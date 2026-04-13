Author Gary Cramer's New Audiobook, "The Deadly Social Security Lottery," is a Compelling Novel Exploring the Use of Medical Technology to Perform a Series of Murders

Recent audiobook release “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” from Audiobook Network author Gary Cramer is stunning tale that centers around a data analyst who uncovers a series of seemingly random deaths across the country are all connected, leading to the discovery that pharmaceutical companies are using their pacemakers to kill innocent civilians.