Brian Eaton Returns with a Sprawling Wooden-Hewed Epic "Parable of the Trees"

Grafting Americana grit with the intricacies of prog-rock and his signature "cowboy jazz" sound, Eaton translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. "Parable of the Trees," a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic, is both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling.