Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli Recognized as an Honored Member in the Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Parker, CO, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli of Parker, Colorado, has been recognized as an Honored Member in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding achievements in the field of mental health.
About Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli is a dedicated social worker and the founder and executive director of Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services, a nonprofit organization based in Centennial, Colorado. Her organization provides extensive support and educational materials for parents experiencing pregnancy loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss, as well as training and guidance for healthcare professionals who work with families facing these challenges. Over the past 43 years, the organization has supported more than 12,000 families. Under her leadership, Cicchinelli established Colorado’s first Fetal & Newborn Loss Program and, in 2010, created the “Pregnancy After Loss” program with funding from The March of Dimes.
Cicchinelli is a frequent speaker on pregnancy loss and has been invited to present at the Office of Women’s Health Conference in Washington, D.C., among other venues. She has written numerous articles on fetal and newborn loss and is the author of the book “Managing Pregnancy Loss.” In 2002, she also co-founded The International Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Alliance (PLIDA). More recently, as an international committee member of a local Rotary International chapter, she traveled to Costa Rica to learn about maternal healthcare in the region and to explore ways Rotary could support clinics in the San Juan area.
Recognized as a distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R., Cicchinelli has been listed as a VIP in both the Winter 2024 and Winter 2026 editions of the magazine. “I want to thank P.O.W.E.R for allowing me to share my life’s work,” Cicchinelli said. “I feel fortunate to have spent my career helping families grieve pregnancy losses in a healthy way – support that has often enabled women to go on and experience joyful, successful pregnancies. My hope is that the resources and support from Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services will continue to help families achieve healthy pregnancies. Above all, I hope our organization will keep fulfilling its mission of helping parents “heal to promote healthy families.”
Cicchinelli earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Loretto Heights College and a Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management from Regis University. She is certified as a childbirth educator and parenting instructor by ASPO and serves as an associate clinical professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Additionally, Dorotha is a DONNA-Certified Doula with specialized training to support high-risk births after previous loss.
For more information, visit https://www.coloradopregnancyloss.org.
Dorotha and her husband, Dr. Louis Cicchinelli, have four children and nine grandchildren. Although they both originally came from outside Colorado, the state has been their home for more than five decades. In October of 2025, Dorotha and her husband celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The party, hosted by their children, was attended by over 100 guests. The love and joy of the occasion were deeply felt by friends, family, colleagues and coworkers who were able to join the celebration.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli is a dedicated social worker and the founder and executive director of Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services, a nonprofit organization based in Centennial, Colorado. Her organization provides extensive support and educational materials for parents experiencing pregnancy loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss, as well as training and guidance for healthcare professionals who work with families facing these challenges. Over the past 43 years, the organization has supported more than 12,000 families. Under her leadership, Cicchinelli established Colorado’s first Fetal & Newborn Loss Program and, in 2010, created the “Pregnancy After Loss” program with funding from The March of Dimes.
Cicchinelli is a frequent speaker on pregnancy loss and has been invited to present at the Office of Women’s Health Conference in Washington, D.C., among other venues. She has written numerous articles on fetal and newborn loss and is the author of the book “Managing Pregnancy Loss.” In 2002, she also co-founded The International Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Alliance (PLIDA). More recently, as an international committee member of a local Rotary International chapter, she traveled to Costa Rica to learn about maternal healthcare in the region and to explore ways Rotary could support clinics in the San Juan area.
Recognized as a distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R., Cicchinelli has been listed as a VIP in both the Winter 2024 and Winter 2026 editions of the magazine. “I want to thank P.O.W.E.R for allowing me to share my life’s work,” Cicchinelli said. “I feel fortunate to have spent my career helping families grieve pregnancy losses in a healthy way – support that has often enabled women to go on and experience joyful, successful pregnancies. My hope is that the resources and support from Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services will continue to help families achieve healthy pregnancies. Above all, I hope our organization will keep fulfilling its mission of helping parents “heal to promote healthy families.”
Cicchinelli earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Loretto Heights College and a Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management from Regis University. She is certified as a childbirth educator and parenting instructor by ASPO and serves as an associate clinical professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Additionally, Dorotha is a DONNA-Certified Doula with specialized training to support high-risk births after previous loss.
For more information, visit https://www.coloradopregnancyloss.org.
Dorotha and her husband, Dr. Louis Cicchinelli, have four children and nine grandchildren. Although they both originally came from outside Colorado, the state has been their home for more than five decades. In October of 2025, Dorotha and her husband celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The party, hosted by their children, was attended by over 100 guests. The love and joy of the occasion were deeply felt by friends, family, colleagues and coworkers who were able to join the celebration.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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