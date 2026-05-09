Brian Eaton Returns with a Sprawling Wooden-Hewed Epic "Parable of the Trees"
Grafting Americana grit with the intricacies of prog-rock and his signature "cowboy jazz" sound, Eaton translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. "Parable of the Trees," a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic, is both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling.
Portland, OR, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brian Eaton has never been one for the path of least resistance, and his eighth studio outing, "Parable of the Trees," proves the veteran musician and composer is still chasing the horizon. This new release deftly grafts Americana grit with the intricate architecture of prog-rock, along with his signature "cowboy jazz" mode—a sound as expansive as the high plains. The album is now available across all major digital platforms through his Eatin' Records imprint.
The seven original compositions contained within "Parable of the Trees" are a study in controlled eclecticism. Eaton, a genuine multi-instrumentalist (handling all instruments himself), seamlessly fuses complex jazz fusion structures with the heartland grit of Americana, the soulful depth of blues, and the ambitious intricacies of progressive and art rock. The result is a sound that feels both intellectually stimulating and deeply resonant.
Central to the album's identity is the further exploration of Eaton's self-coined "cowboy jazz" style, which comprises roughly half of the tracklist. This signature sound weaves dusty, wide-open sonic spaces with precise harmonic complexity, creating a unique sub-genre that defies easy categorization.
The album's title and central theme draw profound inspiration from the symbolism of nature and the lessons gleaned from it. Eaton explored the extensive use of trees and natural elements as potent metaphors throughout Scripture, recognizing their ancient roles as providers of food, shelter, shade, and more. This thematic grounding provides a powerful, universal undercurrent to the instrumental narratives, inviting listeners to reflect on stability, growth, and sustenance in a chaotic world.
"Parable of the Trees" follows Eaton's 2025 release, "Like a Root out of Dry Ground," which received a warm reception from O's Place Jazz Magazine and All About Jazz. The latter praised it for its "a big-picture production approach that gives an evocative soundscape as much weight as the notes or melody...in a familiar down-home Americana feel...the way memories of home feel...such a heartwarming listen."
Eaton's "Parable of the Trees" is a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic that translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. It's both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling that is certain to captivate fans.
Track Listing:
1. Briers and Thorns 8:56
2. Flint into a Fountain 6:01
3. The Bread of Angels 5:58
4. Old Wineskins 5:57
5. The Thistle and the Cedar 4:44
6. Healing Leaves 5:14
7. Parable of the Trees 5:58
For more information, please visit BrianEaton.com
The seven original compositions contained within "Parable of the Trees" are a study in controlled eclecticism. Eaton, a genuine multi-instrumentalist (handling all instruments himself), seamlessly fuses complex jazz fusion structures with the heartland grit of Americana, the soulful depth of blues, and the ambitious intricacies of progressive and art rock. The result is a sound that feels both intellectually stimulating and deeply resonant.
Central to the album's identity is the further exploration of Eaton's self-coined "cowboy jazz" style, which comprises roughly half of the tracklist. This signature sound weaves dusty, wide-open sonic spaces with precise harmonic complexity, creating a unique sub-genre that defies easy categorization.
The album's title and central theme draw profound inspiration from the symbolism of nature and the lessons gleaned from it. Eaton explored the extensive use of trees and natural elements as potent metaphors throughout Scripture, recognizing their ancient roles as providers of food, shelter, shade, and more. This thematic grounding provides a powerful, universal undercurrent to the instrumental narratives, inviting listeners to reflect on stability, growth, and sustenance in a chaotic world.
"Parable of the Trees" follows Eaton's 2025 release, "Like a Root out of Dry Ground," which received a warm reception from O's Place Jazz Magazine and All About Jazz. The latter praised it for its "a big-picture production approach that gives an evocative soundscape as much weight as the notes or melody...in a familiar down-home Americana feel...the way memories of home feel...such a heartwarming listen."
Eaton's "Parable of the Trees" is a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic that translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. It's both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling that is certain to captivate fans.
Track Listing:
1. Briers and Thorns 8:56
2. Flint into a Fountain 6:01
3. The Bread of Angels 5:58
4. Old Wineskins 5:57
5. The Thistle and the Cedar 4:44
6. Healing Leaves 5:14
7. Parable of the Trees 5:58
For more information, please visit BrianEaton.com
Contact
Eatin' RecordsContact
Alma Dickinson
630-532-2920
EatinRecords.com
Alma Dickinson
630-532-2920
EatinRecords.com
Categories