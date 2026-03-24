Madonnas on the Rocks: The Paintings Men Can Never Own

An art exhibition that responds to the global erosion of women’s rights and the rise of the manosphere, portraying Madonnas as symbols of vulnerability, resilience, and defiance in an era of rising misogyny. Painted directly onto stone, the works use the material as both metaphor and medium, embodying hardship and strength, while a radical curatorial decision restricts ownership exclusively to women.