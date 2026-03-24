Madonnas on the Rocks: The Paintings Men Can Never Own
An art exhibition that responds to the global erosion of women’s rights and the rise of the manosphere, portraying Madonnas as symbols of vulnerability, resilience, and defiance in an era of rising misogyny. Painted directly onto stone, the works use the material as both metaphor and medium, embodying hardship and strength, while a radical curatorial decision restricts ownership exclusively to women.
Mqabba, Malta, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq is pleased to announce Madonnas on the Rocks, a solo exhibition of new work by American painter SJ Fuerst.
Fuerst’s new paintings wrestle with the natural beauty of the Earth, scarred by the
cruelty mankind inflicts upon it. Madonnas on the Rocks is the artist’s response to
watching humanitarian crises unfold across the globe, as corruption, greed, and
cruelty seem to go unchecked. Fuerst paints women in her signature style but
directly onto beautiful slices of stone, symbolizing the precarious situation women
find themselves in as governments and society slide back into extreme
conservatism, violence, and unashamed misogyny.
Despite this sombre commentary, the exhibition is an expression of hope, beauty,
and resilience. “It’s interesting that being ‘on the rocks’ means to be going through a
very difficult time, whereas ‘being a rock’ means being a steadfast, safe place,
impervious to surrounding difficulties,” Fuerst explains. “Rocks represent both sides
of struggle; the hardship itself as well as the grit needed to overcome it.”
The small selection of rocks in the show highlights the diverse beauty of the Earth,
which mirrors the diversity and goodness found in human nature as well. For every
corrupt and violent sociopath there are the people who fight back to stop them. For
every person hell-bent on destruction, there are those determined to create. The
Madonnas may be on the rocks, but they will not be destroyed.
In protest to the violence and inequalities being faced by women, Fuerst stipulates
that these particular paintings can never be owned by men. It’s a defiant reversal of
the historical norm of women being denied rights, as well as a statement against
domestic and gender-based violence.
“From a young age I was taught to find another woman if I was ever lost or in
trouble, as statistically, a woman is less likely to hurt you than a man is. Since these
paintings are about women’s vulnerability as well as our strength, I like knowing they will forever be safe in the care of other women” -SJ Fuerst
At the end of the exhibition, 20% of sales will be donated to a women’s rights
organization to help fund those fighting for equality and justice.
Madonnas on the Rocks opens March 20 and is curated by Melanie Erixon.
Fuerst’s new paintings wrestle with the natural beauty of the Earth, scarred by the
cruelty mankind inflicts upon it. Madonnas on the Rocks is the artist’s response to
watching humanitarian crises unfold across the globe, as corruption, greed, and
cruelty seem to go unchecked. Fuerst paints women in her signature style but
directly onto beautiful slices of stone, symbolizing the precarious situation women
find themselves in as governments and society slide back into extreme
conservatism, violence, and unashamed misogyny.
Despite this sombre commentary, the exhibition is an expression of hope, beauty,
and resilience. “It’s interesting that being ‘on the rocks’ means to be going through a
very difficult time, whereas ‘being a rock’ means being a steadfast, safe place,
impervious to surrounding difficulties,” Fuerst explains. “Rocks represent both sides
of struggle; the hardship itself as well as the grit needed to overcome it.”
The small selection of rocks in the show highlights the diverse beauty of the Earth,
which mirrors the diversity and goodness found in human nature as well. For every
corrupt and violent sociopath there are the people who fight back to stop them. For
every person hell-bent on destruction, there are those determined to create. The
Madonnas may be on the rocks, but they will not be destroyed.
In protest to the violence and inequalities being faced by women, Fuerst stipulates
that these particular paintings can never be owned by men. It’s a defiant reversal of
the historical norm of women being denied rights, as well as a statement against
domestic and gender-based violence.
“From a young age I was taught to find another woman if I was ever lost or in
trouble, as statistically, a woman is less likely to hurt you than a man is. Since these
paintings are about women’s vulnerability as well as our strength, I like knowing they will forever be safe in the care of other women” -SJ Fuerst
At the end of the exhibition, 20% of sales will be donated to a women’s rights
organization to help fund those fighting for equality and justice.
Madonnas on the Rocks opens March 20 and is curated by Melanie Erixon.
Contact
SJ FuerstContact
+356 77085794
sjfuerst.com
+356 77085794
sjfuerst.com
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