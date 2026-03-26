New Jersey Mediation Association of Professional Mediators’ Virtual Spring Seminar, "Foundations and Frontiers" with Dr. Clare Fowler, is Set for Friday, May 1, 2026

New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ virtual seminar, “Foundations and Frontiers,” is on Friday, May 1, 2026, featuring Dr. Clare Fowler’s “Your Brain on Conflict.” Topics include mediation basics, new challenges, ethics, and breakout sessions with civil and divorce mediation tracks. Early registration ends on April 10. The event is open to all interested parties and offers CLE credits and networking opportunities.