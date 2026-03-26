Author M. Andrew "Oregon" Bouché's New Audiobook, "The Art of Doing Time," is a Comprehensive Guide Dedicated to Navigating the Harsh Realities of Prison Life
Recent audiobook release “The Art of Doing Time: Your Complete Primer on How to Survive - and THRIVE - in Jail or Prison” from Audiobook Network author M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché is an eye-opening primer for those preparing to serve a sentence in prison, covering every aspect of the inmate experience to make the transition into and out of, as well as one’s time in jail as smooth as possible.
Salem, OR, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché, a former inmate who transformed his life through education and resilience, has completed his new audiobook, “The Art of Doing Time: Your Complete Primer on How to Survive - and THRIVE - in Jail or Prison”: a compelling and thought-provoking series containing a blend of personal anecdotes and practical advice designed to help individuals survive, and even thrive, behind bars.
“I wrote this book to try to help others who have been convicted of crime(s) to enter and complete their jail or prison sentence(s) forewarned and forearmed,” writes Bouché. “I have provided a plethora of inside tips, pointers, advice, and anecdotal stories and experiences, meant to empower and enable the readers convicted of crime(s) to face their incarceration head on, or for the friend or family member of a prisoner to know what they can do to support their loved one while doing their time in prison.
“This book could be thought of as a primer, or ‘How To…’ type of book and, if read and practiced, will lessen the stressors caused by being incarcerated, if not shorten the amount of time served due to having the tools and know how to avoid problems and prepare for eventual release back into society.
“For the friends and family members, this book can educate and inform them as to what their friend or loved one is made to deal with and survive while doing time, thus has the ability to provide these readers with the empathy and wherewithal to help lessen the stress and loneliness their incarcerated person deals with on a daily basis. It provides then with the tools and methods needed to strengthen the bonds of family and friendships, while providing unconditional love and support that is needed for success and earliest release possible.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché’s new audiobook will help listeners understand the emotional journey of incarceration to mastering the daily routines and unwritten rules of prison life. Chapters delve into maintaining relationships, advocating for medical care, developing mental resilience, and planning for successful reentry into society. Each section is crafted with empathy and insight, making this guide an invaluable resource not only for inmates but also for their families, legal professionals, and advocates for criminal justice reform.
Whether listeners are facing incarceration or seeking to support someone who is, “The Art of Doing Time” provides the tools, knowledge, and hope needed to endure and emerge stronger. With exercises, checklists, and contributions from other inmates, this book is a beacon of support and a testament to the power of the human spirit.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Art of Doing Time: Your Complete Primer on How to Survive - and THRIVE - in Jail or Prison” by M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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“I wrote this book to try to help others who have been convicted of crime(s) to enter and complete their jail or prison sentence(s) forewarned and forearmed,” writes Bouché. “I have provided a plethora of inside tips, pointers, advice, and anecdotal stories and experiences, meant to empower and enable the readers convicted of crime(s) to face their incarceration head on, or for the friend or family member of a prisoner to know what they can do to support their loved one while doing their time in prison.
“This book could be thought of as a primer, or ‘How To…’ type of book and, if read and practiced, will lessen the stressors caused by being incarcerated, if not shorten the amount of time served due to having the tools and know how to avoid problems and prepare for eventual release back into society.
“For the friends and family members, this book can educate and inform them as to what their friend or loved one is made to deal with and survive while doing time, thus has the ability to provide these readers with the empathy and wherewithal to help lessen the stress and loneliness their incarcerated person deals with on a daily basis. It provides then with the tools and methods needed to strengthen the bonds of family and friendships, while providing unconditional love and support that is needed for success and earliest release possible.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché’s new audiobook will help listeners understand the emotional journey of incarceration to mastering the daily routines and unwritten rules of prison life. Chapters delve into maintaining relationships, advocating for medical care, developing mental resilience, and planning for successful reentry into society. Each section is crafted with empathy and insight, making this guide an invaluable resource not only for inmates but also for their families, legal professionals, and advocates for criminal justice reform.
Whether listeners are facing incarceration or seeking to support someone who is, “The Art of Doing Time” provides the tools, knowledge, and hope needed to endure and emerge stronger. With exercises, checklists, and contributions from other inmates, this book is a beacon of support and a testament to the power of the human spirit.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Art of Doing Time: Your Complete Primer on How to Survive - and THRIVE - in Jail or Prison” by M. Andrew “Oregon” Bouché through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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