RepairUSA is Now Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal brings expanded HVAC capabilities and world-class service to the Jonesboro community and marks its first location in Northeast Arkansas.
Jonesboro, AR, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, one of the region's most trusted multi-trade home service providers, today announced the acquisition of RepairUSA Heating and Air Conditioning, a well-established heating and cooling company serving Jonesboro and surrounding communities since 1981. The acquisition marks Paschal's first location in Jonesboro and the latest milestone in the company's ongoing expansion across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas.
For more than four decades, RepairUSA has been a trusted name in Northeast Arkansas, building lasting relationships with homeowners across Jonesboro, Bono, Brookland, Lake City, Trumann, and beyond. Their reputation for reliable service, quality workmanship, and deep community ties made them a natural fit for the Paschal family.
“RepairUSA has been taking care of Jonesboro homes for more than 40 years. That kind of lasting trust is built one customer at a time, and it doesn’t happen by accident. Their commitment to this community is exactly the kind of foundation we look for. We’re proud to carry that legacy forward and bring even more of what Paschal has to offer to the families they’ve served so well.” - Charley Boyce, CEO, Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
With Paschal's arrival in Jonesboro, customers will gain access to a broader range of home comfort services, including HVAC installation and repair, plumbing, and electrical services. Paschal's team of certified technicians is backed by structured training, consistent quality standards, and a commitment to treating every home like their own.
Customers will gain access to extended service hours and convenient online scheduling. Paschal’s Membership Plans will also be available, covering optional Paschal Memberships that offer yearly maintenance, priority scheduling, and discounts on services and repairs.
The Jonesboro location joins Paschal's growing network of more than 12 locations serving Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The acquisition deepens Paschal's footprint in the Natural State and strengthens the company's ability to deliver consistent, world-class service across the markets it calls home.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Founded in 1968, Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is an independently owned and operated home services company delivering world-class heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions to homeowners across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. What began as a single location in Northwest Arkansas has grown into a trusted presence in communities across the region - each led by local teams who know the people and places they serve. Paschal's mission has never changed: world-class service to every customer, to each other, and to the communities we serve. To learn more, visit gopaschal.com.
About RepairUSA Heating and Air Conditioning
Founded in 1981 and based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, RepairUSA has provided heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to Northeast Arkansas homeowners for more than four decades. Known for community involvement and a customer-first approach, RepairUSA earned lasting trust as one of the region’s most dependable home comfort providers. The company will now operate under the Paschal name.
For more than four decades, RepairUSA has been a trusted name in Northeast Arkansas, building lasting relationships with homeowners across Jonesboro, Bono, Brookland, Lake City, Trumann, and beyond. Their reputation for reliable service, quality workmanship, and deep community ties made them a natural fit for the Paschal family.
“RepairUSA has been taking care of Jonesboro homes for more than 40 years. That kind of lasting trust is built one customer at a time, and it doesn’t happen by accident. Their commitment to this community is exactly the kind of foundation we look for. We’re proud to carry that legacy forward and bring even more of what Paschal has to offer to the families they’ve served so well.” - Charley Boyce, CEO, Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
With Paschal's arrival in Jonesboro, customers will gain access to a broader range of home comfort services, including HVAC installation and repair, plumbing, and electrical services. Paschal's team of certified technicians is backed by structured training, consistent quality standards, and a commitment to treating every home like their own.
Customers will gain access to extended service hours and convenient online scheduling. Paschal’s Membership Plans will also be available, covering optional Paschal Memberships that offer yearly maintenance, priority scheduling, and discounts on services and repairs.
The Jonesboro location joins Paschal's growing network of more than 12 locations serving Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The acquisition deepens Paschal's footprint in the Natural State and strengthens the company's ability to deliver consistent, world-class service across the markets it calls home.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Founded in 1968, Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is an independently owned and operated home services company delivering world-class heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical solutions to homeowners across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. What began as a single location in Northwest Arkansas has grown into a trusted presence in communities across the region - each led by local teams who know the people and places they serve. Paschal's mission has never changed: world-class service to every customer, to each other, and to the communities we serve. To learn more, visit gopaschal.com.
About RepairUSA Heating and Air Conditioning
Founded in 1981 and based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, RepairUSA has provided heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to Northeast Arkansas homeowners for more than four decades. Known for community involvement and a customer-first approach, RepairUSA earned lasting trust as one of the region’s most dependable home comfort providers. The company will now operate under the Paschal name.
Contact
Paschal Air, Plumbing and ElectricContact
Ashley Cane
479-574-2290
https://gopaschal.com
Ashley Cane
479-574-2290
https://gopaschal.com
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