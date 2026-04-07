Author Shannon Thornton's New Audiobook, "Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Listeners Gain Control Over Their Mental Health
Recent audiobook release Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist's office from Audiobook Network. Author Shannon Thornton offers practical advice for improving mental health by combining neuroscience and scripture, and provides hands-on exercises to help listeners create their own mental wellness strategies.
Plano, TX, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shannon Thornton started her private practice, Chrysalis Behavioral Therapy and Counseling in 2014, and treats adolescents and adults for a variety of issues. In addition to her already published book, she has completed her new audiobook version of Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist's office. This is an enlightening guide that offers listeners the tools and answers they need to begin improving their mental well-being.
Author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC has a clinical background in professional training and development, neuropsychology, and cognitive behavioral therapy. She is an experienced public speaker and a guest mental health professional on KTRH talk radio out of Houston, Texas. Shannon has received additional certifications in Practical Parent Education and Behavioral Analysis using the DISC Personality Assessment and is a Certified Clinical Services Provider for ADHD through the Institute of Certified ADHD Professionals.
“If you have ever looked in the mirror and wondered if this is as good as it gets, if you feel like you may never have it all together because you chase your tail more than you walk in the sunshine, if you know there is something that is not quite right in your life, but you cannot put your finger on it, you need answers,” writes Thornton. “This book is for you. By using the tried-and-true techniques offered in the pages to come, you will be able to add your own unique spice to the recipe because your best days are ahead of you!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Shannon Thornton’s new audiobook will provide both healing and sustenance to anyone seeking to make their bodies a more positive space for their mind. Informational, humorous, and spiritually fulfilling, Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness will encourage listeners to make simple changes that will bring significant, lasting change in their lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist's office by Shannon Thornton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, and Barnesandnoble.com.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Author Shannon Thornton, M.A., LPC has a clinical background in professional training and development, neuropsychology, and cognitive behavioral therapy. She is an experienced public speaker and a guest mental health professional on KTRH talk radio out of Houston, Texas. Shannon has received additional certifications in Practical Parent Education and Behavioral Analysis using the DISC Personality Assessment and is a Certified Clinical Services Provider for ADHD through the Institute of Certified ADHD Professionals.
“If you have ever looked in the mirror and wondered if this is as good as it gets, if you feel like you may never have it all together because you chase your tail more than you walk in the sunshine, if you know there is something that is not quite right in your life, but you cannot put your finger on it, you need answers,” writes Thornton. “This book is for you. By using the tried-and-true techniques offered in the pages to come, you will be able to add your own unique spice to the recipe because your best days are ahead of you!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Shannon Thornton’s new audiobook will provide both healing and sustenance to anyone seeking to make their bodies a more positive space for their mind. Informational, humorous, and spiritually fulfilling, Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness will encourage listeners to make simple changes that will bring significant, lasting change in their lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of Special Sauce: A Recipe for Mental Wellness: Where science connects with scripture in a therapist's office by Shannon Thornton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, and Barnesandnoble.com.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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