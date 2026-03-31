Cinema Factory, Inc. Unleashes The Summer of Massacre Movie to Break Its Own Guinness World Record with “The Ultimate Kill Count Cut” — Indiegogo Campaign Now Live

Cinema Factory, Inc. unleashes The Summer of Massacre to break its own Guinness World Record for “Highest Body Count in a Slasher Film” with "The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut." Producer Steven Escobar and director Joe Castro are inviting horror fans to become victims on-screen via their new Indiegogo campaign—grab a perk, die on camera, and help raise the body count. Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre