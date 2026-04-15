Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Selects PASMO America as Preferred Soft Serve Machine Partner for National Frozen Yogurt Expansion
Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Brand Chooses PASMO's Industry-Leading Direct-Drive Machines as It Rolls Out Frozen Yogurt Across Its Growing Scoop Shop Network
Calabasas, CA, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the NYC-born, nationally beloved brand known for its cult-favorite dairy and vegan ice cream — made with only good ingredients — has selected PASMO America as its preferred provider of commercial soft serve machines to support the brand's nationwide frozen yogurt rollout. PASMO's soft serve machines will be deployed across Van Leeuwen locations as the brand expands its newly launched frozen yogurt program, delivering the same standard of excellence that has made Van Leeuwen a household name in premium frozen desserts.
Founded in 2008 as a yellow food truck in New York City, Van Leeuwen has built a devoted national following for its ultra-premium French-style ice cream and playful limited-edition flavors. After months of behind-the-scenes testing and a successful frozen yogurt pop-up at the brand's Flavor Lab in Brooklyn, Van Leeuwen officially launched its permanent frozen yogurt menu on March 27, 2026, debuting at its NoHo location at 640 Broadway in New York City. The frozen yogurt program currently features four flavors - Tart, Matcha, Chocolate, and Strawberry - made with premium ingredients including organic A2 Bulgarian yogurt and ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha. "Over the past year, we started seeing incredible demand for frozen yogurt, so we decided to lean in and do it the Van Leeuwen way," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "That means applying the same sourcing ethos we bring to our ice cream."
The selection of PASMO America as Van Leeuwen's preferred machine partner reflects the brand's commitment to pairing its premium ingredients with equally premium equipment. Compared to conventional soft serve machines, PASMO's machines are quieter, more energy efficient, easier to maintain, and consistently produce superior product -- key factors for a brand that has built its reputation on quality at every touchpoint.
"Van Leeuwen has built something genuinely special, and that starts with an uncompromising approach to quality," said Joel Cinnamon, Chief Operating Officer of PASMO America. "Our machines are engineered to match that standard -- direct-drive motors, eco-friendly R-290 refrigerant, and a track record of minimal downtime across some of the country's most demanding operations. We are thrilled to support Van Leeuwen as they bring their premium frozen yogurt experience to fans across the country."
“When we made the decision to launch frozen yogurt across our locations, we knew the machine had to be user-friendly and efficient to perform at scale,” said Ryoko Yoshida, of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “Before making any decision, we ran a real-world evaluation at our Flavor Lab in Brooklyn. What stood out was how easy PASMO was for our store teams to use and clean. Our teams were enthusiastic about the machine and appreciated how user-friendly the PASMO is. The PASMO team’s in-person training service they offered was very valuable.”
PASMO soft serve machines have been installed and are operating at multiple Van Leeuwen locations, including the brand's Miami Brickell shop at Mary Brickell Village - the first Van Leeuwen location to offer frozen yogurt - as well as the NoHo scoop shop in New York City and the Van Leeuwen Flavor Lab in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood. As Van Leeuwen continues to expand its frozen yogurt program to additional scoop shop locations nationwide, new stores will be equipped with PASMO soft serve machines from the outset.
PASMO machines feature direct-drive motors that eliminate the belts and gears common in conventional soft serve equipment, dramatically reducing maintenance requirements and extending machine life. Their use of eco-friendly R-290 refrigerant - with a global warming potential of just 3 - aligns with Van Leeuwen's commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainability. Three U.S.-based parts distribution centers ensure that Van Leeuwen locations across the country have rapid access to service and support.
About PASMO America
PASMO America has been providing foodservice solutions to North America since 2014. Known for innovative, high quality, affordably priced soft serve machines that are exceptionally quiet and energy efficient, PASMO America's portfolio of products also includes frozen beverage machines, whipped cream machines, and soft serve robotic vending machines. PASMO America has offices and warehouses in California and Colorado, with three U.S. parts distribution centers for rapid service support. Find out why chains with over 400 locations have chosen PASMO. For more information, visit www.pasmousa.com.
About Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen began as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O’Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. The brand is known for its French-style ice cream (made with more than double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream) innovative vegan options, and unexpected collaboration flavors. From its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter) to buzzworthy limited editions such as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Espresso (with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter), Van Leeuwen continues to push the boundaries of ice cream. The brand recently introduced Frozen Yogurt, done the Van Leeuwen way - applying the same sourcing ethos it brings to its ice cream. Van Leeuwen has scoop shops across the country, and its ice cream is available in grocery stores or for nationwide shipping from their website. To keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.
