Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of OCCC, Named a P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Month for February 2026
Oklahoma City, OK, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mautra Staley Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been named a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This national distinction honors her transformational leadership, measurable impact, and sustained contributions to higher education and workforce development. Dr. Jones will be featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women shaping industries across the country.
About Mautra Staley Jones
Dr. Mautra Staley Jones is president of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), where she leads a nationally recognized institution serving more than 23,000 learners annually. Since her historic appointment in 2022 as the first African American woman to lead any institution of higher education for the state of Oklahoma that is not an HBCU (Historically Black College and University), she has advanced a bold vision centered on access, academic excellence, and workforce alignment.
Under her leadership, OCCC has emerged as a model for education that directly connects learning to economic mobility. The college is Oklahoma’s leading provider of micro-credentials, awarding over 20,000 industry-aligned certifications that equip students for immediate entry into high-demand fields. Academic programs continue to earn national distinction, while health programs consistently exceed licensure benchmarks and achieve strong job placement outcomes. OCCC’s influence extends across emerging and critical industries, with nationally recognized programs in digital cinema, cybersecurity, and workforce development aligned to high-demand sectors.
Beyond the classroom, Dr. Jones has positioned OCCC as a powerful economic engine for the state. A recent study from the University of Cincinnati Economic Center found the college generates more than $447 million in economic output and delivers a return of $15.95 for every $1 invested - demonstrating the measurable power of education aligned with workforce outcomes.
With expertise spanning higher education leadership, corporate governance, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships, Dr. Jones is widely recognized for building systems that benefit both students and industry. Her leadership is guided by a clear purpose: expanding opportunity while preparing learners to lead in an evolving global economy.
“We proudly serve thousands of learners annually, and each one represents a dream in motion,” said Dr. Jones. “Our role is not simply to educate - it is to anticipate the needs of the future and ensure our students are prepared to thrive within it.”
As a sought-after speaker, Dr. Jones shares her journey- from being raised by her grandmother in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to leading one of the state’s most impactful institutions. Her story reflects the transformative power of education and the possibilities it creates across generations.
She views her profession as a calling - one rooted in expanding opportunity and positioning others to build generational stability and success through education. She believes education serves as a powerful catalyst for upward mobility, opening doors that might otherwise remain inaccessible and creating lasting impact for individuals, families, and communities.
Dr. Jones’s leadership has earned widespread recognition at the state, national, and international levels. She is an inductee of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Class of 2025, and the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame. She has been named one of The Journal Record’s Most Admired CEOs and honored as Oklahoma Cityan of the Year and Oklahoman of the Year, in addition to being recognized as Woman of the Year by multiple organizations.
Nationally, she has been recognized as one of MSN’s Top 10 Inspirational Female Icons, Forbes’ Top 10 Black Higher Education CEOs to Watch, and Luxiere Magazine’s Woman of Influence. She has also received international recognition as one of 100 Women to KNOW Across North America.
She serves on numerous boards including BancFirst and BancFirst Corporation, Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, and Oklahoma Watch, to name a few. She also serves on the Higher Learning Commission’s Credential Lab Advisory Board, American Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Presidents Advisory Committee, and serves as a Presidential Mentor for the Rutgers University MSI Aspiring Leaders Program.
Dr. Jones holds a Doctor of Education from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma.
She shares her life and purpose with her husband, United States District Judge Bernard M. Jones II, and together they are the proud parents of three children.
For more information, visit: Mautra Staley Jones
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic network of high-achieving women across industries who are making a meaningful impact in their communities and professions. Through its quarterly publication, events, and digital platform, the organization highlights excellence, fosters connection, and provides opportunities for recognition and growth To learn more or submit a nomination, visit: https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
About Mautra Staley Jones
Dr. Mautra Staley Jones is president of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), where she leads a nationally recognized institution serving more than 23,000 learners annually. Since her historic appointment in 2022 as the first African American woman to lead any institution of higher education for the state of Oklahoma that is not an HBCU (Historically Black College and University), she has advanced a bold vision centered on access, academic excellence, and workforce alignment.
Under her leadership, OCCC has emerged as a model for education that directly connects learning to economic mobility. The college is Oklahoma’s leading provider of micro-credentials, awarding over 20,000 industry-aligned certifications that equip students for immediate entry into high-demand fields. Academic programs continue to earn national distinction, while health programs consistently exceed licensure benchmarks and achieve strong job placement outcomes. OCCC’s influence extends across emerging and critical industries, with nationally recognized programs in digital cinema, cybersecurity, and workforce development aligned to high-demand sectors.
Beyond the classroom, Dr. Jones has positioned OCCC as a powerful economic engine for the state. A recent study from the University of Cincinnati Economic Center found the college generates more than $447 million in economic output and delivers a return of $15.95 for every $1 invested - demonstrating the measurable power of education aligned with workforce outcomes.
With expertise spanning higher education leadership, corporate governance, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships, Dr. Jones is widely recognized for building systems that benefit both students and industry. Her leadership is guided by a clear purpose: expanding opportunity while preparing learners to lead in an evolving global economy.
“We proudly serve thousands of learners annually, and each one represents a dream in motion,” said Dr. Jones. “Our role is not simply to educate - it is to anticipate the needs of the future and ensure our students are prepared to thrive within it.”
As a sought-after speaker, Dr. Jones shares her journey- from being raised by her grandmother in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to leading one of the state’s most impactful institutions. Her story reflects the transformative power of education and the possibilities it creates across generations.
She views her profession as a calling - one rooted in expanding opportunity and positioning others to build generational stability and success through education. She believes education serves as a powerful catalyst for upward mobility, opening doors that might otherwise remain inaccessible and creating lasting impact for individuals, families, and communities.
Dr. Jones’s leadership has earned widespread recognition at the state, national, and international levels. She is an inductee of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Class of 2025, and the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame. She has been named one of The Journal Record’s Most Admired CEOs and honored as Oklahoma Cityan of the Year and Oklahoman of the Year, in addition to being recognized as Woman of the Year by multiple organizations.
Nationally, she has been recognized as one of MSN’s Top 10 Inspirational Female Icons, Forbes’ Top 10 Black Higher Education CEOs to Watch, and Luxiere Magazine’s Woman of Influence. She has also received international recognition as one of 100 Women to KNOW Across North America.
She serves on numerous boards including BancFirst and BancFirst Corporation, Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, and Oklahoma Watch, to name a few. She also serves on the Higher Learning Commission’s Credential Lab Advisory Board, American Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Presidents Advisory Committee, and serves as a Presidential Mentor for the Rutgers University MSI Aspiring Leaders Program.
Dr. Jones holds a Doctor of Education from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma.
She shares her life and purpose with her husband, United States District Judge Bernard M. Jones II, and together they are the proud parents of three children.
For more information, visit: Mautra Staley Jones
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic network of high-achieving women across industries who are making a meaningful impact in their communities and professions. Through its quarterly publication, events, and digital platform, the organization highlights excellence, fosters connection, and provides opportunities for recognition and growth To learn more or submit a nomination, visit: https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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