on pricing, demand, and target regions.
bypodr also provides access to a network of suppliers and logistics partners. This network supports order processing and delivery across regions such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The system includes basic tracking functions to help users monitor fulfillment status.
According to the company, the updated platform is intended to simplify workflows for sellers operating in different markets by reducing the need for multiple tools and manual coordination.
The platform is currently available to users in product categories including consumer electronics, home goods, and personal care. The company has also introduced a limited onboarding program for users who wish to test the platform and provide feedback.
About bypodr Inc.
bypodr Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based technology company that develops tools for cross-border e-commerce. Its platform focuses on combining AI-supported features with supply chain connectivity to assist online sellers in managing their operations.
Contact
bypodrContact
Thomas, Tang De
+1-(626)-527-3677
bypodr.com
Thomas, Tang De
+1-(626)-527-3677
bypodr.com
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