Recent Release, "Everything About GOD IS LOVE," from Audiobook Network Author Karen Aikens is a Captivating Devotional That Uplifts and Inspires Listeners
Jackson, TN, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karen Aikens has completed a new audiobook, "Everything About GOD IS LOVE": a faith-filled exploration of the boundless love of God. Drawing from her personal encounters with the Holy Spirit, the author weaves an intimate narrative that illuminates the transformative power of divine love. "Everything About GOD IS LOVE" by Karen Aikens is a stirring celebration of God's unwavering affection, guiding listeners to embrace their true worth and identity in Christ.
"My prayer for everyone who comes across the pages of Everything About God Is Love is that each person will immensely enjoy learning about the love God has for you," says Aikens. "Through all the rejection, insecurities, and low self-esteem, He saw me. And for that, I will be forever grateful. I pray this book will be the catalyst you need to see yourself as He does. You are loved."
Published by Audiobook Network, Karen Aikens's inspiring audiobook provides a powerful listening experience that encourages spiritual renewal and personal growth. This moving work will resonate with listeners seeking to deepen their faith and encounter the relentless love of God.
Listeners who wish to experience this uplifting audiobook can purchase "Everything About GOD IS LOVE" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
"My prayer for everyone who comes across the pages of Everything About God Is Love is that each person will immensely enjoy learning about the love God has for you," says Aikens. "Through all the rejection, insecurities, and low self-esteem, He saw me. And for that, I will be forever grateful. I pray this book will be the catalyst you need to see yourself as He does. You are loved."
Published by Audiobook Network, Karen Aikens's inspiring audiobook provides a powerful listening experience that encourages spiritual renewal and personal growth. This moving work will resonate with listeners seeking to deepen their faith and encounter the relentless love of God.
Listeners who wish to experience this uplifting audiobook can purchase "Everything About GOD IS LOVE" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories