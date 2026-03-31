Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Greensboro, NC, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and project owners apply Tuff Coat with confidence.
Available now at TuffCoat.net, the new LMS provides step-by-step instruction covering proper surface preparation, primer selection, application techniques, and long-term maintenance practices. The training was developed to support professional installers while remaining simple enough for DIY users and homeowners tackling their own projects.
“Proper installation is critical to the long-term performance of any coating system,” said Tom Maellaro, Vice President of Business Development at Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT). “We built the Tuff Coat LMS to give professionals the knowledge and confidence they need to deliver consistent, high-quality results on every project.”
The training modules cover a wide range of installation topics, including surface preparation for concrete, wood, metal, and previously painted substrates, best practices for rolling and spray application, and techniques for achieving consistent texture and coverage. The program also provides guidance on maintenance practices that help maximize the service life of coated surfaces.
In addition to installation guidance, the LMS highlights opportunities for contractors and facility managers to expand project scope beyond the primary surface being renovated. Pool decks, splash pads, walkways, patios, ramps, and other high-traffic recreational areas often represent more square footage than the primary feature itself, creating opportunities for contractors to add value and capture additional project revenue.
The launch of the LMS reflects Tuff Coat’s continued investment in industry education and professional training. By providing accessible, on-demand learning resources, the company aims to help contractors and facility operators deliver safer, longer-lasting, and more attractive recreational environments.
The Tuff Coat Learning Module System is available now and can be accessed anytime at: https://lms.tuffcoat.net/application/
About Tuff Coat:
Tuff Coat is a durable rubberized non-skid coating designed to improve safety and aesthetics on pool decks, splash pads, walkways, patios, ramps, and other high-traffic surfaces. Known for its barefoot-friendly texture and long-term durability, Tuff Coat is widely used in aquatics facilities, hospitality environments, theme parks, and recreational properties. Tuff Coat is part of the Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc (MRT®) portfolio, a global leader in coatings, additives, and solutions designed to support the recreational market.
About Modern Recreational Technologies:
Modern Recreational Technologies is an industry leader specializing in advanced coatings for the marine, aquatic, parks, and fuel segments. MRT brings together a portfolio of industry-leading brands that deliver innovative solutions for boat owners, pool owners, professionals, applicators, park and recreation facilities, and fuel distributors. The MRT team is comprised of passionate individuals dedicated to creating and supporting products that maximize the recreational time customers work hard to enjoy. lms.tuffcoat.net/application/
Available now at TuffCoat.net, the new LMS provides step-by-step instruction covering proper surface preparation, primer selection, application techniques, and long-term maintenance practices. The training was developed to support professional installers while remaining simple enough for DIY users and homeowners tackling their own projects.
“Proper installation is critical to the long-term performance of any coating system,” said Tom Maellaro, Vice President of Business Development at Modern Recreational Technologies (MRT). “We built the Tuff Coat LMS to give professionals the knowledge and confidence they need to deliver consistent, high-quality results on every project.”
The training modules cover a wide range of installation topics, including surface preparation for concrete, wood, metal, and previously painted substrates, best practices for rolling and spray application, and techniques for achieving consistent texture and coverage. The program also provides guidance on maintenance practices that help maximize the service life of coated surfaces.
In addition to installation guidance, the LMS highlights opportunities for contractors and facility managers to expand project scope beyond the primary surface being renovated. Pool decks, splash pads, walkways, patios, ramps, and other high-traffic recreational areas often represent more square footage than the primary feature itself, creating opportunities for contractors to add value and capture additional project revenue.
The launch of the LMS reflects Tuff Coat’s continued investment in industry education and professional training. By providing accessible, on-demand learning resources, the company aims to help contractors and facility operators deliver safer, longer-lasting, and more attractive recreational environments.
The Tuff Coat Learning Module System is available now and can be accessed anytime at: https://lms.tuffcoat.net/application/
About Tuff Coat:
Tuff Coat is a durable rubberized non-skid coating designed to improve safety and aesthetics on pool decks, splash pads, walkways, patios, ramps, and other high-traffic surfaces. Known for its barefoot-friendly texture and long-term durability, Tuff Coat is widely used in aquatics facilities, hospitality environments, theme parks, and recreational properties. Tuff Coat is part of the Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc (MRT®) portfolio, a global leader in coatings, additives, and solutions designed to support the recreational market.
About Modern Recreational Technologies:
Modern Recreational Technologies is an industry leader specializing in advanced coatings for the marine, aquatic, parks, and fuel segments. MRT brings together a portfolio of industry-leading brands that deliver innovative solutions for boat owners, pool owners, professionals, applicators, park and recreation facilities, and fuel distributors. The MRT team is comprised of passionate individuals dedicated to creating and supporting products that maximize the recreational time customers work hard to enjoy. lms.tuffcoat.net/application/
Contact
Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc.Contact
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
Tom Maellaro
973-461-9167
mrtproducts.com
Multimedia
Tuff Coat LMS Press Release
Tuff Coat has launched a new 24/7 Learning Module System (LMS) at TuffCoat.net, providing contractors and facility managers with training on surface prep, application techniques, and maintenance to help ensure successful installations and long-lasting results.
Categories