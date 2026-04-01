Kristi Fohrenck Honored as Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Clermont, FL, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristi Fohrenck of Clermont, Florida, has been recognized as the Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding achievements in the field of modeling. Fohrenck will be featured in the upcoming issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, joining other distinguished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Kristi Fohrenck
Kristi Fohrenck is a model working in commercial, print, and promotional modeling. She has a vision and hearing impairment and draws on her own experiences to serve as a deaf interpreter and career manager. Fohrenck is passionate about inspiring and motivating women with disabilities to pursue their own goals and dreams.
Fohrenck holds a B.S. in psychology from Missouri Southern State University. She is married and the mother of four children, as well as a grandmother of six. Her hobbies include spending time with her family and being actively involved as “NaeNae” to her grandchildren.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Kristi Fohrenck
Kristi Fohrenck is a model working in commercial, print, and promotional modeling. She has a vision and hearing impairment and draws on her own experiences to serve as a deaf interpreter and career manager. Fohrenck is passionate about inspiring and motivating women with disabilities to pursue their own goals and dreams.
Fohrenck holds a B.S. in psychology from Missouri Southern State University. She is married and the mother of four children, as well as a grandmother of six. Her hobbies include spending time with her family and being actively involved as “NaeNae” to her grandchildren.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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