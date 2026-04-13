International Vitamin Corporation Recognized by Food Business Review as Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026
Greenville, SC, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- International Vitamin Corporation (IVC), a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, has been recognized as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 by Food Business Review.
This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and scaling high-growth supplement formats such as gummies and powders, helping brands meet rapidly evolving consumer demand. The award follows a highly competitive selection process that included nominations from Food Business Review subscribers and a comprehensive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication’s editorial board.
International Vitamin Corporation emerged as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 after demonstrating exceptional capabilities in quality, innovation, and partnership with brands seeking to bring differentiated wellness products to market. As consumer demand continues to shift toward innovative formats and eCommerce-driven brands, IVC has positioned itself as a strategic partner enabling faster commercialization and scalable growth.
“This recognition reinforces our focus on what matters most to our customers: speed, scalability, and innovation in the formats driving market growth,” said John Torphy. “We’ve built IVC to help brands move faster, compete smarter, and win in an increasingly dynamic wellness market.”
As a trusted partner to many leading health and wellness brands, IVC provides comprehensive capabilities spanning formulation, product development, manufacturing, packaging, and commercialization across a wide range of supplement formats.
Food Business Review recognized IVC for its ability to combine operational scale with speed-to-market execution, enabling brands to successfully launch and scale innovative supplement products in a highly competitive landscape.
The full feature highlighting International Vitamin Corporation’s recognition as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 appears in Food Business Review’s March issue on its website.
"Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
About International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) is a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, partnering with retailers and brands to develop innovative, high-quality wellness products. With over 70 years of manufacturing expertise and a commitment to quality, IVC supports customers from concept to commercialization across a wide range of supplement formats.
This recognition reflects IVC’s leadership in accelerating speed-to-market and scaling high-growth supplement formats such as gummies and powders, helping brands meet rapidly evolving consumer demand. The award follows a highly competitive selection process that included nominations from Food Business Review subscribers and a comprehensive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the publication’s editorial board.
International Vitamin Corporation emerged as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 after demonstrating exceptional capabilities in quality, innovation, and partnership with brands seeking to bring differentiated wellness products to market. As consumer demand continues to shift toward innovative formats and eCommerce-driven brands, IVC has positioned itself as a strategic partner enabling faster commercialization and scalable growth.
“This recognition reinforces our focus on what matters most to our customers: speed, scalability, and innovation in the formats driving market growth,” said John Torphy. “We’ve built IVC to help brands move faster, compete smarter, and win in an increasingly dynamic wellness market.”
As a trusted partner to many leading health and wellness brands, IVC provides comprehensive capabilities spanning formulation, product development, manufacturing, packaging, and commercialization across a wide range of supplement formats.
Food Business Review recognized IVC for its ability to combine operational scale with speed-to-market execution, enabling brands to successfully launch and scale innovative supplement products in a highly competitive landscape.
The full feature highlighting International Vitamin Corporation’s recognition as the Top Private Label Supplement Manufacturer 2026 appears in Food Business Review’s March issue on its website.
"Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
About International Vitamin Corporation
International Vitamin Corporation (IVC) is a leading global manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, partnering with retailers and brands to develop innovative, high-quality wellness products. With over 70 years of manufacturing expertise and a commitment to quality, IVC supports customers from concept to commercialization across a wide range of supplement formats.
Contact
International Vitamin CorporationContact
Melissa Burns
864-987-3424
www.ivcinc.com
Melissa Burns
864-987-3424
www.ivcinc.com
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