City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida.
Panama City, FL, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- City View Films, cityviewfilms.com, has launched production on Panhandle Princess, the company’s first full-length feature film, marking a significant step forward for the independent studio as it expands beyond short-form storytelling. Directed by Derek Van Cleve, the film continues the story from Season 2 of the Panhandle Princess micro series and brings the property into the feature space for the first time.
Tam Taylor stars as Darla Jean, with Julie Gordon co-starring as Corky and Dale Crites co-starring as Miss Dale. Production is taking place in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida, where the film draws from the region’s atmosphere and visual identity as a core part of its setting. The feature will also include a full original soundtrack and is set to premiere on KLIPZ TV (klipz.tv) and KAOZ TV (kaoztv.com) available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV
The launch of Panhandle Princess comedy feature film signals a notable milestone for City View Films, which has been building its slate across original scripted, documentary and animated content. By moving one of its existing series properties into a feature-length format, the company is making a clear statement about its ambitions to scale original IP and broaden its footprint across platform-driven entertainment.
"This is a big moment for City View Films," said Derek Van Cleve, director of Panhandle Princess. "We’re taking something that already has its own voice and audience and pushing it into a bigger format with more story, more emotion and a stronger cinematic presence. We’re excited for viewers to see where Panhandle Princess goes next."
Additional release details, including premiere timing and promotional plans, are expected to be announced at a later date.
About City View Films:
City View Films is an independent production company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, producing original films, series, documentaries and animated content. The company develops creator-driven entertainment for modern audiences and distribution platforms including KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV.
For media inquiries, contact: press@cityviewfilms.com.
Tam Taylor stars as Darla Jean, with Julie Gordon co-starring as Corky and Dale Crites co-starring as Miss Dale. Production is taking place in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida, where the film draws from the region’s atmosphere and visual identity as a core part of its setting. The feature will also include a full original soundtrack and is set to premiere on KLIPZ TV (klipz.tv) and KAOZ TV (kaoztv.com) available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV
The launch of Panhandle Princess comedy feature film signals a notable milestone for City View Films, which has been building its slate across original scripted, documentary and animated content. By moving one of its existing series properties into a feature-length format, the company is making a clear statement about its ambitions to scale original IP and broaden its footprint across platform-driven entertainment.
"This is a big moment for City View Films," said Derek Van Cleve, director of Panhandle Princess. "We’re taking something that already has its own voice and audience and pushing it into a bigger format with more story, more emotion and a stronger cinematic presence. We’re excited for viewers to see where Panhandle Princess goes next."
Additional release details, including premiere timing and promotional plans, are expected to be announced at a later date.
About City View Films:
City View Films is an independent production company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, producing original films, series, documentaries and animated content. The company develops creator-driven entertainment for modern audiences and distribution platforms including KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV.
For media inquiries, contact: press@cityviewfilms.com.
Contact
City View FilmsContact
Derek Van Cleve
727-614-1042
cityviewfilms.com
Derek Van Cleve
727-614-1042
cityviewfilms.com
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