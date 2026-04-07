Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
San Diego, CA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit.
The honor recognizes Todd’s exceptional leadership, commitment to financial inclusion, and values-driven community impact. Under his guidance, Cal Coast has achieved remarkable growth, reaching over $3 billion in assets and serving over 200,000 members in southern California.
Todd said of the honor, "This recognition speaks to the consistency of our approach – focused on strong governance, responsible growth, and meaningful community impact. Our priority remains serving members in a way that builds trust over time.”
With Todd’s vision and direction, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established in 2015 and to date has awarded over $1.5 million in grants to local teachers and scholarships to college-bound students, including a special program for current and former foster youth. In addition, during Todd’s tenure, a new Cal Coast Student Financial Center was opened on the SDSU campus, and in the past year two new branches were opened – the Spectrum Innovation branch in Kearny Mesa and the Logan Heights branch, which is one of the first financial institutions in the southeast area of San Diego, serving historically under-resourced communities.
About California Coast Credit Union
With more than $3 billion in assets, Cal Coast serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
The honor recognizes Todd’s exceptional leadership, commitment to financial inclusion, and values-driven community impact. Under his guidance, Cal Coast has achieved remarkable growth, reaching over $3 billion in assets and serving over 200,000 members in southern California.
Todd said of the honor, "This recognition speaks to the consistency of our approach – focused on strong governance, responsible growth, and meaningful community impact. Our priority remains serving members in a way that builds trust over time.”
With Todd’s vision and direction, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established in 2015 and to date has awarded over $1.5 million in grants to local teachers and scholarships to college-bound students, including a special program for current and former foster youth. In addition, during Todd’s tenure, a new Cal Coast Student Financial Center was opened on the SDSU campus, and in the past year two new branches were opened – the Spectrum Innovation branch in Kearny Mesa and the Logan Heights branch, which is one of the first financial institutions in the southeast area of San Diego, serving historically under-resourced communities.
About California Coast Credit Union
With more than $3 billion in assets, Cal Coast serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
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