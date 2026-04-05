Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits.
La Mirada, CA, April 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Audiences are invited to experience an extraordinary celebration of American music as The Denver & Diamond Show comes to La Mirada, California for a one-of-a-kind live performance honoring two legendary singer-songwriters, John Denver and Neil Diamond.
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both Denver and Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits.
Adding to the excitement, the performance will showcase two of the nation’s premier tribute artists. Jim Curry delivers a heartfelt and remarkably authentic portrayal of John Denver, capturing the spirit and sound that made Denver a household name. Jay White brings electrifying energy and vocal brilliance to the music of Neil Diamond, recreating the magic of Diamond’s iconic performances.
Together, this exceptional ensemble of musicians and performers will bring audiences an unforgettable afternoon filled with timeless classics, rich orchestration, and powerful performances that honor the enduring legacy of these American music legends.
Tickets on sale now at the La Mirada Theatre for the performing Arts.
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both Denver and Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits.
Adding to the excitement, the performance will showcase two of the nation’s premier tribute artists. Jim Curry delivers a heartfelt and remarkably authentic portrayal of John Denver, capturing the spirit and sound that made Denver a household name. Jay White brings electrifying energy and vocal brilliance to the music of Neil Diamond, recreating the magic of Diamond’s iconic performances.
Together, this exceptional ensemble of musicians and performers will bring audiences an unforgettable afternoon filled with timeless classics, rich orchestration, and powerful performances that honor the enduring legacy of these American music legends.
Tickets on sale now at the La Mirada Theatre for the performing Arts.
Contact
Jim Curry MusicContact
Jim Curry
909-581-2211
https://jimcurrymusic.com
Jim Curry
909-581-2211
https://jimcurrymusic.com
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