The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard.
Verona, Italy, March 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- There is a new map for olive oil excellence, and it’s pointing North. Redoro, the historic Italian miller, has just been awarded the coveted Sol D’Oro 2026 for its exceptional organic extra virgin olive oil. This isn’t just a win for the brand—it’s a signal that the future of high-quality, health-focused olive oil is evolving along with our planet.
A Landmark Victory for Northern Italy
For the first time in two decades, the shifting climate has favored the cooler hills of Northern Italy over the traditionally scorching Mediterranean south. At the 24th International Sol d’Oro competition, Redoro S.r.l. Frantoi Veneti took home the gold in the "Big Producers Organic" category.
What does "Big Producer" mean for you? It means Redoro manages to maintain world-class organic standards even while producing over 1 million liters of oil. It’s a rare blend of massive scale and artisanal precision.
Why This Matters for Your Health and Palate
If you’re looking for the cleanest, most flavorful oil for your family, the "Northern shift" is great news. According to agricultural experts (CREA), as olive groves move toward higher altitudes and more northern latitudes:
Enhanced Aromas: The cooler nights and unique mountain air create a more vibrant, "green" flavor profile.
Superior Quality: The natural stress of a cooler climate can actually boost the beneficial properties and sensory characteristics of the oil.
Uncompromising Standards: This award was decided by a panel of 15 master tasters who evaluated 315 samples from 9 countries in strict blind tastings.
Tradition Meets the Future
Founded in 1895, Redoro has spent over a century perfecting the art of the Italian "frantoio" (oil mill). By combining their deep Venetian roots with cutting-edge sustainable technology, they are proving that the best "Made in Italy" products are those that can adapt to a changing world.
Winning the Sol D’Oro is proof that Redoro isn’t just keeping up with the times—they are leading the way, using Italy’s unique landscape to produce an organic oil that is as good for the planet as it is for your health.
A Landmark Victory for Northern Italy
For the first time in two decades, the shifting climate has favored the cooler hills of Northern Italy over the traditionally scorching Mediterranean south. At the 24th International Sol d’Oro competition, Redoro S.r.l. Frantoi Veneti took home the gold in the "Big Producers Organic" category.
What does "Big Producer" mean for you? It means Redoro manages to maintain world-class organic standards even while producing over 1 million liters of oil. It’s a rare blend of massive scale and artisanal precision.
Why This Matters for Your Health and Palate
If you’re looking for the cleanest, most flavorful oil for your family, the "Northern shift" is great news. According to agricultural experts (CREA), as olive groves move toward higher altitudes and more northern latitudes:
Enhanced Aromas: The cooler nights and unique mountain air create a more vibrant, "green" flavor profile.
Superior Quality: The natural stress of a cooler climate can actually boost the beneficial properties and sensory characteristics of the oil.
Uncompromising Standards: This award was decided by a panel of 15 master tasters who evaluated 315 samples from 9 countries in strict blind tastings.
Tradition Meets the Future
Founded in 1895, Redoro has spent over a century perfecting the art of the Italian "frantoio" (oil mill). By combining their deep Venetian roots with cutting-edge sustainable technology, they are proving that the best "Made in Italy" products are those that can adapt to a changing world.
Winning the Sol D’Oro is proof that Redoro isn’t just keeping up with the times—they are leading the way, using Italy’s unique landscape to produce an organic oil that is as good for the planet as it is for your health.
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Castagnini Loris SrlsContact
Loris Castagnini
+393899459722
https://www.webmarketingitaliano.com
Loris Castagnini
+393899459722
https://www.webmarketingitaliano.com
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