Cinema Factory, Inc. Unleashes The Summer of Massacre Movie to Break Its Own Guinness World Record with “The Ultimate Kill Count Cut” — Indiegogo Campaign Now Live
Cinema Factory, Inc. unleashes The Summer of Massacre to break its own Guinness World Record for “Highest Body Count in a Slasher Film” with "The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut." Producer Steven Escobar and director Joe Castro are inviting horror fans to become victims on-screen via their new Indiegogo campaign—grab a perk, die on camera, and help raise the body count. Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre
Los Angeles, CA, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fifteen years after making horror history, Cinema Factory, Inc. is bringing back The Summer Of Massacre back—and this time, it’s aiming to outdo itself. Producer Steven Escobar and director Joe Castro, who earned a Guinness World Record in 2011 for the “Highest Body Count in a Slasher Film” with 155 on-screen deaths, have announced The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut—a bold new expansion designed to shatter their own record and redefine indie horror excess.
The new campaign, now live on Indiegogo, invites horror fans to become part of the carnage in a literal way: by appearing in the film and contributing to the ever-growing body count.
Originally released in 2011, The Summer Of Massacre became an underground sensation for its relentless pace, practical effects, and unapologetic commitment to gore. The film stars horror icons Brinke Stevens (Nightmare Sisters), Nick Principe (Laid to Rest), and the late Cleve Hall (Monster Man), and has since built a cult following among fans of extreme horror.
Now, with The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut, the filmmakers are revisiting the original footage, adding new sequences, and expanding the film’s scale to push the limits of on-screen mayhem further than ever before.
“We set out to make history the first time—and we did,” said producer Steven Escobar. “But horror fans have always wanted more. More kills, more insanity, more spectacle. This new cut is our way of delivering exactly that while inviting fans to become part of the legacy.”
Director Joe Castro added, “This isn’t just a re-release—it’s an evolution. We’re taking everything that made the original film notorious and amplifying it. Breaking our own Guinness World Record is just the beginning. We want to create something that feels interactive, immersive, and completely over-the-top.”
One of the campaign’s most unique features allows backers to appear in the film as on-screen victims, giving fans the opportunity to “die” in creative and gruesome ways while directly contributing to the film’s record-breaking goal.
“This is about community as much as carnage,” Escobar continued. “We’re giving fans a chance to step into the movie and become part of horror history.”
With practical effects, indie horror spirit, and a Guinness record already under its belt, The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut promises to be a must-watch event for genre fans and a headline-grabbing project for horror media outlets worldwide.
Indiegogo Campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1874779/
For links:
https://youtu.be/CtwdcE_t3wk
https://youtube.com/shorts/k4B_MItQyhY
For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional materials, please contact:
Cinema Factory, Inc.
Steven Escobar, Executive Producer
323-309-3170
cinemafactoryinc@gmail.com
The new campaign, now live on Indiegogo, invites horror fans to become part of the carnage in a literal way: by appearing in the film and contributing to the ever-growing body count.
Originally released in 2011, The Summer Of Massacre became an underground sensation for its relentless pace, practical effects, and unapologetic commitment to gore. The film stars horror icons Brinke Stevens (Nightmare Sisters), Nick Principe (Laid to Rest), and the late Cleve Hall (Monster Man), and has since built a cult following among fans of extreme horror.
Now, with The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut, the filmmakers are revisiting the original footage, adding new sequences, and expanding the film’s scale to push the limits of on-screen mayhem further than ever before.
“We set out to make history the first time—and we did,” said producer Steven Escobar. “But horror fans have always wanted more. More kills, more insanity, more spectacle. This new cut is our way of delivering exactly that while inviting fans to become part of the legacy.”
Director Joe Castro added, “This isn’t just a re-release—it’s an evolution. We’re taking everything that made the original film notorious and amplifying it. Breaking our own Guinness World Record is just the beginning. We want to create something that feels interactive, immersive, and completely over-the-top.”
One of the campaign’s most unique features allows backers to appear in the film as on-screen victims, giving fans the opportunity to “die” in creative and gruesome ways while directly contributing to the film’s record-breaking goal.
“This is about community as much as carnage,” Escobar continued. “We’re giving fans a chance to step into the movie and become part of horror history.”
With practical effects, indie horror spirit, and a Guinness record already under its belt, The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut promises to be a must-watch event for genre fans and a headline-grabbing project for horror media outlets worldwide.
Indiegogo Campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1874779/
For links:
https://youtu.be/CtwdcE_t3wk
https://youtube.com/shorts/k4B_MItQyhY
For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional materials, please contact:
Cinema Factory, Inc.
Steven Escobar, Executive Producer
323-309-3170
cinemafactoryinc@gmail.com
Contact
Cinema Factory, IncContact
Steven Escobar
323-309-3170
https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre
MKL978
Steven Escobar
323-309-3170
https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre
MKL978
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