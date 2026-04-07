Author Shannon Thornton's New Audiobook, "Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Listeners Gain Control Over Their Mental Health

Recent audiobook release Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist's office from Audiobook Network. Author Shannon Thornton offers practical advice for improving mental health by combining neuroscience and scripture, and provides hands-on exercises to help listeners create their own mental wellness strategies.