Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution.
Phoenix, AZ, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution.
Speeding remains one of the most common and persistent concerns in residential communities. From cut-through traffic to distracted driving, unsafe speeds create risks for pedestrians, children, and residents throughout HOA neighborhoods. Traditional approaches such as signage, speed bumps, or community warnings often provide limited or inconsistent results.
Deetur’s mobile speed trap camera system addresses this challenge with a more proactive and adaptable approach. The service utilizes deployable camera units that can be strategically placed in high-risk areas and repositioned as needed based on traffic patterns and community feedback. This allows HOA boards and property managers to respond quickly to problem areas without committing to permanent infrastructure.
Each unit is equipped with high-definition video capabilities, live monitoring functionality, and visible deterrent features designed to influence driver behavior in real time. Security camera equipment includes 1 LPR (license plate reader) camera that captures the license plate, and a general observation camera capturing the vehicle, in motion, towards the speed trap. The LPR populates a license plate into a file. The presence of active monitoring serves as a strong visual cue, encouraging drivers to slow down and comply with posted speed limits. *Please Note: Data captured by the cameras, including any specific vehicle information, is not shared with law enforcement or any other entities. It is shared with the HOA and or community management company who may seek to share with other entities if they shall choose to.
“HOAs are looking for practical ways to improve safety without overcomplicating operations or spending a ton of money,” said the owner Steve Rabish. “This solution allows communities to take action quickly, address resident concerns, and adjust placement as needed without long-term commitments.”
A key advantage of the mobile system is its speed of implementation. Unlike permanent installations that may require planning, approvals, and construction, Deetur’s mobile units can typically be deployed within days. This enables communities to address urgent safety concerns without delay while maintaining flexibility for future adjustments.
The service is particularly valuable for HOA communities experiencing repeated speeding complaints, near-miss incidents, or challenges enforcing traffic rules consistently. By combining visibility, monitoring, and mobility, the system provides a practical alternative to static enforcement measures.
According to Deetur LIVE, most property owners begin exploring security solutions only after an incident has occurred. This new offering is designed to shift that mindset by giving communities a proactive option to reduce risk and prevent accidents before they happen.
In addition to its new mobile speed enforcement service, Deetur LIVE provides a range of security solutions for HOAs and commercial properties, including camera system installation, live video monitoring, and mobile surveillance technologies. The company is recognized for its efficient project timelines and ability to deliver tailored security solutions based on the specific needs of each property.
With the introduction of mobile speed trap cameras, the company continues to expand its portfolio of proactive security tools aimed at improving safety, reducing liability, and enhancing peace of mind for property owners and residents alike.
HOA communities interested in learning more about the service or scheduling a consultation can visit the company’s website for additional information.
For more information, visit:
https://www.deetur.com/mobile-speed-trap-cameras
Media Contact:
Steve Rabish
Deetur LIVE
602-661-9017
sales@deetur.com
https://www.deetur.com
Speeding remains one of the most common and persistent concerns in residential communities. From cut-through traffic to distracted driving, unsafe speeds create risks for pedestrians, children, and residents throughout HOA neighborhoods. Traditional approaches such as signage, speed bumps, or community warnings often provide limited or inconsistent results.
Deetur’s mobile speed trap camera system addresses this challenge with a more proactive and adaptable approach. The service utilizes deployable camera units that can be strategically placed in high-risk areas and repositioned as needed based on traffic patterns and community feedback. This allows HOA boards and property managers to respond quickly to problem areas without committing to permanent infrastructure.
Each unit is equipped with high-definition video capabilities, live monitoring functionality, and visible deterrent features designed to influence driver behavior in real time. Security camera equipment includes 1 LPR (license plate reader) camera that captures the license plate, and a general observation camera capturing the vehicle, in motion, towards the speed trap. The LPR populates a license plate into a file. The presence of active monitoring serves as a strong visual cue, encouraging drivers to slow down and comply with posted speed limits. *Please Note: Data captured by the cameras, including any specific vehicle information, is not shared with law enforcement or any other entities. It is shared with the HOA and or community management company who may seek to share with other entities if they shall choose to.
“HOAs are looking for practical ways to improve safety without overcomplicating operations or spending a ton of money,” said the owner Steve Rabish. “This solution allows communities to take action quickly, address resident concerns, and adjust placement as needed without long-term commitments.”
A key advantage of the mobile system is its speed of implementation. Unlike permanent installations that may require planning, approvals, and construction, Deetur’s mobile units can typically be deployed within days. This enables communities to address urgent safety concerns without delay while maintaining flexibility for future adjustments.
The service is particularly valuable for HOA communities experiencing repeated speeding complaints, near-miss incidents, or challenges enforcing traffic rules consistently. By combining visibility, monitoring, and mobility, the system provides a practical alternative to static enforcement measures.
According to Deetur LIVE, most property owners begin exploring security solutions only after an incident has occurred. This new offering is designed to shift that mindset by giving communities a proactive option to reduce risk and prevent accidents before they happen.
In addition to its new mobile speed enforcement service, Deetur LIVE provides a range of security solutions for HOAs and commercial properties, including camera system installation, live video monitoring, and mobile surveillance technologies. The company is recognized for its efficient project timelines and ability to deliver tailored security solutions based on the specific needs of each property.
With the introduction of mobile speed trap cameras, the company continues to expand its portfolio of proactive security tools aimed at improving safety, reducing liability, and enhancing peace of mind for property owners and residents alike.
HOA communities interested in learning more about the service or scheduling a consultation can visit the company’s website for additional information.
For more information, visit:
https://www.deetur.com/mobile-speed-trap-cameras
Media Contact:
Steve Rabish
Deetur LIVE
602-661-9017
sales@deetur.com
https://www.deetur.com
Contact
Deetur LIVEContact
Steve Rabish
602-661-9017
https://www.deetur.com/
Steve Rabish
602-661-9017
https://www.deetur.com/
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