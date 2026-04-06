ZeroGive™ Launches Next-Generation Grip Sock Engineered to Eliminate Energy Loss and Maximize Force Transfer in Sport
Las Vegas, NV, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zero Give™, a performance-driven athletic brand founded by Dr. Ralph Carullo, a board-certified physician and biomechanics innovator, today announced the release of its flagship grip sock, engineered to solve one of the most overlooked inefficiencies in sport: internal foot slippage—while maintaining all-day wearable comfort.
While traditional athletic socks prioritize softness at the expense of performance, Zero Give™ is built on a different principle: true comfort comes from control. By stabilizing the foot inside the shoe, the sock reduces friction, eliminates hot spots, and creates a more natural, secure interface between athlete and surface.
At the core of the product is PivotCore™ Grip Technology, a strategically mapped traction system aligned with the foot’s natural pressure zones. This architecture is engineered to reduce heel shear during braking, limit lateral displacement during cutting, and stabilize rotational torque during rapid directional changes—without creating pressure points or stiffness.
“Comfort isn’t just softness,” said Dr. Ralph Carullo, founder of Zero Give™. “Comfort is stability. When your foot is locked in and moving efficiently, you reduce friction, fatigue, and unnecessary strain. Zero Give™ delivers control first—and comfort follows naturally.”
Key Performance Features
PivotCore™ Traction Mapping
Multi-zone grip elements positioned at critical biomechanical points to stabilize movement while maintaining a smooth, non-irritating contact surface.
Control-Driven Comfort System
By eliminating micro-slippage, the sock reduces internal friction—the primary cause of blisters, heat buildup, and discomfort.
Adaptive Compression Zones
Targeted compression supports circulation and proprioception while maintaining flexibility and long-duration wearability.
Breathable, Soft-Touch Performance Fabric
Engineered with advanced yarns to provide airflow, moisture control, and a comfortable, second-skin feel.
Stability Without Bulk
Low-profile construction ensures a secure fit inside the cleat or shoe without added thickness or pressure.
Redefining Comfort Through Stability
Zero Give™ grip socks are designed for athletes who demand both precision and endurance. Whether accelerating, cutting, or sustaining high workloads over 90 minutes, the sock maintains a consistent interface between foot and footwear—reducing energy loss while enhancing long-term comfort.
By reframing comfort as a function of control, reduced friction, and biomechanical alignment, Zero Give™ introduces a new standard in performance wear—where athletes no longer have to choose between feeling good and performing at their peak.
Availability
Zero Give™ grip socks are available now at https://www.zerogive.com
While traditional athletic socks prioritize softness at the expense of performance, Zero Give™ is built on a different principle: true comfort comes from control. By stabilizing the foot inside the shoe, the sock reduces friction, eliminates hot spots, and creates a more natural, secure interface between athlete and surface.
At the core of the product is PivotCore™ Grip Technology, a strategically mapped traction system aligned with the foot’s natural pressure zones. This architecture is engineered to reduce heel shear during braking, limit lateral displacement during cutting, and stabilize rotational torque during rapid directional changes—without creating pressure points or stiffness.
“Comfort isn’t just softness,” said Dr. Ralph Carullo, founder of Zero Give™. “Comfort is stability. When your foot is locked in and moving efficiently, you reduce friction, fatigue, and unnecessary strain. Zero Give™ delivers control first—and comfort follows naturally.”
Key Performance Features
PivotCore™ Traction Mapping
Multi-zone grip elements positioned at critical biomechanical points to stabilize movement while maintaining a smooth, non-irritating contact surface.
Control-Driven Comfort System
By eliminating micro-slippage, the sock reduces internal friction—the primary cause of blisters, heat buildup, and discomfort.
Adaptive Compression Zones
Targeted compression supports circulation and proprioception while maintaining flexibility and long-duration wearability.
Breathable, Soft-Touch Performance Fabric
Engineered with advanced yarns to provide airflow, moisture control, and a comfortable, second-skin feel.
Stability Without Bulk
Low-profile construction ensures a secure fit inside the cleat or shoe without added thickness or pressure.
Redefining Comfort Through Stability
Zero Give™ grip socks are designed for athletes who demand both precision and endurance. Whether accelerating, cutting, or sustaining high workloads over 90 minutes, the sock maintains a consistent interface between foot and footwear—reducing energy loss while enhancing long-term comfort.
By reframing comfort as a function of control, reduced friction, and biomechanical alignment, Zero Give™ introduces a new standard in performance wear—where athletes no longer have to choose between feeling good and performing at their peak.
Availability
Zero Give™ grip socks are available now at https://www.zerogive.com
Contact
Zero GiveContact
Ralph Carullo MD
702-852-2020
www.zerogive.com
Ralph Carullo MD
702-852-2020
www.zerogive.com
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