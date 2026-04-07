ArcheForge Announces the Public Launch of SoulPrint Engine
ArcheForge today announced the public launch of SoulPrint Engine, a new category of AI designed to remember, adapt, and operate with users over time.
Sheridan, WY, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SoulPrint Engine Launches Publicly on April 7, Introducing Identity-Layered AI That Remembers
ArcheForge today announced the public launch of SoulPrint Engine, a new category of AI designed to remember, adapt, and operate with users over time. Beginning April 7, SoulPrint Engine will be available at www.soulprintengine.ai.
Most AI tools reset every session. Users repeat context, re-explain preferences, and rebuild momentum from scratch. SoulPrint Engine removes that friction by introducing a persistent identity layer—capturing how a person thinks, communicates, and decides, then carrying that forward across interactions.
“AI shouldn’t feel new every time you use it,” said Ben Woodard, Founder of ArcheForge. “We built SoulPrint Engine to hold continuity—so the system doesn’t just respond to you, it understands you over time.”
From Outputs to Continuity
SoulPrint Engine shifts AI from a tool into an ongoing system of alignment:
Persistent Memory — retains context across interactions
Dynamic Intelligence — selects the best AI based on the user’s prompt
Identity Alignment — adapts to how users think and make decisions
Relationship Layer — builds familiarity over time
Taste Integration — aligns to a user’s standard of what “good” looks like
Instead of optimizing for single outputs, SoulPrint Engine compounds usefulness—reducing repetition, improving relevance, and accelerating decision-making.
A New Layer of AI Infrastructure
While most AI platforms focus on capability—faster responses, better models, more features—SoulPrint Engine introduces something different: continuity.
The platform functions as an identity layer across AI systems, allowing users to move from prompt-based interaction to ongoing collaboration.
Availability
SoulPrint Engine is available starting April 7, 2026 at:
www.soulprintengine.ai
About ArcheForge
ArcheForge builds identity-layered AI systems that remember who you are—so technology works like a partner, not a tool. Its flagship product, SoulPrint Engine, introduces a new foundation for human–machine interaction: continuity, alignment, and memory.
ArcheForge today announced the public launch of SoulPrint Engine, a new category of AI designed to remember, adapt, and operate with users over time. Beginning April 7, SoulPrint Engine will be available at www.soulprintengine.ai.
Most AI tools reset every session. Users repeat context, re-explain preferences, and rebuild momentum from scratch. SoulPrint Engine removes that friction by introducing a persistent identity layer—capturing how a person thinks, communicates, and decides, then carrying that forward across interactions.
“AI shouldn’t feel new every time you use it,” said Ben Woodard, Founder of ArcheForge. “We built SoulPrint Engine to hold continuity—so the system doesn’t just respond to you, it understands you over time.”
From Outputs to Continuity
SoulPrint Engine shifts AI from a tool into an ongoing system of alignment:
Persistent Memory — retains context across interactions
Dynamic Intelligence — selects the best AI based on the user’s prompt
Identity Alignment — adapts to how users think and make decisions
Relationship Layer — builds familiarity over time
Taste Integration — aligns to a user’s standard of what “good” looks like
Instead of optimizing for single outputs, SoulPrint Engine compounds usefulness—reducing repetition, improving relevance, and accelerating decision-making.
A New Layer of AI Infrastructure
While most AI platforms focus on capability—faster responses, better models, more features—SoulPrint Engine introduces something different: continuity.
The platform functions as an identity layer across AI systems, allowing users to move from prompt-based interaction to ongoing collaboration.
Availability
SoulPrint Engine is available starting April 7, 2026 at:
www.soulprintengine.ai
About ArcheForge
ArcheForge builds identity-layered AI systems that remember who you are—so technology works like a partner, not a tool. Its flagship product, SoulPrint Engine, introduces a new foundation for human–machine interaction: continuity, alignment, and memory.
Contact
ArcheforgeContact
Adrian Floyd
480-285-4521
www.soulprintengine.ai
Adrian Floyd
480-285-4521
www.soulprintengine.ai
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