Media Contact
PASMO America Melissa Cinnamon, Marketing
melissa@pasmousa.com
1-844-527-2766
www.pasmousa.com
Photographer, Sidney Bensimon
Founded in 2008 as a yellow food truck in New York City, Van Leeuwen has built a devoted national following for its ultra-premium French-style ice cream and playful limited-edition flavors. After months of behind-the-scenes testing and a successful frozen yogurt pop-up at the brand's Flavor Lab in Brooklyn, Van Leeuwen officially launched its permanent frozen yogurt menu on March 27, 2026, debuting at its NoHo location at 640 Broadway in New York City. The frozen yogurt program currently features four flavors - Tart, Matcha, Chocolate, and Strawberry - made with premium ingredients including organic A2 Bulgarian yogurt and ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha. "Over the past year, we started seeing incredible demand for frozen yogurt, so we decided to lean in and do it the Van Leeuwen way," said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "That means applying the same sourcing ethos we bring to our ice cream."
The selection of PASMO America as Van Leeuwen's preferred machine partner reflects the brand's commitment to pairing its premium ingredients with equally premium equipment. Compared to conventional soft serve machines, PASMO's machines are quieter, more energy efficient, easier to maintain, and consistently produce superior product -- key factors for a brand that has built its reputation on quality at every touchpoint.
"Van Leeuwen has built something genuinely special, and that starts with an uncompromising approach to quality," said Joel Cinnamon, Chief Operating Officer of PASMO America. "Our machines are engineered to match that standard -- direct-drive motors, eco-friendly R-290 refrigerant, and a track record of minimal downtime across some of the country's most demanding operations. We are thrilled to support Van Leeuwen as they bring their premium frozen yogurt experience to fans across the country."
“When we made the decision to launch frozen yogurt across our locations, we knew the machine had to be user-friendly and efficient to perform at scale,” said Ryoko Yoshida, of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. “Before making any decision, we ran a real-world evaluation at our Flavor Lab in Brooklyn. What stood out was how easy PASMO was for our store teams to use and clean. Our teams were enthusiastic about the machine and appreciated how user-friendly the PASMO is. The PASMO team’s in-person training service they offered was very valuable.”
PASMO soft serve machines have been installed and are operating at multiple Van Leeuwen locations, including the brand's Miami Brickell shop at Mary Brickell Village - the first Van Leeuwen location to offer frozen yogurt - as well as the NoHo scoop shop in New York City and the Van Leeuwen Flavor Lab in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood. As Van Leeuwen continues to expand its frozen yogurt program to additional scoop shop locations nationwide, new stores will be equipped with PASMO soft serve machines from the outset.
PASMO machines feature direct-drive motors that eliminate the belts and gears common in conventional soft serve equipment, dramatically reducing maintenance requirements and extending machine life. Their use of eco-friendly R-290 refrigerant - with a global warming potential of just 3 - aligns with Van Leeuwen's commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainability. Three U.S.-based parts distribution centers ensure that Van Leeuwen locations across the country have rapid access to service and support.
About PASMO America
PASMO America has been providing foodservice solutions to North America since 2014. Known for innovative, high quality, affordably priced soft serve machines that are exceptionally quiet and energy efficient, PASMO America's portfolio of products also includes frozen beverage machines, whipped cream machines, and soft serve robotic vending machines. PASMO America has offices and warehouses in California and Colorado, with three U.S. parts distribution centers for rapid service support. Find out why chains with over 400 locations have chosen PASMO. For more information, visit www.pasmousa.com.
About Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen began as a yellow scoop truck on the streets of NYC in 2008 by brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen, and Laura O’Neill, who were on a mission to make good ice cream from good ingredients that makes you feel good. The brand is known for its French-style ice cream (made with more than double the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream) innovative vegan options, and unexpected collaboration flavors. From its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter) to buzzworthy limited editions such as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Espresso (with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter), Van Leeuwen continues to push the boundaries of ice cream. The brand recently introduced Frozen Yogurt, done the Van Leeuwen way - applying the same sourcing ethos it brings to its ice cream. Van Leeuwen has scoop shops across the country, and its ice cream is available in grocery stores or for nationwide shipping from their website. To keep up with everything Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, follow the brand on Instagram @vanleeuwenicecream or visit www.vanleeuwenicecream.com.
Media Contact
PASMO America Melissa Cinnamon, Marketing
melissa@pasmousa.com
1-844-527-2766
www.pasmousa.com
Photographer, Sidney Bensimon
Contact
Pasmo AmericaContact
Melissa Cinnamon
393-880-4639
Melissa Cinnamon
393-880-4639
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