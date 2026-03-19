Paul Cardall Releases Chasing Crowns, a Cinematic Electronic Album with 20-Part Video Saga
Paul Cardall releases Chasing Crowns, a cinematic electronic album blending piano with ambient and deep-house textures. The project is accompanied by a 20-day music video series, forming a fantasy-inspired narrative through sound and imagery.
Nashville, TN, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Composer and pianist Paul Cardall has released his new album, Chasing Crowns, on March 20, 2026, via All Heart Publishing and distributed by Symphonic Distribution.
Chasing Crowns unfolds gradually—from piano to pulse, from stillness to motion—inviting listeners into a space where meaning is felt rather than explained. A contemplative, piano-led electronic concept album, the project reflects both a new sonic chapter and a long creative continuum.
Cardall began his career during the height of the New Age movement alongside artists such as Yanni, Vangelis, Kitaro, and Ray Lynch—many of whom embraced synthesizers and programming as central creative tools. While he admired that work, his own catalog remained largely rooted in acoustic piano and live instrumentation, incorporating electronic elements selectively across projects including Faithful and the Sleep EP.
Seen in that context, Chasing Crowns represents a creative arc more than thirty years in the making—spanning the industry’s transition from analog recording to digital workstations, from physical formats to streaming, and now into AI-assisted production. Cardall composed the music, wrote the lyrics, performed the keyboard parts, and shaped the album’s artistic direction, while selectively using AI tools for vocal performance and stem mixing as part of the modern studio process.
For Cardall, AI is not a replacement for musicianship but the latest step in the ongoing evolution of music-making. While the technology lowers barriers to entry, he emphasizes that meaningful use still requires vision, experience, and human authorship—along with real performers to give the music its emotional life.
Sonically, Chasing Crowns aligns with today’s emotionally driven electronic landscape, resonating with listeners drawn to artists such as M83 and Inzio. Cinematic in scope and restrained in its use of pulse and texture, the album remains grounded in Cardall’s melodic sensibility and piano-forward approach
.
Designed to be experienced in sequence, the album opens with solo piano and organically expands into ambient textures, subtle rhythms, guitars, and understated vocals. The movement from acoustic to electronic feels less like a departure than a widening of expression—an intentional passage within Cardall’s ongoing relationship with his audience.
Longtime listeners will recognize familiar emotional threads and melodic echoes woven throughout—reflections of earlier works such as December, Return Home, and Ascensus, recontextualized within a new sonic landscape. Select tracks feature restrained vocals that gently explore themes of faith and meaning, allowing interpretation to remain personal.
Chasing Crowns speaks to both longtime listeners and audiences drawn to ambient, mindfulness, and cinematic electronic music—an album that invites presence, reflection, and discovery.
In support of the release, Cardall is launching a 20-day visual campaign, premiering one music video per day on YouTube. Each video expands the Chasing Crowns concept into a fantasy-inspired visual narrative, combining photography, film design, and emerging creative tools.
Listen to the album: hypeddit.com/paulcardall/chasingcrowns
Watch the Music Videos: https://www.youtube.com/cardall
Learn more about Paul Cardall
paulcardall.com
Chasing Crowns unfolds gradually—from piano to pulse, from stillness to motion—inviting listeners into a space where meaning is felt rather than explained. A contemplative, piano-led electronic concept album, the project reflects both a new sonic chapter and a long creative continuum.
Cardall began his career during the height of the New Age movement alongside artists such as Yanni, Vangelis, Kitaro, and Ray Lynch—many of whom embraced synthesizers and programming as central creative tools. While he admired that work, his own catalog remained largely rooted in acoustic piano and live instrumentation, incorporating electronic elements selectively across projects including Faithful and the Sleep EP.
Seen in that context, Chasing Crowns represents a creative arc more than thirty years in the making—spanning the industry’s transition from analog recording to digital workstations, from physical formats to streaming, and now into AI-assisted production. Cardall composed the music, wrote the lyrics, performed the keyboard parts, and shaped the album’s artistic direction, while selectively using AI tools for vocal performance and stem mixing as part of the modern studio process.
For Cardall, AI is not a replacement for musicianship but the latest step in the ongoing evolution of music-making. While the technology lowers barriers to entry, he emphasizes that meaningful use still requires vision, experience, and human authorship—along with real performers to give the music its emotional life.
Sonically, Chasing Crowns aligns with today’s emotionally driven electronic landscape, resonating with listeners drawn to artists such as M83 and Inzio. Cinematic in scope and restrained in its use of pulse and texture, the album remains grounded in Cardall’s melodic sensibility and piano-forward approach
.
Designed to be experienced in sequence, the album opens with solo piano and organically expands into ambient textures, subtle rhythms, guitars, and understated vocals. The movement from acoustic to electronic feels less like a departure than a widening of expression—an intentional passage within Cardall’s ongoing relationship with his audience.
Longtime listeners will recognize familiar emotional threads and melodic echoes woven throughout—reflections of earlier works such as December, Return Home, and Ascensus, recontextualized within a new sonic landscape. Select tracks feature restrained vocals that gently explore themes of faith and meaning, allowing interpretation to remain personal.
Chasing Crowns speaks to both longtime listeners and audiences drawn to ambient, mindfulness, and cinematic electronic music—an album that invites presence, reflection, and discovery.
In support of the release, Cardall is launching a 20-day visual campaign, premiering one music video per day on YouTube. Each video expands the Chasing Crowns concept into a fantasy-inspired visual narrative, combining photography, film design, and emerging creative tools.
Listen to the album: hypeddit.com/paulcardall/chasingcrowns
Watch the Music Videos: https://www.youtube.com/cardall
Learn more about Paul Cardall
paulcardall.com
Contact
All Heart Publishing, LLCContact
Devin Grant
801-557-3706
https://www.allheartpublishing.com/
Devin Grant
801-557-3706
https://www.allheartpublishing.com/
Multimedia
Paul Cardall Press Photo
High-resolution press photo of Billboard-charting pianist and composer Paul Cardall for media and promotional use.
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