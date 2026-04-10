Dawn Michelle Castrataro Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Vineland, NJ, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Michelle Castrataro of Vineland, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in alternative medicine. Castrataro will be featured in the spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dawn Michelle Castrataro
Dawn Michelle Castrataro is an alternative healthcare practitioner, psychic medium, and Reiki master with over 13 years of professional experience. Castrataro is a strong intuitive empath who provides spiritual guidance and spiritual healing through her work with Dawn Michelle Psychic Medium, LLC.
From a young age, Castrataro recognized that she possessed unique abilities. As she matured, she embarked on a journey of self-exploration and discovery that helped her better understand her gifts. She receives messages in various forms, including sight, sound, and feelings, and channels insight and guidance tailored to each individual. While she sometimes incorporates cards to provide additional clarity, she often works simply with a client’s name. Her approach is grounded in honesty, compassion, and a non-judgmental perspective.
Throughout her career, Castrataro faced challenges in fully embracing her abilities, particularly during her 12 years attending Catholic school, where such experiences could not be openly discussed. Over time, with the support of mentors, she came to understand her abilities as a gift meant to help others. Learning to be authentic and share her true self was a significant personal and professional milestone.
In addition to her intuitive work, Castrataro is also a Reiki master and IET practitioner. During each session, her intention is to create a safe space for healing and to empower clients to move beyond fear and live more fulfilling lives. She offers both phone and in-person sessions, inviting individuals to explore and better understand the path ahead of them.
Castrataro has received positive recognition for her work, including a testimonial from actress Augie Duke, who noted her strong intuition and grounded presence as both a medium and healer. She is currently running for the Entrepreneur of Impact Award, where she has reached the Top 20 and is now holding First Place in her group.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dawn Michelle Castrataro
Dawn Michelle Castrataro is an alternative healthcare practitioner, psychic medium, and Reiki master with over 13 years of professional experience. Castrataro is a strong intuitive empath who provides spiritual guidance and spiritual healing through her work with Dawn Michelle Psychic Medium, LLC.
From a young age, Castrataro recognized that she possessed unique abilities. As she matured, she embarked on a journey of self-exploration and discovery that helped her better understand her gifts. She receives messages in various forms, including sight, sound, and feelings, and channels insight and guidance tailored to each individual. While she sometimes incorporates cards to provide additional clarity, she often works simply with a client’s name. Her approach is grounded in honesty, compassion, and a non-judgmental perspective.
Throughout her career, Castrataro faced challenges in fully embracing her abilities, particularly during her 12 years attending Catholic school, where such experiences could not be openly discussed. Over time, with the support of mentors, she came to understand her abilities as a gift meant to help others. Learning to be authentic and share her true self was a significant personal and professional milestone.
In addition to her intuitive work, Castrataro is also a Reiki master and IET practitioner. During each session, her intention is to create a safe space for healing and to empower clients to move beyond fear and live more fulfilling lives. She offers both phone and in-person sessions, inviting individuals to explore and better understand the path ahead of them.
Castrataro has received positive recognition for her work, including a testimonial from actress Augie Duke, who noted her strong intuition and grounded presence as both a medium and healer. She is currently running for the Entrepreneur of Impact Award, where she has reached the Top 20 and is now holding First Place in her group.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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