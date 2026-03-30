Nationwide Hunt Launches to Rescue Long-Term Shelter Dog Duane "Dog" Chapman Leads 30-Day Scavenger Hunt Across 15,000 Shelters
A nation wide scavenger hunt with Dog the Bounty Hunter to find the longest resident dog in a shelter to get it adopted and bring awareness to the animal crisis.
Safety Harbor, FL, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nationwide Hunt Kicks Off
Starting April 1, a groundbreaking nationwide scavenger hunt will launch, led by legendary bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman. The event spans more than 15,000 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States, with the singular goal of locating one dog who has spent an incredible 15 years inside a shelter kennel.
A Puzzle Hunt for Change
This 30-day national puzzle hunt, designed by escape-room experts, will unfold through daily clues released throughout April. Participants are challenged to collaborate with Dog the Bounty Hunter to track down the location of America’s longest-held shelter dog. The hunt culminates on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, powered by a growing Patreon movement that is raising millions to support animal shelters.
A Movement for Shelter Pets
This initiative is more than a puzzle—it is a national movement intended to build momentum, raise awareness, and inspire action leading to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30, 2026. The day is dedicated to giving overlooked animals the second chance they deserve.
Spotlight on Long-Term Shelter Residents
Across the U.S., tens of thousands of dogs wait in shelters for homes. Some are adopted in weeks, others wait months, but heartbreakingly, some wait years. Somewhere in America, a dog has spent 15 years behind kennel bars. Beginning April 1, the public is invited to join Dog the Bounty Hunter and the Jordan’s Way community in solving a nationwide puzzle to reveal this dog’s identity and location, shining a spotlight on long-term shelter residents ahead of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
Daily Clues and Immersive Experiences
Each day during the scavenger hunt, new clues will be released, crafted by professional escape-room designers renowned for immersive puzzle experiences. The hunt will continue until the mystery dog is found, with the ultimate goal of transforming awareness into real adoptions across the country.
Powered by Patreon
Participation in the hunt is driven by the growing Jordan’s Way Patreon community, which is funding a nationwide mission to improve conditions for shelter animals, especially those often overlooked.
• Exclusive clues and puzzle content
• Behind-the-scenes updates
• Direct participation in the hunt
Funds raised through Patreon support:
• Toys and enrichment for shelter dogs
• Bedding and comfort supplies
• Food and treat programs
• Shelter improvement projects
• National awareness campaigns tied to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
From Grassroots to National Movement
Since 2020, Kris Rotonda and Jordan’s Way have traveled nationwide, hosting fundraising livestreams that have raised over $15 million for animal shelters. The nationwide scavenger hunt marks the next step in their mission, aligning a country-wide search effort with a unified goal: driving awareness, engagement, and adoptions leading into National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
The Hunt Begins April 1
The scavenger hunt will run from April 1 through April 30, concluding on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Organizers hope that the story of this dog will inspire thousands of adoptions across the country.
Find the dog. Tell its story. Inspire a nation. Change lives forever.
Grand Prize
At the end of the 30-day hunt, one winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter at the shelter where the mystery dog is found.
Join the Hunt
https://www.jordanswaytour.com/dog-the-bounty-hunter
Media Contact
Jordan’s Way
kristopherrotonda@gmail.com (mailto:kristopherrotonda@gmail.com)
https://www.patreon.com/JordansWay50StateTourandCanadato300AnimalShelters
Starting April 1, a groundbreaking nationwide scavenger hunt will launch, led by legendary bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman. The event spans more than 15,000 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States, with the singular goal of locating one dog who has spent an incredible 15 years inside a shelter kennel.
A Puzzle Hunt for Change
This 30-day national puzzle hunt, designed by escape-room experts, will unfold through daily clues released throughout April. Participants are challenged to collaborate with Dog the Bounty Hunter to track down the location of America’s longest-held shelter dog. The hunt culminates on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, powered by a growing Patreon movement that is raising millions to support animal shelters.
A Movement for Shelter Pets
This initiative is more than a puzzle—it is a national movement intended to build momentum, raise awareness, and inspire action leading to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30, 2026. The day is dedicated to giving overlooked animals the second chance they deserve.
Spotlight on Long-Term Shelter Residents
Across the U.S., tens of thousands of dogs wait in shelters for homes. Some are adopted in weeks, others wait months, but heartbreakingly, some wait years. Somewhere in America, a dog has spent 15 years behind kennel bars. Beginning April 1, the public is invited to join Dog the Bounty Hunter and the Jordan’s Way community in solving a nationwide puzzle to reveal this dog’s identity and location, shining a spotlight on long-term shelter residents ahead of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
Daily Clues and Immersive Experiences
Each day during the scavenger hunt, new clues will be released, crafted by professional escape-room designers renowned for immersive puzzle experiences. The hunt will continue until the mystery dog is found, with the ultimate goal of transforming awareness into real adoptions across the country.
Powered by Patreon
Participation in the hunt is driven by the growing Jordan’s Way Patreon community, which is funding a nationwide mission to improve conditions for shelter animals, especially those often overlooked.
• Exclusive clues and puzzle content
• Behind-the-scenes updates
• Direct participation in the hunt
Funds raised through Patreon support:
• Toys and enrichment for shelter dogs
• Bedding and comfort supplies
• Food and treat programs
• Shelter improvement projects
• National awareness campaigns tied to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
From Grassroots to National Movement
Since 2020, Kris Rotonda and Jordan’s Way have traveled nationwide, hosting fundraising livestreams that have raised over $15 million for animal shelters. The nationwide scavenger hunt marks the next step in their mission, aligning a country-wide search effort with a unified goal: driving awareness, engagement, and adoptions leading into National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.
The Hunt Begins April 1
The scavenger hunt will run from April 1 through April 30, concluding on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. Organizers hope that the story of this dog will inspire thousands of adoptions across the country.
Find the dog. Tell its story. Inspire a nation. Change lives forever.
Grand Prize
At the end of the 30-day hunt, one winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to meet Dog the Bounty Hunter at the shelter where the mystery dog is found.
Join the Hunt
https://www.jordanswaytour.com/dog-the-bounty-hunter
Media Contact
Jordan’s Way
kristopherrotonda@gmail.com (mailto:kristopherrotonda@gmail.com)
https://www.patreon.com/JordansWay50StateTourandCanadato300AnimalShelters
Contact
Jordan’s wayContact
Kristopher Rotonda
727-735-1093
www.jordanswaytour.com
Kristopher Rotonda
727-735-1093
www.jordanswaytour.com
Categories