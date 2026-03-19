UpKeep Launches UpKeep Learn, a Training and Compliance Platform for Frontline Teams
UpKeep Learn is a training and compliance platform built for frontline teams. It connects to your existing CMMS data and uses AI to automatically generate courses, trigger training when incidents occur, and surface knowledge gaps before problems repeat. Critical knowledge stays inside your organization and your workforce remains compliant.
Los Angeles, CA, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- UpKeep, an asset operations platform offering UpKeep Maintenance Management and a suite of purpose-built products, today announced the general availability of UpKeep Learn , a training and compliance solution designed specifically for frontline teams.
UpKeep Learn addresses a challenge common to asset-heavy industries: the loss of institutional knowledge when experienced technicians leave, retire, or are reassigned. The knowledge that keeps critical assets running, built over years of failures, fixes, and hard-won experience, rarely gets written down. UpKeep Learn gives operations and safety leaders a system to capture that knowledge, assign the right training to the right people, and track compliance across the organization.
Connecting Operations Data to Training
"Most training tools were built for desk workers, not the people maintaining the equipment that keeps facilities running," said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. "UpKeep Learn connects training directly to the operational data teams already have in UpKeep. Then AI takes over, using everything your team has already captured to build training that's specific to how your operation actually runs."
"This isn't an LMS with a new coat of paint," Chan added. "It's a system that makes the knowledge inside your best people's heads transferable and keeps it inside your organization even after they're gone."
What UpKeep Learn Is Built to Do
UpKeep Learn is built around a fundamentally different model than traditional training platforms, one where AI does the work of creating and assigning training rather than leaving it to administrators.
• AI Course Generation: UpKeep Learn uses AI to automatically generate training courses from your existing CMMS data, work orders, asset history, and maintenance records, so teams aren't starting from scratch or relying on generic content.
• CMMS-Triggered Training: When something goes wrong in the field, UpKeep Learn automatically assigns the relevant training to the right people. Incidents become learning opportunities without any manual intervention.
• Learning Synthesis Engine: UpKeep's learning synthesis engine continuously analyzes operational data to surface knowledge gaps and recommend training before problems repeat.
• Compliance Tracking and Dashboards: Real-time visibility into training completion, certification status, and compliance gaps across every site and role. Audit-ready records without manual tracking.
Webinar: The Hidden Cost of Tribal Knowledge
Alongside the product launch, UpKeep is hosting a live webinar, The Hidden Cost of Tribal Knowledge: Why Maintenance Teams Can't Afford to Train the Old Way, for maintenance directors, plant managers, reliability engineers, and operations leaders thinking seriously about knowledge transfer and workforce continuity.
The webinar will cover why traditional training approaches don't scale, what a modern knowledge transfer system looks like in practice, and how existing CMMS data can serve as the foundation for training programs.
The webinar is scheduled for April 2nd, 2026 at 10AM Pacific Time. Register for the Webinar
See what's possible when training is built around the work your team is already doing. Watch the Launch Video
UpKeep Learn is available now for new and existing customers. Visit upkeep.com/learn to learn more or contact your UpKeep account representative.
About UpKeep
Founded in 2014, UpKeep is an asset operations platform serving thousands of organizations across manufacturing, facilities management, logistics, energy, and utilities. The company's suite of products includes UpKeep Maintenance Management, UpKeep Learn, and purpose-built solutions for safety, reliability, fleet, and IoT sensor management.
For more information, visit upkeep.com.
UpKeep Learn addresses a challenge common to asset-heavy industries: the loss of institutional knowledge when experienced technicians leave, retire, or are reassigned. The knowledge that keeps critical assets running, built over years of failures, fixes, and hard-won experience, rarely gets written down. UpKeep Learn gives operations and safety leaders a system to capture that knowledge, assign the right training to the right people, and track compliance across the organization.
Connecting Operations Data to Training
"Most training tools were built for desk workers, not the people maintaining the equipment that keeps facilities running," said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. "UpKeep Learn connects training directly to the operational data teams already have in UpKeep. Then AI takes over, using everything your team has already captured to build training that's specific to how your operation actually runs."
"This isn't an LMS with a new coat of paint," Chan added. "It's a system that makes the knowledge inside your best people's heads transferable and keeps it inside your organization even after they're gone."
What UpKeep Learn Is Built to Do
UpKeep Learn is built around a fundamentally different model than traditional training platforms, one where AI does the work of creating and assigning training rather than leaving it to administrators.
• AI Course Generation: UpKeep Learn uses AI to automatically generate training courses from your existing CMMS data, work orders, asset history, and maintenance records, so teams aren't starting from scratch or relying on generic content.
• CMMS-Triggered Training: When something goes wrong in the field, UpKeep Learn automatically assigns the relevant training to the right people. Incidents become learning opportunities without any manual intervention.
• Learning Synthesis Engine: UpKeep's learning synthesis engine continuously analyzes operational data to surface knowledge gaps and recommend training before problems repeat.
• Compliance Tracking and Dashboards: Real-time visibility into training completion, certification status, and compliance gaps across every site and role. Audit-ready records without manual tracking.
Webinar: The Hidden Cost of Tribal Knowledge
Alongside the product launch, UpKeep is hosting a live webinar, The Hidden Cost of Tribal Knowledge: Why Maintenance Teams Can't Afford to Train the Old Way, for maintenance directors, plant managers, reliability engineers, and operations leaders thinking seriously about knowledge transfer and workforce continuity.
The webinar will cover why traditional training approaches don't scale, what a modern knowledge transfer system looks like in practice, and how existing CMMS data can serve as the foundation for training programs.
The webinar is scheduled for April 2nd, 2026 at 10AM Pacific Time. Register for the Webinar
See what's possible when training is built around the work your team is already doing. Watch the Launch Video
UpKeep Learn is available now for new and existing customers. Visit upkeep.com/learn to learn more or contact your UpKeep account representative.
About UpKeep
Founded in 2014, UpKeep is an asset operations platform serving thousands of organizations across manufacturing, facilities management, logistics, energy, and utilities. The company's suite of products includes UpKeep Maintenance Management, UpKeep Learn, and purpose-built solutions for safety, reliability, fleet, and IoT sensor management.
For more information, visit upkeep.com.
Contact
UpKeep TechnologiesContact
Nicole Sun
469-888-3035
www.upkeep.com
Nicole Sun
469-888-3035
www.upkeep.com
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