Datavor Launches v1.5 — A Free MCP Server That Turns Claude Into a Full Database ETL Engine
Free tool lets Mac users sync and transform data between databases through natural language — delivering core ETL capabilities comparable to leading Data Sync platforms at zero cost.
San Jose, CA, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Datavor.ai today announced the general availability of Datavor version 1.5, a MCP (Model Context Protocol) server that integrates natively with Anthropic's Claude Desktop to deliver full database synchronisation and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) capabilities — entirely through conversational AI. Datavor is free to download and runs locally on Mac, requiring no SaaS subscription, no per-connector fees, and no third-party dashboards.
With Datavor installed, Claude Desktop users can connect to live databases, sync tables, apply transformations, schedule pipelines, and monitor data movement simply by talking to Claude — without writing a single line of SQL or configuration code. The tool supports MySQL and PostgreSQL today, with SQL Server, SQLite, and Snowflake support planned for version 2.
Disrupting a Billion-Dollar ETL Market
Enterprise data integration tools have long carried steep price tags. Leading Data Sync Platforms typically cost between $200 and $500 per month — or significantly more at scale — for database synchronisation capabilities that Datavor now delivers for free. For solo developers, startups, and small teams managing data pipelines on a Mac, this represents a fundamental shift in accessibility.
"Datavor was born from a simple frustration: why should syncing a database table require a paid SaaS subscription?"
By building Datavor as an MCP server — the open protocol that allows Claude to call external tools — the product slots seamlessly into Claude Desktop with a single configuration step. No new interface to learn. No browser tab required.
What's New in Version 1.5
Datavor v1.5 completes a major phase of development, adding four substantial new capabilities on top of the core sync engine:
1. Scheduler Plugin — automate recurring syncs with cron-style scheduling, managed entirely through Claude
2. Transform Pipeline — apply column mappings, data type conversions, and field-level transformations inline during sync
3. Sync Dashboard — real-time visibility into pipeline health, sync history, row counts, and failure diagnostics
4. Type Engine — intelligent type mapping between MySQL and PostgreSQL schemas, with SSL support for cloud-hosted databases (tested against Aiven and Supabase cloud instances)
The release also includes a full test suite validated against live MySQL and PostgreSQL databases, covering both local and remote cloud configurations.
Availability
Datavor v1.5 is available now as a free download via npm. Installation takes under two minutes on any Mac running Claude Desktop.
Website: datavorai.com
Download: npm install -g datavor (or via the website)
License: Free to use
Supported platforms: macOS (Mac mini, MacBook, iMac, Mac Pro)
Database support: MySQL, PostgreSQL (v1.5) — SQL Server, SQLite, Snowflake (v2, roadmap)
About Datavor
Datavor is an AI-native database sync and ETL MCP server purpose-built for Claude Desktop. Founded by an independent developer in 2026, Datavor's mission is to make powerful data engineering accessible to everyone — not just teams with enterprise budgets. Datavor is free, and available globally.
Media Contact
Name: June Rose
Title: Founder, Datavor
Website: datavorai.com
With Datavor installed, Claude Desktop users can connect to live databases, sync tables, apply transformations, schedule pipelines, and monitor data movement simply by talking to Claude — without writing a single line of SQL or configuration code. The tool supports MySQL and PostgreSQL today, with SQL Server, SQLite, and Snowflake support planned for version 2.
Disrupting a Billion-Dollar ETL Market
Enterprise data integration tools have long carried steep price tags. Leading Data Sync Platforms typically cost between $200 and $500 per month — or significantly more at scale — for database synchronisation capabilities that Datavor now delivers for free. For solo developers, startups, and small teams managing data pipelines on a Mac, this represents a fundamental shift in accessibility.
"Datavor was born from a simple frustration: why should syncing a database table require a paid SaaS subscription?"
By building Datavor as an MCP server — the open protocol that allows Claude to call external tools — the product slots seamlessly into Claude Desktop with a single configuration step. No new interface to learn. No browser tab required.
What's New in Version 1.5
Datavor v1.5 completes a major phase of development, adding four substantial new capabilities on top of the core sync engine:
1. Scheduler Plugin — automate recurring syncs with cron-style scheduling, managed entirely through Claude
2. Transform Pipeline — apply column mappings, data type conversions, and field-level transformations inline during sync
3. Sync Dashboard — real-time visibility into pipeline health, sync history, row counts, and failure diagnostics
4. Type Engine — intelligent type mapping between MySQL and PostgreSQL schemas, with SSL support for cloud-hosted databases (tested against Aiven and Supabase cloud instances)
The release also includes a full test suite validated against live MySQL and PostgreSQL databases, covering both local and remote cloud configurations.
Availability
Datavor v1.5 is available now as a free download via npm. Installation takes under two minutes on any Mac running Claude Desktop.
Website: datavorai.com
Download: npm install -g datavor (or via the website)
License: Free to use
Supported platforms: macOS (Mac mini, MacBook, iMac, Mac Pro)
Database support: MySQL, PostgreSQL (v1.5) — SQL Server, SQLite, Snowflake (v2, roadmap)
About Datavor
Datavor is an AI-native database sync and ETL MCP server purpose-built for Claude Desktop. Founded by an independent developer in 2026, Datavor's mission is to make powerful data engineering accessible to everyone — not just teams with enterprise budgets. Datavor is free, and available globally.
Media Contact
Name: June Rose
Title: Founder, Datavor
Website: datavorai.com
Contact
DatavorContact
June Rose
+44 07521212228
www.datavorai.com
June Rose
+44 07521212228
www.datavorai.com
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