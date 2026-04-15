Rock Steady Boxing Announces Dr. Cynthia Fox as 2026 Scott Newman Impact Award Recipient
Indianapolis, IN, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) is proud to announce that Dr. Cynthia Fox, CEO and Co-Founder of LSVT Global, has been named the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Scott Newman Impact Award.
The Scott Newman Impact Award is presented annually to an individual or organization whose work has made a profound and lasting impact on the Parkinson’s disease community. Dr. Fox has dedicated her career to advancing evidence-based therapies that improve quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s, making her a natural choice for this honor.
As a speech-language pathologist and internationally recognized leader in Parkinson’s rehabilitation, Dr. Fox served as a key researcher alongside Dr. Lorraine Ramig in the development and validation of the LSVT LOUD® program, an evidence-based speech treatment that has transformed care for individuals with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. Through her leadership at LSVT Global, she has helped expand access to life-changing therapies across more than 70 countries.
“Dr. Fox’s commitment to improving the lives of people with Parkinson’s is extraordinary,” said Ryan Cotton, President and CEO of Rock Steady Boxing. “Her work has empowered countless individuals to regain their voice and confidence. She embodies the spirit of the Scott Newman Impact Award through her innovation, compassion, and global influence.”
Named in honor of Scott Newman, co-founder of Rock Steady Boxing, the award recognizes those who carry forward his legacy of courage, determination, and unwavering dedication to the Parkinson’s community.
About Rock Steady Boxing
Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease through a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum. With affiliates around the world, RSB empowers individuals to fight back against Parkinson’s through exercise, community, and support.
The Scott Newman Impact Award is presented annually to an individual or organization whose work has made a profound and lasting impact on the Parkinson’s disease community. Dr. Fox has dedicated her career to advancing evidence-based therapies that improve quality of life for people living with Parkinson’s, making her a natural choice for this honor.
As a speech-language pathologist and internationally recognized leader in Parkinson’s rehabilitation, Dr. Fox served as a key researcher alongside Dr. Lorraine Ramig in the development and validation of the LSVT LOUD® program, an evidence-based speech treatment that has transformed care for individuals with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. Through her leadership at LSVT Global, she has helped expand access to life-changing therapies across more than 70 countries.
“Dr. Fox’s commitment to improving the lives of people with Parkinson’s is extraordinary,” said Ryan Cotton, President and CEO of Rock Steady Boxing. “Her work has empowered countless individuals to regain their voice and confidence. She embodies the spirit of the Scott Newman Impact Award through her innovation, compassion, and global influence.”
Named in honor of Scott Newman, co-founder of Rock Steady Boxing, the award recognizes those who carry forward his legacy of courage, determination, and unwavering dedication to the Parkinson’s community.
About Rock Steady Boxing
Rock Steady Boxing is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease through a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum. With affiliates around the world, RSB empowers individuals to fight back against Parkinson’s through exercise, community, and support.
Contact
Rock Steady BoxingContact
Ryan A. Cotton
317-288-7035
https://rocksteadyboxing.org
Ryan A. Cotton
317-288-7035
https://rocksteadyboxing.org
Categories