Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White

This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits.