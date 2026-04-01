Core Equipment Group Acquires GT Mid Atlantic, a Premier Heavy Construction Equipment Dealer
Backed by private equity firm, Core Equipment Group has acquired all assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic LLC, strengthening CASE Construction Equipment’s dealer footprint in New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware
Essex, MD, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Core Equipment Group (CORE) has acquired GT Mid Atlantic LLC, a premier full-service heavy construction equipment dealership serving New Jersey, central and eastern Maryland, Delaware, and the greater Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania. The transaction occurred February 27, 2026, when LB GTMA Opco, LLC, an affiliate of LB Advisors LLC, acquired the assets and employees of GT Mid Atlantic.
CORE serves as a premier authorized dealer for CASE Construction Equipment — a global leader in construction machinery and part of CNH Industrial. With more than 180 years of history, CASE makes and supports a full line of construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders, dozers, backhoe and tractor loaders, skid steers, compact track loaders, sub-compact equipment, rough-terrain forklifts, along with a complete range of attachments.
CORE is owned and backed by LB Advisors, a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm specializing in middle-market companies. With its deep operational expertise and long-term investment approach, LB Advisors brings the financial resources and strategic oversight to position CORE for sustained growth and market leadership. Assisting CORE in the financial transformation is Jack Hollerbach, President of Hollerbach & Associates, LLC.
“We are thrilled to partner with such an exceptional management team. The support we have received from CASE and the other OEMs has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Harald Ludwig, Co-Founder of LB Advisors. “The existing leadership, combined with strong financial backing from our ABL lender and floor‑plan partners, has positioned us for accelerated growth and long‑term success. We could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead,” added Russell Belinsky, Co-Founder of LB Advisors.
Strengthening the CASE Construction Equipment Dealer Network
"We're proud to partner with Core Equipment Group as our authorized dealer serving the Mid-Atlantic Region. Backed by LB Advisors and led by a proven management team, CORE has the stability and vision to deliver on CASE's promise to customers — reliable equipment, responsive service, and a partner they can count on for the long haul. This is a great outcome for contractors across the region,” said Terry Dolan, Head of CNH Construction Brands, Commercial for North America.
New Flagship Facility Coming to Farmingdale, New Jersey
CORE currently operates one of its New Jersey facilities in Freehold, NJ, with a planned move to a state-of-the-art facility in Farmingdale, NJ scheduled for May 2026. The new facility will reflect CORE’s commitment to delivering a superior customer experience and will be designed to support expanded service capacity, parts availability, and equipment display capabilities. The company plans to modernize all of its locations to align with this same standard of excellence.
"We are excited to reintroduce ourselves as Core Equipment Group, marking an exciting new chapter backed by new ownership, expanded financial and operational resources, and a long-term vision to better support our customers," said Vic Riga, VP/GM of Core Equipment Group. "Our mission is to be the most customer-focused, reliable, and technically capable dealer in the region."
Continued Focus on Roadbuilding Division
In addition to the full line of CASE Construction equipment, Core Equipment Group will continue to maintain its strong focus on the Road Building Division across its entire footprint, including Southeastern Pennsylvania. Astec, Etnyre/BearCat, Sakai, and Midland, plus others, will continue to be supported through our 8 strategically positioned locations across New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Built on a Foundation of CORE Values
The Core Equipment Group name is more than a brand — it represents the foundational values that drive the organization:
• C – Commitment: Committed to customers, employees, and doing the right thing in every interaction.
• O – Ownership: Taking full ownership of work, solutions, and relationships. Accountability is not optional — it is part of who we are.
• R – Reliability: From products to people, customers rely on CORE to deliver consistent performance, responsive support, and dependable outcomes.
• E – Expertise: An experienced team brings deep product knowledge and real-world insight into every challenge, ensuring practical solutions and trusted guidance.
"Our values are in our name," said Mike Chenet, President – PMP Division. "Every employee, every transaction, and every customer relationship reflect what CORE stands for. That’s our promise to the market."
About Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group is a full-service heavy construction equipment dealership headquartered in Essex, Maryland, serving New Jersey, central and eastern Maryland, Delaware, and the greater Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania. Since 1958, CORE (including its predecessors) has been a leader in the Mid-Atlantic region. CORE operates eight locations providing sales, service, rental, and parts support for new and used construction equipment. With several manufacturer lines and a team of factory-trained technicians, CORE serves construction, road, utility, landscaping, and government customers across the Mid-Atlantic region, offering equipment from leading manufacturers such as CASE, Liebherr, Etnyre/BearCat, Sakai, Carlson, Astec/Roadtec, Peterson, and Midland Manufacturing to meet virtually every heavy equipment need on the jobsite. To learn more, please visit us at www.coreequipgroup.com.
About LB Advisors, LLC
LB Advisors, LLC is a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm that invests in recapitalizations, special situations, and acquisitions of small and middle-market companies. The firm focuses on businesses with revenues of $15–$100 million across a broad range of industries, including industrials, specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, aviation, and business services. LB Advisors operates as a merchant bank, investing alongside a select group of family office limited partners, and brings large-cap operational and financial resources to the lower middle market. For more information, visit www.lbadvisors.us.
