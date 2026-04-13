Author Gary Cramer's New Audiobook, "The Deadly Social Security Lottery," is a Compelling Novel Exploring the Use of Medical Technology to Perform a Series of Murders
Recent audiobook release “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” from Audiobook Network author Gary Cramer is stunning tale that centers around a data analyst who uncovers a series of seemingly random deaths across the country are all connected, leading to the discovery that pharmaceutical companies are using their pacemakers to kill innocent civilians.
San Antonio, TX, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary Cramer, a loving husband and father as well as a veteran who holds an MA in education from The University of Texas at San Antonio, has completed his new audiobook, “The Deadly Social Security Lottery”: a thought-provoking novel that explores what happens when a group of powerful people implement a process to murder innocent civilians for political and financial gains through the use of advanced medical technology.
“‘The Deadly Social Security Lottery’ begins with a driver experiencing a heart attack, which causes a terrible accident involving three of his friends; his truck has a boat and trailer attached to it,” writes Cramer. “The accident is observed by a Texas State Trooper, and he is the first responder to the accident location. The State Trooper counts four individuals still in their seats whom he believed were killed immediately. One individual on the driver's passenger side starts to move and moan. He is immediately sent to the hospital as soon as the EMTs arrive. Later that day, the State Trooper goes to the hospital to conduct a follow-up. While walking toward the survivor's ICU room. He sees a man who looks like a doctor leaving his ICU room. When he gets to the room, he discovers he may have just witnessed the murder of the survivor.
“One year later, Tyrell Price finishes verifying and documenting the data just sent to his work computer. He recently figured out the data is forming a trend, which shows individuals dying in all the fifty states, with the number of deaths being the same every month. He can't understand why every individual who died has had a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted in their chest, which is made and sold by the medical corporation he works for. He begins to wonder why he was hired to document the data he receives, and if those heart attacks were somehow intentionally initiated. If so, for what reason?
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gary Cramer’s new audiobook will connect with those who have been forced to place their lives in the hands of medical corporations that they must trust in order to live. Emotionally stirring and eye-opening, “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” shines a light on just how much power pharmaceutical companies hold over the general population.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” by Gary Cramer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘The Deadly Social Security Lottery’ begins with a driver experiencing a heart attack, which causes a terrible accident involving three of his friends; his truck has a boat and trailer attached to it,” writes Cramer. “The accident is observed by a Texas State Trooper, and he is the first responder to the accident location. The State Trooper counts four individuals still in their seats whom he believed were killed immediately. One individual on the driver's passenger side starts to move and moan. He is immediately sent to the hospital as soon as the EMTs arrive. Later that day, the State Trooper goes to the hospital to conduct a follow-up. While walking toward the survivor's ICU room. He sees a man who looks like a doctor leaving his ICU room. When he gets to the room, he discovers he may have just witnessed the murder of the survivor.
“One year later, Tyrell Price finishes verifying and documenting the data just sent to his work computer. He recently figured out the data is forming a trend, which shows individuals dying in all the fifty states, with the number of deaths being the same every month. He can't understand why every individual who died has had a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted in their chest, which is made and sold by the medical corporation he works for. He begins to wonder why he was hired to document the data he receives, and if those heart attacks were somehow intentionally initiated. If so, for what reason?
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gary Cramer’s new audiobook will connect with those who have been forced to place their lives in the hands of medical corporations that they must trust in order to live. Emotionally stirring and eye-opening, “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” shines a light on just how much power pharmaceutical companies hold over the general population.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” by Gary Cramer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
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