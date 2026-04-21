William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves.
Seattle, WA, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning author, decorated military intelligence veteran, systems architect, and global thought leader William R. Stanek announces the release of his new book, Before the Machines Decide: Why the Future of AI Depends on the Intelligence Within Us. Written by William R. Stanek with Hui Cha Stanek, the book offers a clear, human-centered framework for understanding artificial intelligence, AGI, and the future of human responsibility in an age of rapidly advancing intelligent systems.
At a moment when artificial intelligence is accelerating across work, education, communication, leadership, and decision-making, Before the Machines Decide asks a deeper question than most books on AI dare to ask: Before machines begin making more of the choices that shape our lives, who do we want to be?
Rather than focusing only on technical capability, benchmarks, or speculation, Stanek argues that the future of intelligence must be grounded in the full spectrum of human capability — emotional resilience, creativity, ethics, cultural understanding, self-awareness, interpersonal intelligence, practical judgment, and analytical clarity. These qualities, brought together in Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, form the foundation of the book’s central message: AI alignment must begin with human alignment.
“Before the machines decide, we must decide what kind of intelligence we value, what kind of humanity we want to preserve, and what kind of future we are willing to build,” Stanek said. “The real question is not how smart machines will become. The real question is whether we will become wise enough, grounded enough, and human enough to guide what comes next.”
Written for a broad audience, Before the Machines Decide is for everyday readers, workers, leaders, parents, educators, policymakers, creators, and technologists who sense that something profound is changing and want clarity without hype, fear, or jargon. The book presents AI not simply as a technical issue, but as a human, cultural, ethical, and civilizational turning point.
In Before the Machines Decide, Stanek explores:
- why the future of AI is ultimately a human question, not just a technical one
- why intelligence cannot be reduced to IQ, EQ, or any single dimension
- how the Holistic Intelligence Model offers a framework for human development and AI alignment
- why human-centered AGI must be built around people, not just performance
- how individuals, leaders, teams, and institutions can prepare for an age of shared human-AI decision-making
- why the future will reward the humans who stay human
Part wake-up call, part framework, and part invitation to act, Before the Machines Decide argues that the next era must not be shaped by speed, scale, and optimization alone, but by wisdom, ethics, resilience, and human dignity. It is a book about responsibility, but also about hope — a call for people, organizations, and societies to strengthen what is most deeply human before intelligent systems shape too much of the world around us.
About the Book
Before the Machines Decide: Why the Future of AI Depends on the Intelligence Within Us is a human-centered exploration of AI, AGI, and the future of intelligence. William R. Stanek argues that if humanity wants advanced systems that elevate rather than diminish human life, we must first define and strengthen the qualities that matter most: resilience, creativity, ethics, cultural awareness, self-understanding, collaboration, practical wisdom, and analytical clarity. The book presents the Holistic Intelligence Model as both a blueprint for human development and a roadmap for responsible AI alignment.
About the Author
William R. Stanek is an award-winning author, decorated military intelligence veteran, systems architect, and global thought leader whose work has influenced millions of readers worldwide. With more than 200 published books spanning technology, leadership, intelligence, and human development, he brings decades of experience in high-pressure intelligence environments, enterprise systems and engineering, crisis leadership, and global cultural operations. His work on the Holistic Intelligence Model became the foundation of the AGI O.N.E. initiative and the backbone of Before the Machines Decide. Hui Cha Stanek contributed to the book’s perspective and development as William’s research partner and collaborator.
At a moment when artificial intelligence is accelerating across work, education, communication, leadership, and decision-making, Before the Machines Decide asks a deeper question than most books on AI dare to ask: Before machines begin making more of the choices that shape our lives, who do we want to be?
Rather than focusing only on technical capability, benchmarks, or speculation, Stanek argues that the future of intelligence must be grounded in the full spectrum of human capability — emotional resilience, creativity, ethics, cultural understanding, self-awareness, interpersonal intelligence, practical judgment, and analytical clarity. These qualities, brought together in Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, form the foundation of the book’s central message: AI alignment must begin with human alignment.
“Before the machines decide, we must decide what kind of intelligence we value, what kind of humanity we want to preserve, and what kind of future we are willing to build,” Stanek said. “The real question is not how smart machines will become. The real question is whether we will become wise enough, grounded enough, and human enough to guide what comes next.”
Written for a broad audience, Before the Machines Decide is for everyday readers, workers, leaders, parents, educators, policymakers, creators, and technologists who sense that something profound is changing and want clarity without hype, fear, or jargon. The book presents AI not simply as a technical issue, but as a human, cultural, ethical, and civilizational turning point.
In Before the Machines Decide, Stanek explores:
- why the future of AI is ultimately a human question, not just a technical one
- why intelligence cannot be reduced to IQ, EQ, or any single dimension
- how the Holistic Intelligence Model offers a framework for human development and AI alignment
- why human-centered AGI must be built around people, not just performance
- how individuals, leaders, teams, and institutions can prepare for an age of shared human-AI decision-making
- why the future will reward the humans who stay human
Part wake-up call, part framework, and part invitation to act, Before the Machines Decide argues that the next era must not be shaped by speed, scale, and optimization alone, but by wisdom, ethics, resilience, and human dignity. It is a book about responsibility, but also about hope — a call for people, organizations, and societies to strengthen what is most deeply human before intelligent systems shape too much of the world around us.
About the Book
Before the Machines Decide: Why the Future of AI Depends on the Intelligence Within Us is a human-centered exploration of AI, AGI, and the future of intelligence. William R. Stanek argues that if humanity wants advanced systems that elevate rather than diminish human life, we must first define and strengthen the qualities that matter most: resilience, creativity, ethics, cultural awareness, self-understanding, collaboration, practical wisdom, and analytical clarity. The book presents the Holistic Intelligence Model as both a blueprint for human development and a roadmap for responsible AI alignment.
About the Author
William R. Stanek is an award-winning author, decorated military intelligence veteran, systems architect, and global thought leader whose work has influenced millions of readers worldwide. With more than 200 published books spanning technology, leadership, intelligence, and human development, he brings decades of experience in high-pressure intelligence environments, enterprise systems and engineering, crisis leadership, and global cultural operations. His work on the Holistic Intelligence Model became the foundation of the AGI O.N.E. initiative and the backbone of Before the Machines Decide. Hui Cha Stanek contributed to the book’s perspective and development as William’s research partner and collaborator.
Contact
William R. StanekContact
William Stanek
360-870-0199
https://williamrstanek.com
William Stanek
360-870-0199
https://williamrstanek.com
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