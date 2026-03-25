P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Its Newest Members
Farmingdale, NY, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its new Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Amber Houghton--Coaching
Andrea Della Mura--Nutrition/Wellness
Angel White--Healthcare
Angela White--Apparel/Fashion
Barbara A. Rodino--Hospitality
Barbara J. Clark--Beauty/Cosmetics
Benish Shahid--Event Services
Bertina M. Hooks--Healthcare
Brandi Renee Edinburgh Tucker--Beauty/Cosmetics
Charnice N. Barrett--Esthetics
Christine E. Matthews--Mental Health Care
Christine M. Langley-Obaugh--Mental Health Care
Dawn Michelle Castrataro--Alternative Medicine
Earlene A. Taylor--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Earline A. Rowell--Beauty/Cosmetics
Eory Marie Madera Miranda--Food/Beverages
Gabriela Marie Milton--Publishing
Geneva Kenney--Coaching
Gina Marie DeMaria--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ginean Royal--Education
Gloria Joy Ingram--Ministry
Gwendella C. Robinson--Travel
Jacqueleen Clark-Crittle--Coaching
Jamiah K. Dawson--General Dentist
Janice DaCosta--Coaching
Janice Marie Loss--Veterinary
Jaye Camposanto Andaya--Healthcare
Jennifer C. Montiel--Publishing
Jennifer L. Snyder--Healthcare
Jessica Santana Heyward--Real Estate
Jessica Karma Bliss--Publishing
Johann Richardson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jordynn James--Publishing
Julie Wong--Financial Services
Karmetria Burton--Food/Beverages
Khadejah Davis--Consulting
Khristen K. Murdock--Esthetics
Lacey McCrary--Healthcare
Laney Young--Beauty/Cosmetics
LaTonya E. Mann--Healthcare
Latonya S. Jackson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Latrice Williams-Tolbert--Public Health
Laurie Bernadette Midgette--Education
Leddy Miller Naudain--Education
Liliya Ziano--Pet Care
Lita McCoy--Business
Maddie Meyer--Advertising/Marketing
Madonna Guidry--Education
Marjorie L. Puzak--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Maryann Heil-Doctor--Ministry
Melissa A. Mapps--Food/Beverages
Meridan Zerner--Nutrition/Wellness
Michelle Lynette Benjamin--Recreational Services
Miracle Shemerea Bailey--Education
Monique Blake McMiller--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nakeyma Randle--Consulting
Nancy Schier Anzelmo--Healthcare
Nazira Seraphim-Kuwik--Healthcare
Niru Prasad--Healthcare
Oriana T. McGriff--Mental Health Care
Pauline Lloyd--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Pooja Shah--Education
Priscilla McElveen--Consulting
Rafeea Roche--Advertising/Marketing
Rose Marie Sterling--Food/Beverages
Rosita L. Marinez--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ruby M. Brown--Beauty/Cosmetics
Salematou Traore-Uwalaka--Healthcare
Samantha Mandell--Alternative Medicine
Shanteka Downs--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sharon T. Smith--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sheila Mosby--Healthcare
Susan Houston--Real Estate
Szilvia Passfield--Healthcare
Tasha M. Angelle--Food/Beverages
Tashiba Q. Williams--Healthcare
Veronica Cabassa--Healthcare
VonDenise Lawrence--Apparel/Fashion
Winsome Blair Lee--Healthcare
Yvette Sherebron Rabon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Zackell N. Clark—Coaching
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
Amber Houghton--Coaching
Andrea Della Mura--Nutrition/Wellness
Angel White--Healthcare
Angela White--Apparel/Fashion
Barbara A. Rodino--Hospitality
Barbara J. Clark--Beauty/Cosmetics
Benish Shahid--Event Services
Bertina M. Hooks--Healthcare
Brandi Renee Edinburgh Tucker--Beauty/Cosmetics
Charnice N. Barrett--Esthetics
Christine E. Matthews--Mental Health Care
Christine M. Langley-Obaugh--Mental Health Care
Dawn Michelle Castrataro--Alternative Medicine
Earlene A. Taylor--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Earline A. Rowell--Beauty/Cosmetics
Eory Marie Madera Miranda--Food/Beverages
Gabriela Marie Milton--Publishing
Geneva Kenney--Coaching
Gina Marie DeMaria--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ginean Royal--Education
Gloria Joy Ingram--Ministry
Gwendella C. Robinson--Travel
Jacqueleen Clark-Crittle--Coaching
Jamiah K. Dawson--General Dentist
Janice DaCosta--Coaching
Janice Marie Loss--Veterinary
Jaye Camposanto Andaya--Healthcare
Jennifer C. Montiel--Publishing
Jennifer L. Snyder--Healthcare
Jessica Santana Heyward--Real Estate
Jessica Karma Bliss--Publishing
Johann Richardson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Jordynn James--Publishing
Julie Wong--Financial Services
Karmetria Burton--Food/Beverages
Khadejah Davis--Consulting
Khristen K. Murdock--Esthetics
Lacey McCrary--Healthcare
Laney Young--Beauty/Cosmetics
LaTonya E. Mann--Healthcare
Latonya S. Jackson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Latrice Williams-Tolbert--Public Health
Laurie Bernadette Midgette--Education
Leddy Miller Naudain--Education
Liliya Ziano--Pet Care
Lita McCoy--Business
Maddie Meyer--Advertising/Marketing
Madonna Guidry--Education
Marjorie L. Puzak--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar
Maryann Heil-Doctor--Ministry
Melissa A. Mapps--Food/Beverages
Meridan Zerner--Nutrition/Wellness
Michelle Lynette Benjamin--Recreational Services
Miracle Shemerea Bailey--Education
Monique Blake McMiller--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Nakeyma Randle--Consulting
Nancy Schier Anzelmo--Healthcare
Nazira Seraphim-Kuwik--Healthcare
Niru Prasad--Healthcare
Oriana T. McGriff--Mental Health Care
Pauline Lloyd--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Pooja Shah--Education
Priscilla McElveen--Consulting
Rafeea Roche--Advertising/Marketing
Rose Marie Sterling--Food/Beverages
Rosita L. Marinez--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ruby M. Brown--Beauty/Cosmetics
Salematou Traore-Uwalaka--Healthcare
Samantha Mandell--Alternative Medicine
Shanteka Downs--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sharon T. Smith--Beauty/Cosmetics
Sheila Mosby--Healthcare
Susan Houston--Real Estate
Szilvia Passfield--Healthcare
Tasha M. Angelle--Food/Beverages
Tashiba Q. Williams--Healthcare
Veronica Cabassa--Healthcare
VonDenise Lawrence--Apparel/Fashion
Winsome Blair Lee--Healthcare
Yvette Sherebron Rabon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Zackell N. Clark—Coaching
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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