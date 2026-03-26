Author M. Andrew "Oregon" Bouché's New Audiobook, "The Art of Doing Time," is a Comprehensive Guide Dedicated to Navigating the Harsh Realities of Prison Life

Recent audiobook release “The Art of Doing Time: Your Complete Primer on How to Survive - and THRIVE - in Jail or Prison” from Audiobook Network author M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché is an eye-opening primer for those preparing to serve a sentence in prison, covering every aspect of the inmate experience to make the transition into and out of, as well as one’s time in jail as smooth as possible.