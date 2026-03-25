StrataX Development, Led by Dave Simmons, Advances Scalable ADU Investment Strategy Across California
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is expanding a scalable ADU development strategy across California, targeting high-demand markets and creating opportunities for efficient, repeatable real estate investment and long-term value growth.
San Jose, CA, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dave Simmons Scales StrataX Development’s ADU Investment Platform to Capture Growth Across California
The San Jose–based real estate firm is expanding a scalable platform focused on ADU and SB9 opportunities, leveraging favorable legislation and high-demand markets.
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is accelerating the growth of the company’s real estate investment platform as demand for efficient housing solutions continues to rise across California.
StrataX Development, a San Jose–based real estate development firm, focuses on identifying, structuring, and optimizing residential properties to unlock additional housing potential through ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) and SB9 opportunities. By leveraging underutilized assets and aligning with evolving state legislation, the company is building a scalable platform designed to capitalize on long-term housing demand.
“California’s housing shortage continues to create a significant opportunity for strategic real estate development,” said Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development. “With legislation like AB 1033 and SB9 opening new pathways for property optimization and unit creation, we are focused on building a platform that can scale efficiently across high-demand markets.”
Recent regulatory changes, including AB 1033, which allows for the potential separate sale of ADUs as condominiums, and SB9, which enables lot splits and additional unit development on single-family parcels, have introduced new opportunities for value creation within existing residential properties. These policies are reshaping how developers and investors approach housing supply in California.
StrataX Development’s strategy is centered on navigating these regulatory frameworks to identify opportunities where additional units can be introduced, structured, and positioned for long-term value. The company works across the development lifecycle—from acquisition strategy and entitlement planning to project structuring and execution oversight—while partnering with experienced third-party professionals for construction and delivery.
By focusing on a repeatable and scalable model, StrataX Development is able to pursue multiple opportunities simultaneously across markets such as San Jose and the greater Bay Area, where housing demand remains strong and supply is constrained.
“Our approach is built on discipline and scalability,” Simmons added. “We are not focused on one-off projects. We are building a platform that can consistently identify and execute on opportunities created by regulatory shifts and market demand.”
The company is actively expanding its pipeline of ADU and SB9-driven opportunities, with a focus on high-growth regions where demographic trends and housing shortages continue to support long-term demand.
In parallel, StrataX Development is exploring strategic partnerships with investors and capital providers to support its next phase of growth. By combining a structured development approach with scalable deal flow, the company aims to create a platform capable of delivering consistent opportunities aligned with investor expectations.
“The combination of strong demand, favorable legislation, and a fragmented market creates a compelling opportunity,” said Simmons. “Our goal is to build a platform that can operate at scale while remaining highly selective and strategic in execution.”
As California continues to evolve its approach to housing, ADU and SB9-driven development models are expected to play an increasingly important role in expanding supply. StrataX Development is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift by focusing on strategy, structure, and scalability.
About StrataX Development
StrataX Development is a California-based real estate development firm focused on ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) and SB9 opportunities, specializing in property optimization and strategic residential development. Led by CEO Dave Simmons, the company identifies, structures, and manages scalable real estate opportunities across San Jose and the greater Bay Area. StrataX Development partners with experienced third-party professionals for construction and delivery while focusing on long-term value creation for investors. Learn more at https://www.strataxdev.com.
The San Jose–based real estate firm is expanding a scalable platform focused on ADU and SB9 opportunities, leveraging favorable legislation and high-demand markets.
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is accelerating the growth of the company’s real estate investment platform as demand for efficient housing solutions continues to rise across California.
StrataX Development, a San Jose–based real estate development firm, focuses on identifying, structuring, and optimizing residential properties to unlock additional housing potential through ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) and SB9 opportunities. By leveraging underutilized assets and aligning with evolving state legislation, the company is building a scalable platform designed to capitalize on long-term housing demand.
“California’s housing shortage continues to create a significant opportunity for strategic real estate development,” said Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development. “With legislation like AB 1033 and SB9 opening new pathways for property optimization and unit creation, we are focused on building a platform that can scale efficiently across high-demand markets.”
Recent regulatory changes, including AB 1033, which allows for the potential separate sale of ADUs as condominiums, and SB9, which enables lot splits and additional unit development on single-family parcels, have introduced new opportunities for value creation within existing residential properties. These policies are reshaping how developers and investors approach housing supply in California.
StrataX Development’s strategy is centered on navigating these regulatory frameworks to identify opportunities where additional units can be introduced, structured, and positioned for long-term value. The company works across the development lifecycle—from acquisition strategy and entitlement planning to project structuring and execution oversight—while partnering with experienced third-party professionals for construction and delivery.
By focusing on a repeatable and scalable model, StrataX Development is able to pursue multiple opportunities simultaneously across markets such as San Jose and the greater Bay Area, where housing demand remains strong and supply is constrained.
“Our approach is built on discipline and scalability,” Simmons added. “We are not focused on one-off projects. We are building a platform that can consistently identify and execute on opportunities created by regulatory shifts and market demand.”
The company is actively expanding its pipeline of ADU and SB9-driven opportunities, with a focus on high-growth regions where demographic trends and housing shortages continue to support long-term demand.
In parallel, StrataX Development is exploring strategic partnerships with investors and capital providers to support its next phase of growth. By combining a structured development approach with scalable deal flow, the company aims to create a platform capable of delivering consistent opportunities aligned with investor expectations.
“The combination of strong demand, favorable legislation, and a fragmented market creates a compelling opportunity,” said Simmons. “Our goal is to build a platform that can operate at scale while remaining highly selective and strategic in execution.”
As California continues to evolve its approach to housing, ADU and SB9-driven development models are expected to play an increasingly important role in expanding supply. StrataX Development is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift by focusing on strategy, structure, and scalability.
About StrataX Development
StrataX Development is a California-based real estate development firm focused on ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) and SB9 opportunities, specializing in property optimization and strategic residential development. Led by CEO Dave Simmons, the company identifies, structures, and manages scalable real estate opportunities across San Jose and the greater Bay Area. StrataX Development partners with experienced third-party professionals for construction and delivery while focusing on long-term value creation for investors. Learn more at https://www.strataxdev.com.
Contact
StrataX DevelopmentContact
Dave Simmons
844-793-8800
strataxdev.com
Dave Simmons
844-793-8800
strataxdev.com
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