About CASE Construction Equipment
CASE Construction Equipment (www.casece.com) is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids, as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment and nonprofit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.
CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial, a world-class equipment, technology and services company.
CORE serves as a premier authorized dealer for CASE Construction Equipment — a global leader in construction machinery and part of CNH Industrial. With more than 180 years of history, CASE makes and supports a full line of construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders, dozers, backhoe and tractor loaders, skid steers, compact track loaders, sub-compact equipment, rough-terrain forklifts, along with a complete range of attachments.
CORE is owned and backed by LB Advisors, a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm specializing in middle-market companies. With its deep operational expertise and long-term investment approach, LB Advisors brings the financial resources and strategic oversight to position CORE for sustained growth and market leadership. Assisting CORE in the financial transformation is Jack Hollerbach, President of Hollerbach & Associates, LLC.
“We are thrilled to partner with such an exceptional management team. The support we have received from CASE and the other OEMs has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Harald Ludwig, Co-Founder of LB Advisors. “The existing leadership, combined with strong financial backing from our ABL lender and floor‑plan partners, has positioned us for accelerated growth and long‑term success. We could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead,” added Russell Belinsky, Co-Founder of LB Advisors.
Strengthening the CASE Construction Equipment Dealer Network
"We're proud to partner with Core Equipment Group as our authorized dealer serving the Mid-Atlantic Region. Backed by LB Advisors and led by a proven management team, CORE has the stability and vision to deliver on CASE's promise to customers — reliable equipment, responsive service, and a partner they can count on for the long haul. This is a great outcome for contractors across the region,” said Terry Dolan, Head of CNH Construction Brands, Commercial for North America.
New Flagship Facility Coming to Farmingdale, New Jersey
CORE currently operates one of its New Jersey facilities in Freehold, NJ, with a planned move to a state-of-the-art facility in Farmingdale, NJ scheduled for May 2026. The new facility will reflect CORE’s commitment to delivering a superior customer experience and will be designed to support expanded service capacity, parts availability, and equipment display capabilities. The company plans to modernize all of its locations to align with this same standard of excellence.
"We are excited to reintroduce ourselves as Core Equipment Group, marking an exciting new chapter backed by new ownership, expanded financial and operational resources, and a long-term vision to better support our customers," said Vic Riga, VP/GM of Core Equipment Group. "Our mission is to be the most customer-focused, reliable, and technically capable dealer in the region."
Continued Focus on Roadbuilding Division
In addition to the full line of CASE Construction equipment, Core Equipment Group will continue to maintain its strong focus on the Road Building Division across its entire footprint, including Southeastern Pennsylvania. Astec, Etnyre/BearCat, Sakai, and Midland, plus others, will continue to be supported through our 8 strategically positioned locations across New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Built on a Foundation of CORE Values
The Core Equipment Group name is more than a brand — it represents the foundational values that drive the organization:
• C – Commitment: Committed to customers, employees, and doing the right thing in every interaction.
• O – Ownership: Taking full ownership of work, solutions, and relationships. Accountability is not optional — it is part of who we are.
• R – Reliability: From products to people, customers rely on CORE to deliver consistent performance, responsive support, and dependable outcomes.
• E – Expertise: An experienced team brings deep product knowledge and real-world insight into every challenge, ensuring practical solutions and trusted guidance.
"Our values are in our name," said Mike Chenet, President – PMP Division. "Every employee, every transaction, and every customer relationship reflect what CORE stands for. That’s our promise to the market."
About Core Equipment Group
Core Equipment Group is a full-service heavy construction equipment dealership headquartered in Essex, Maryland, serving New Jersey, central and eastern Maryland, Delaware, and the greater Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania. Since 1958, CORE (including its predecessors) has been a leader in the Mid-Atlantic region. CORE operates eight locations providing sales, service, rental, and parts support for new and used construction equipment. With several manufacturer lines and a team of factory-trained technicians, CORE serves construction, road, utility, landscaping, and government customers across the Mid-Atlantic region, offering equipment from leading manufacturers such as CASE, Liebherr, Etnyre/BearCat, Sakai, Carlson, Astec/Roadtec, Peterson, and Midland Manufacturing to meet virtually every heavy equipment need on the jobsite. To learn more, please visit us at www.coreequipgroup.com.
About LB Advisors, LLC
LB Advisors, LLC is a Santa Monica, California-based private equity firm that invests in recapitalizations, special situations, and acquisitions of small and middle-market companies. The firm focuses on businesses with revenues of $15–$100 million across a broad range of industries, including industrials, specialty manufacturing, value-added distribution, aviation, and business services. LB Advisors operates as a merchant bank, investing alongside a select group of family office limited partners, and brings large-cap operational and financial resources to the lower middle market. For more information, visit www.lbadvisors.us.
About CASE Construction Equipment
CASE Construction Equipment (www.casece.com) is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids, as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment and nonprofit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.
CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial, a world-class equipment, technology and services company.
Contact
Core Equipment GroupContact
Katie Reed
410-247-7454
www.CoreEquipGroup.com
Katie Reed
410-247-7454
www.CoreEquipGroup.com
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